The PIECEMASTER x iDREAM Silent Auction

Artist to provide one commissioned piece of artwork to the iDREAM Awards in exchange for 65% of the sale price inclusive of materials.





With the 4 tickets, The PIECEMASTER ambassadors can drive brand awareness inside the iDREAM event space.





The PIECEMASTER will also receive a dedicated thank you from the podium mic, and strategic product placements in the iDREAM Lounge to showcase the final artwork. Photos will cover this, and be leveraged at a later date.