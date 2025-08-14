iDREAM (Inclusivity, Diversity, Racial Equity Award in Media)

Hosted by

iDREAM (Inclusivity, Diversity, Racial Equity Award in Media)

About this event

The PIECEMASTER x iDREAM Silent Auction

1 Dundas St E

Toronto, ON M5B 2R8, Canada

Featured Artwork
Free

1 left!

Artist to provide one commissioned piece of artwork to the iDREAM Awards in exchange for 65% of the sale price inclusive of materials.


With the 4 tickets, The PIECEMASTER ambassadors can drive brand awareness inside the iDREAM event space.


The PIECEMASTER will also receive a dedicated thank you from the podium mic, and strategic product placements in the iDREAM Lounge to showcase the final artwork. Photos will cover this, and be leveraged at a later date.

Add a donation for iDREAM (Inclusivity, Diversity, Racial Equity Award in Media)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!