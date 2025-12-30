The Pizza KiKi: People, Pizza, and Social Pop-up! Meet Clint Scott from OntarioGayCamping.ca #social #community #camping

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About this event
Your ticket includes:
Hungry for more? The venue’s full menu and additional alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at your own cost. This is an event that supports ethical choices in drinking, or abstaining. Please be mindful of others and the community when drinking and provide a safe experience for everyone.This ticket price is to cover costs of holding the event. Clint and Angus are friends who met through Camp, and sharing a chance to connect with old friends, and new.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!