Pollution Probe Gala 2025 Silent Auction

Transform a moment into beautiful art. This luxury portrait experience invites you to celebrate your family through the lens of one of the world’s most acclaimed portrait studios in Mississauga. A rare opportunity to own a hand-painted portrait inspired by Renaissance artistry, transforming your family’s story into a timeless masterpiece.





Donated by Artage Portraits, which has been honoured to serve Toronto Maple Leafs players, distinguished families and public figures.





This certificate covers all fees, including the in-studio portrait session and delivery of the finished art piece (framing optional).





• Restrictions: All of the portraits are created in-studio only. The studio does not offer maternity, newborn, boudoir, or headshot sessions. Children must be able to sit unassisted (generally from six months onward).





• Note: The in-studio experience is approximately two hours, with about 30 minutes of actual sitting time.

Artwork is couriered a few months later.

• Expiry Date: All gift certificates carry a three-month expiry. Extension might be accepted in special circumstances with a quick call to the studio.

• Address: A-2261 Royal Windsor Dr., Mississauga, ON, L5J 1K5

• Value: $3,000





• Minimum Bid Increment: $50