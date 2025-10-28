Pollution Probe Gala 2025 Silent Auction

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Items to be picked-up at the Gala
Starting bid
Two tickets to enjoy the Toronto Raptors versus the Charlotte Hornets at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, December 5, 2025!
Donated by Actual Media.
• Seats: Section 111, Row 26
• Estimated Retail Value: $300
• Minimum Bid Increment: $15
Starting bid
Enjoy two all-day passes to Vettä Nordic Spa in Oro-Medonte. Unwind and rejuvenate in a serene Scandinavian-inspired setting with thermal baths, saunas, and tranquil spaces designed to refresh your body and mind.
Donated by Vettä Nordic Spa.
• Available Dates: Monday–Thursday (Except holidays)
• Expiry Date: May 5, 2026
• Restrictions: The passes entitle complimentary entries to the Nordic Spa only and are not redeemable for massage, boutique, food or beverages.
• Address: 3210 Line 3 N, Oro-Medonte, Ontario, L0L 2L0
• Estimated Retail Value: $210
• Minimum Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip. The lightning‑fast M3 chip powers Apple Intelligence and brings breakout performance to iPad Air. AppleCare is not included.
• Value: $900
• Minimum Bid Increment: $25
Starting bid
Two passes to Niagara Parks attractions and historic sites, such as the Journey behind the Falls, Whirlpool Aero Car, Butterfly Conservatory and more! Transportation through the park is included.
Enjoy these passes, courtesy of Niagara Parks.
Note: Each pass provides a series of tickets that offer one-time entry into an attraction by one person. It is not necessary to use the entire package in one day. Access to attractions may be impacted by seasonality, temporary weather conditions or technical difficulties.
• Value: $442.42
• Minimum Bid Increment: $20
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Men's National Bank Open in Montreal, presented by Rogers.
Monday, August 3, 2026, Level 200, Single Day Session
• Value: $144
• Minimum Bid Increment: $5
Starting bid
Transform a moment into beautiful art. This luxury portrait experience invites you to celebrate your family through the lens of one of the world’s most acclaimed portrait studios in Mississauga. A rare opportunity to own a hand-painted portrait inspired by Renaissance artistry, transforming your family’s story into a timeless masterpiece.
Donated by Artage Portraits, which has been honoured to serve Toronto Maple Leafs players, distinguished families and public figures.
This certificate covers all fees, including the in-studio portrait session and delivery of the finished art piece (framing optional).
• Restrictions: All of the portraits are created in-studio only. The studio does not offer maternity, newborn, boudoir, or headshot sessions. Children must be able to sit unassisted (generally from six months onward).
• Note: The in-studio experience is approximately two hours, with about 30 minutes of actual sitting time.
Artwork is couriered a few months later.
• Expiry Date: All gift certificates carry a three-month expiry. Extension might be accepted in special circumstances with a quick call to the studio.
• Address: A-2261 Royal Windsor Dr., Mississauga, ON, L5J 1K5
• Value: $3,000
• Minimum Bid Increment: $50
Starting bid
This curated box is full of unexpected delights! Inside, you'll discover:
Packed with items for yourself or to use as gifts for those on your Christmas list, this box is waiting to be unwrapped!
The total estimated retail value of this mystery box is $220!
• Minimum Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Two any-day tickets to the 2026 RBC Canadian Open in Caledon.
Donated by Golf Canada.
• Date Range: June 10–14, 2026
• Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, ON
• Estimated Retail Value: $220
• Minimum Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Power up your journey with two FLO Charging Credit Gift Cards! These cards provide convenient access to one of Canada’s leading EV charging networks, with thousands of stations nationwide.
Donated by FLO.
• Note: A FLO account will be needed to redeem the charging credit.
• Value: $300 ($150 each)
• Minimum Bid Increment: $15
Starting bid
The highly rated 5-star, Black Hole® Mini MLC® Pack (30L) by Patagonia is built with recycled materials and a recycled TPU laminate. This travel-savvy, soft-sided backpack has tuck-away shoulder straps, plus a quick-stash padded hip belt that doubles as a shoulder strap. For use as a duffel bag or briefcase, tuck away all the straps and carry with one of the grab handles. The Mini MLC has plenty of room to keep you moving, but the bag also meets strict carry-on requirements.
Donated by Patagonia, this bag is made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
• Estimated Retail Value: $250
• Minimum Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
From mind-bending fun to city-wide exploration and a well-earned moment to relax and indulge—each experience in this mystery box will build connections and challenge the senses. Whether you're planning a date night or a day out with your favourite person, this box delivers a big adventure! What’s in the box!?
This mystery box contains items with a total estimated retail value of $225!
• Minimum Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
This print is a quintessential piece by A.J. Casson, a member of Group of Seven, capturing the peaceful, pastoral charm of rural Ontario for which he is so celebrated. Based on his 1937 oil painting, Village Mill is a masterfully composed scene that represents an idealized vision of an Ontario village.
Unlike a painting of a single location, Casson noted that this work is a composite. He drew inspiration from his sketches of the village of Cheltenham and combined it with the architecture of the historic (and now demolished) Gooderham Mill that once stood in Meadowvale.
The artwork also holds a touching personal significance. Casson stated that the two small figures fishing in the foreground were meant to represent himself as a boy and his older brother, John, who died from wounds sustained in World War I. The result is a work of quiet harmony and nostalgic beauty, perfectly balancing architecture, nature, and a deeply personal story.
• Size: 24”w x 20”h
• Edition: This is an extremely rare, low-numbered Artist's Proof, signed and marked A/P \ 5/45.
• Provenance: From the Estate of A.J. Casson.
• Estimated Retail Value: $300
• Minimum Bid Increment: $15
Starting bid
This stunning print captures a moment of quiet majesty in a Canadian wetland A.J. Casson, a member of the Group of Seven. A Great Blue Heron, a symbol of patience and tranquility, takes flight from a cypress swamp, its wings spread against a backdrop of dense, verdant forest. Casson’s masterful use of colour and his signature linear style bring the scene to life, from the dappled light filtering through the canopy to the dark, perfect reflections in the water. This piece is a powerful reminder of the fragile beauty of the ecosystems we must protect.
• Size: 24”w x 20”h
• Edition: This is a rare H.C. print numbered 24/60, which stands for Hors de Commerce ("not for commerce"). These prints were traditionally reserved for the artist, making this a particularly special collector's item.
• Provenance: From the Estate of A.J. Casson.
• Estimated Retail Value: $300
• Minimum Bid Increment: $15
Starting bid
Designed to spark joy and connection, this mystery box offers a blend of visual charm, tasty indulgence, and a shared adventure that brings people together. This box is all about variety!
What are you waiting for? Bid now!
This mystery box contains items with a total estimated retail value of $200!
• Minimum Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
Four Flex Tickets (General Admission) to Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.
• Expiry Date: November 25, 2026
• Note: Flex tickets guarantee guests admission (without a reservation), based on building capacity, during the Aquarium's operating hours.
• Address: 288 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON M5V 3L9
• Estimated Retail Value: $200
• Minimum Bid Increment: $10
Starting bid
With two unique in-person experiences bundled, the items in this exciting mystery box are perfect for celebrating, reconnecting, or simply enjoying a fun day out. In this box you’ll find:
Get your besties together and let the good times roll!
The total estimated retail value of this mystery box is $300!
• Minimum Bid Increment: $15
Starting bid
Donated by Steam Whistle Brewing, this gift basket contains:
• Value: $150
• Minimum Bid Increment: $5
Starting bid
Celebrate your pet with a hand-painted portrait from one of the world’s most acclaimed studios in Mississauga! Own a work of art that reflects the beauty, loyalty, and unique character of your beloved companion. Hand-painted with Renaissance-inspired artistry, this portrait becomes a lasting tribute to the bond you share.
Donated by Artage Portraits, which has been honoured to serve Toronto Maple Leafs players, distinguished families and public figures.
This certificate covers all fees, including the in-studio portrait session and delivery of the finished art piece (framing optional).
• Expiry Date: All gift certificates carry a three-month expiry. Extension might be accepted in special circumstances with a quick call to the studio.
• Address: A-2261 Royal Windsor Dr., Mississauga, ON, L5J 1K5
• Value: $995
• Minimum Bid Increment: $30
Starting bid
Best way to de-stress? Shop, shop, and shop! And then laugh about it afterwards. Or cry. Up to you. But you’ll love this box either way.
This mystery box contains:
These items have a total estimated retail value of $350!
• Minimum Bid Increment: $15
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