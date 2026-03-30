Hosted by

Institute of Public Administration Canada - National Capital Region / Institut d'administration publique du Canada - Région de la capitale nationale

About this event

The Power of AI in Public Service: Ethics, Citizen Experience & Workforce Transformation (3-Part Series)

99 Bank St #1200

Ottawa, ON K1P 1H4, Canada

⭐ Full Series Pass – Member/Student (Best Value)
$20

Access to all three sessions in the AI series (April 28, 2026, June 2, 2026, September 2026)

Best value – save 50% compared to single tickets.

☕ Light refreshments and networking beverages included during each session.

🎟️ Single Session Pass – IPAC-NCR Member/Student
$10

Access to one session of your choice.
Please select your preferred session during registration.

☕ Light refreshments and networking beverages included.

⭐Full Series Pass – Non-Member
$50

Access to all three sessions in the AI series (April 28, 2026, June 2, 2026, September 2026)

Best value – save 50% compared to single tickets.

☕ Light refreshments and networking beverages included during each session.

🎟️ Single Session Pass – Non-Member
$25

Access to one session of your choice.
Please select your preferred session during registration.

☕ Light refreshments and networking beverages included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!