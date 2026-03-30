The Power of AI in Public Service: Ethics, Citizen Experience & Workforce Transformation (3-Part Series)

Access to all three sessions in the AI series (April 28, 2026, June 2, 2026, September 2026)
Best value – save 50% compared to single tickets.
☕ Light refreshments and networking beverages included during each session.
Access to one session of your choice.
Please select your preferred session during registration.
☕ Light refreshments and networking beverages included.
Access to all three sessions in the AI series (April 28, 2026, June 2, 2026, September 2026)
Best value – save 50% compared to single tickets.
☕ Light refreshments and networking beverages included during each session.
Access to one session of your choice.
Please select your preferred session during registration.
☕ Light refreshments and networking beverages included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!