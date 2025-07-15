Prosperity Soirée: Silent Auction

Value: $7,000

Offered by Tanya and Jos Schmitt of Experience Istria, enjoy a one-week stay at the stunning 5-star Villa Picholine in the rolling hills of Istria, Croatia.

Accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 private bedrooms

Includes a gourmet food and wine pairing dinner at Theodora Wine Bar in nearby Motovun

Stay must be in October 2026

Villa Picholine is a private oasis blending comfort, elegance, and breathtaking views-complete with a wine cellar, EV charger, table tennis, and its own olive grove. Just 20 minutes away, Theodora Wine Bar offers refined local cuisine and wine in a historic hilltop town, with a unique artistic tribute to Empress Theodora.





A truly unforgettable Istrian escape. See more at: www.experienceistria.com