Prosperity Soirée: Silent Auction

Value: $7,000
Offered by Tanya and Jos Schmitt of Experience Istria, enjoy a one-week stay at the stunning 5-star Villa Picholine in the rolling hills of Istria, Croatia.
Villa Picholine is a private oasis blending comfort, elegance, and breathtaking views-complete with a wine cellar, EV charger, table tennis, and its own olive grove. Just 20 minutes away, Theodora Wine Bar offers refined local cuisine and wine in a historic hilltop town, with a unique artistic tribute to Empress Theodora.
A truly unforgettable Istrian escape. See more at: www.experienceistria.com
Escape the everyday with a 2-night complimentary stay at Sonder Hotels in Toronto, where style, comfort, and convenience come together seamlessly. Sonder offers beautifully designed spaces with modern amenities and a boutique hotel feel.
Explore vibrant neighborhoods, indulge in Toronto’s world-class dining, or simply unwind in your thoughtfully curated suite. With flexible check-in, contactless service, and prime locations across the city, your perfect getaway is just a bid away.
Please note the following below:
Value: $8,000
Elevate your travel experience with 2 Business Class round-trip promotional tickets for travel within North America, the Caribbean, or Hawaii on Air Canada-operated flights.
If you're planning a luxury escape, a family holiday, or multiple adventures, this auction item gives you the freedom to fly in style and comfort.
Tickets are valid for travel on Air Canada, Air Canada Express, and Air Canada Rouge scheduled flights only (not valid on Star Alliance partners or code-share carriers).
Travel must be completed within one year of receiving the tickets. All travel must be completed by October 30, 2026.
Don’t miss your chance to take off in style!
A rare and distinguished offering for discerning wine collectors and enthusiasts.
This is the second of two lots of one bottle of the esteemed 2020 Château-du-Pape Cuvée du Baron from the legendary Château Fortia estate. With a winemaking heritage dating back centuries, Château Fortia is renowned for producing some of the most celebrated wines in the Rhône Valley.
This vintage exemplifies the estate’s dedication to excellence, making it a prized addition to any fine wine collection.
Please note: The winning bidder is responsible for picking up the item in Toronto on November 4, or for covering all shipping costs.
Elevate your evenings with this hand-picked collection of six exceptional wines NOT AVAILABLE in Canada.
Carefully curated for every occasion—whether it’s a lively dinner party, a special celebration, or a cozy night in—this selection promises to delight any wine lover. In addition to these exquisite bottles, the winning bidder will receive a one-year membership to Opimian, Canada’s largest wine club, offering exclusive access to premium, member-only wines and experiences.
Includes:
1. Oess Inspiration Tempranillo En Roble - Ribera del Duero, Spain
2. Chateau Moutin - AOC Graves, Bordeaux, France
3. Domaine Dupuy De Lume Rouge - AOP Bandol, France
4. Festival Gewurztraminer - Alto Adige DOC, Italy
5. Mas de Daumas Gassac Rouge - IGP Saint-Guilhem-Le-Désert, Cité d’Aniane, France
6. Temata Estate Bullnose Syrah - Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand
Please note: The winning bidder is responsible for picking up the item in Toronto on November 4, or for covering all shipping costs.
A rare and distinguished offering for discerning wine collectors and enthusiasts.
This is the first of two lots featuring one bottle of the esteemed 2020 Château-du-Pape Cuvée du Baron from the legendary Château Fortia estate. With a winemaking heritage dating back centuries, Château Fortia is renowned for producing some of the most celebrated wines in the Rhône Valley.
This vintage exemplifies the estate’s dedication to excellence, making it a prized addition to any fine wine collection.
Please note: The winning bidder is responsible for picking up the item in Toronto on November 4, or for covering all shipping costs.
Reset your mind and body with a 5-class pass to Othership Yorkville, Toronto’s top destination for guided sauna, breathwork, and cold plunge experiences.
Choose from sauna socials, immersive breathwork journeys, or icy plunges. Perfect for anyone seeking balance, or a new wellness ritual.
Ride to the rhythm with this $100 SPINCO gift card! Access high energy, full body spin classes that inspire, and push you to your limits.
Join SPINCO for an unforgettable ride, perfect for beginners or seasoned riders.
This gift card is valid at the Downtown Toronto and Summerhill locations.
Discover natural beauty with 2 tickets to The Butchart Gardens in Victoria, BC.
Stroll through vibrant floral displays, tranquil pathways, and world-famous gardens. Perfect for a romantic outing, family adventure, or a serene escape into nature.
Step into a world where art meets sustainability. With 4 tickets to Arcadia Earth Toronto, you’ll explore a stunning multi-sensory experience that blends immersive technology, large scale art installations, and powerful storytelling, all designed to inspire action for our planet.
Perfect for families, friends, or anyone curious about the future of Earth and the role we play in it.
Experience the magic of live music with 2 tickets to the renowned Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO). From classical masterpieces to bold contemporary works, enjoy an evening at the TSO.
Whether it’s a date night or family outing, this is your chance to watch a breathtaking performance at one of the city's premier venues.
With these tickets, you'll be able to choose from one of the 3 concert dates listed below:
Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM.
Romeo & Juliet
Friday, January 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
Vivaldi's The Four Seasons
Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
Bruce Liu Plays Rachmaninoff 2
Get ready for an unforgettable CFL experience with 2 tickets to a 2026 BC Lions home game at BC Place in Vancouver!
Feel the energy, excitement as you watch the Lions take the field in one of Canada’s premier stadiums. This is the perfect chance to be part of the electrifying atmosphere of live football. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Lions in person!
There are thrills. And then there's walking 116 storeys above Toronto with nothing but a harness securing you. This is EdgeWalk, the world's highest full circle hands-free walk and the first of its kind in North America.
With these 2 passes to take part in EdgeWalk at the CN Tower, get inspired with a walk in the clouds!
Experience the art of floral design with Wellington Fleur & Co. in Toronto
Enjoy an inspiring, hands-on workshop where creativity and craftsmanship come together. Under expert guidance, you’ll explore floral design techniques and create a stunning arrangement to take home.
Perfect for a afternoon with a colleague, friend, or loved one — a memorable experience that blends elegance, relaxation, and artistry.
Get creative with a $100 gift certificate to Pinot's Palette Toronto! Enjoy a fun and memorable painting experience. A perfect for a night out with friends, a unique date, or a solo creative escape.
All materials provided, just bring your imagination!
Get ready to cook like a pro right from your own kitchen! Join the talented and charismatic Chef Paula Zavala for a one-hour live virtual hands-on cooking class that’s as fun as it is flavourful.
Chef Paula will guide you step-by-step through a delicious recipe, sharing pro tips, culinary techniques, and cultural insights along the way. If you're a kitchen newbie or a seasoned home cook, this interactive session is tailored to suit all skill levels.
No limit on the number of guests. The winner can invite and cook with as many people as they'd like!
Get ready to catch all the fast-paced, high-energy action live with 2 tickets to a Toronto Tempo basketball game! This is your chance to witness Toronto’s newest pro basketball team dominate the court.
Cheer from great seats, soak up the electric atmosphere, and be part of the Tempo’s exciting journey in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).
Please note: These tickets are valid for select Toronto Tempo home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum and are subject to availability.
360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower is where flavours from across Canada come together in a setting truly like no other. With this $180 gift card, celebrate any occasion with a feast for the senses: fresh, local and sustainably produced food and drink complemented by an ever-changing panoramic view, all in the heart of Toronto.
Elevation to the restaurant and access to the CN Tower's main and lower observation levels following your meal are included.
Treat yourself to a luxurious hair transformation with AY.Stylist, one of the GTA’s most sought-after stylists. This $400 gift certificate can be applied toward a professional balayage service, customized to your personal style and vision.
Known for precision, artistry, and a deeply personalized approach, AY.Stylist offers an elevated salon experience that will leave you feeling refreshed, confident, and effortlessly polished.
Stay connected, inspired, and entertained with this sleek silver Apple iPad (Model A16) featuring a generous 128GB of storage. This iPad offers the perfect blend of power, performance, and portability.
With its intuitive interface, vibrant display, and reliable speed, it's your ideal companion for productivity on the go or relaxation at home.
A must-have for tech lovers, students, creatives, or anyone looking for a premium digital experience.
Discover the secret to radiant skin with this exclusive collection of DECIEM’s best-selling products from The Ordinary, NIOD, and Loopha. Carefully curated, this bundle offers everything you need to refresh and elevate your skincare routine.
The DECIEM Beauty Favourites Bundle includes The Ordinary’s Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion, two bottles of Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, Squalane Cleanser, Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner, Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG, Soothing & Barrier Support Serum, Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, The Lip & Lash Set, and Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm; Loopha’s Oud + Amber Hand + Body Wash; and from NIOD, the Superoxide Dismutase Saccharide Mist, Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex, and Copper Amino Isolate Serum 3 1:1.
Please note: The winning bidder is responsible for picking up the item in Toronto on November 4, or for covering all shipping costs.
Add bold elegance to your jewelry collection with this stunning PAR ICI Large Juicy Chain Necklace in rhodium finish, featuring a rich brown heart Czech glass pendant. This eye-catching piece combines modern edge with romantic charm, making it a standout accessory for any outfit, from casual to elevated.
Handcrafted with care and artistic flair, PAR ICI designs are known for their unique, sculptural aesthetic. This necklace is perfect for fashion-forward individuals who love to make a statement.
Give your look a graceful lift with this stunning pair of Crosby Hinged Huggie Hoops (Gold). Designed to balance sleek sophistication with everyday wearability, these hoops are perfect for dressing up or keeping things low-key. The hoops combine modern design with timeless elegance.
Don’t miss the chance to bid on a piece that’s sure to become a favourite.
Treat yourself or someone special to effortlessly elegant jewelry with this $175 Leah Alexandra gift card. Known for her timeless designs and delicate craftsmanship, Leah Alexandra creates pieces that blend sophistication with everyday wearability.
This gift card gives you access to her full collection of beautifully made treasures.
Shine bright with this bold and beautiful PAR ICI Large Juicy Chain Necklace in a sleek rhodium finish, featuring a luminous white star Czech glass pendant. This striking piece blends contemporary design with a touch of cosmic charm, perfect for elevating any outfit with a hint of edge and elegance.
Known for their sculptural and expressive designs, PAR ICI delivers standout accessories that can be worn solo or layered.
Make this stunning, handcrafted Turquoise and Coral Necklace yours, a unique piece by Dalena Handmade Jewelry, a boutique, woman-owned brand known for timeless, artisan-made accessories.
Carefully designed for women who appreciate elegance with a natural touch, this necklace combines vibrant turquoise and warm coral for a beautifully balanced piece. Dalena's commitment to quality and craftsmanship shines through in every detail.
The world, especially the business world, was built by men, for men. For women in leadership, simply fitting in can come at a personal cost: exhaustion, frustration, and feeling held back.
In this powerful and thought-provoking read, women’s leadership advocate Belinda Clemmensen offers a bold new perspective on equality, equity, and gender, and how inclusion is the key to solving complex local and global challenges.
This signed copy includes fresh research and actionable insights for creating workplaces that work for everyone. This book will shift how you think about power, progress, and purpose.
Designed by indie Canadian jewelry label PAR ICI, this bold statement necklace features a chunky rhodium-plated stainless steel chain with a sleek toggle clasp, paired with a striking blue ring charm made from durable Czech glass.
Modern, minimal, and effortlessly cool, this piece blends sculptural design with everyday wearability, perfect for adding a pop of personality to any outfit.
Discover the hidden financial costs of womanhood with The Pink Tax, a powerful and eye-opening book that explores how gender-based pricing affects everything from everyday products to healthcare.
With compelling research and personal stories, this must-read exposes the economic inequalities women face, and why it’s time for change. This book will challenge your perspective and spark important conversations.
Value: $5,000
This highly sought-after mystery item is one of the most anticipated features of the evening. Carefully selected and kept under wraps, this exclusive offering promises exceptional value, and a touch of surprise.
Available for bidding only at the Soirée-this item will not be revealed or offered anywhere else.
Don’t miss your chance to uncover a hidden gem.
