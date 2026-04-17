Offered by

THIRD SPACE CHARITY SOCIETY

About this shop

The Revenge Shop

Burpee item
Burpee
$3

Revenge is a dish best served...in sets of burpees.

Plyo Lunge item
Plyo Lunge
$2

Because regular lunges aren't cruel enough.

Calories item
Calories
$2

Burn baby burn.

Running- 10 meters item
Running- 10 meters
$1

For anyone who's had to take a "quick lap around Prospera"

Push Up item
Push Up
$2

Old school, relentless, and deeply satisfying to watch.

Ground to O.H. item
Ground to O.H.
$2

Time for these trainers to shoulder some responsibility for how savage they can be.

Pull Up item
Pull Up
$4

If you didn't come to the Revenge Shop to be nice.

Sit Up item
Sit Up
$1

Up. Down. Up. Down. Each one a reminder who's really in charge here.

Bicep Curl item
Bicep Curl
$1

Because you said so.

Trainer Love item
Trainer Love
$1

If you believe in Karma.

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