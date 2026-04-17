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About this shop
Revenge is a dish best served...in sets of burpees.
Because regular lunges aren't cruel enough.
Burn baby burn.
For anyone who's had to take a "quick lap around Prospera"
Old school, relentless, and deeply satisfying to watch.
Time for these trainers to shoulder some responsibility for how savage they can be.
If you didn't come to the Revenge Shop to be nice.
Up. Down. Up. Down. Each one a reminder who's really in charge here.
Because you said so.
If you believe in Karma.
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