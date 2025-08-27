The Richmond Association for Montessori Annual Membership 2025-2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
Annual Family membership is $75. Please enter any additional donation amount in the space above. A tax receipt will be offered for any additional donations above $10. **All donations made after December 31st will be eligible for tax receipt the following year.
No expiration
Any payment above $200+ will receive a tax receipt for the entire amount (free annual membership is included). You may add additional donation amounts in the manual selection above. Your tax receipt will be generated for the entire amount you select today. Thank you! **All memberships and donations made after December 31st will be eligible for tax receipt the following year.
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