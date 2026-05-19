The Rock and Roll Society's MERCH Shop

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Gildan (100% cotton) unisex t-shirt with student-designed, white logo on chest. Back is plain.
Available in adult sizes:
Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large
Bella + Canvas super soft shirt (65% polyester, 35% viscose). Stretchy but fits small with Edmonton Rockfest logo on bottom left corner. Back is plain.
Available in adult ladies sizes:
2Extra Large, Extra Large, Large
Tuber'z Activewear (100% Microfibre Polyester) with Edmonton Rockfest logo on both sides.
One size
Large, (2.5" X 3.1") glossy sticker with student-designed artwork. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, etc.
Small, (1.6" X 2") glossy sticker with student-designed artwork. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, etc.
Large, (3" diameter) matte finish sticker with student-designed artwork. Great on laptops, water bottles, etc.
Large (3" diameter) matte finish magnets with student-designed artwork. Looks great on a fridge or a car!
$
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