The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton

Offered by

The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton

About this shop

The Rock and Roll Society's MERCH Shop

Black CAM T-shirt item
Black CAM T-shirt
$25

Gildan (100% cotton) unisex t-shirt with student-designed, white logo on chest. Back is plain.

Available in adult sizes:

Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large

0
Navy Racerback Tank Top item
Navy Racerback Tank Top
$20

Bella + Canvas super soft shirt (65% polyester, 35% viscose). Stretchy but fits small with Edmonton Rockfest logo on bottom left corner. Back is plain.

Available in adult ladies sizes:

2Extra Large, Extra Large, Large

0
Black tubular neck warmer (aka gaiter, buff) item
Black tubular neck warmer (aka gaiter, buff)
$10

Tuber'z Activewear (100% Microfibre Polyester) with Edmonton Rockfest logo on both sides.

One size

0
The Kids Are Alright CAM Sticker (Large) item
The Kids Are Alright CAM Sticker (Large)
$4

Large, (2.5" X 3.1") glossy sticker with student-designed artwork. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, etc.

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The Kids Are Alright CAM Sticker (Small) item
The Kids Are Alright CAM Sticker (Small)
$2

Small, (1.6" X 2") glossy sticker with student-designed artwork. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, etc.

0
Let 'Em Play Stickers item
Let 'Em Play Stickers
$4

Large, (3" diameter) matte finish sticker with student-designed artwork. Great on laptops, water bottles, etc.

0
Ain't No Band Like a CAM Band Magnets item
Ain't No Band Like a CAM Band Magnets
$5

Large (3" diameter) matte finish magnets with student-designed artwork. Looks great on a fridge or a car!

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Add a donation for The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!