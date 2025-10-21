The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Enjoy the event from one of the 2 VIP Sky Suites reserved by the Society and the renowned Tanbark Club.
Please note that each ticket includes a small donation to the Society. Tax receipts are available upon request. Members may not purchase tickets for non-members at the member rate.
Enjoy the event from one of the 2 VIP Sky Suites reserved by the Society and the renowned Tanbark Club.
Please note that each ticket includes a small donation to the Society. Tax receipts are available upon request.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!