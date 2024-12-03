The Rumble Alberta Business Store

Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association

Rumble Stop Member
Rumble Stop Member
$60.65
GST Included: $57.77+ $2.88 Regular Price: $87.77 Ideal for small, walk-in businesses offering discounts and specials, such as restaurants, hotels and retail shops. Listing and Membership on RumbleAlberta.com INCLUDES: Html Description Show Business Logo Categories - Up to 10 Website Address Image upload - Up to 6 Videos - Up to 3 Map Contact Form Business Offers - Up to 100 Hosted event listings Social Networks Phone Custom tab Opening hours Testimonials Menu/Price List Reviews Listing & Special Offers in the Rumble Alberta App available in IOS and Google Play Store Free Training: GrowBizSkills.ca
Rumble Stop PLUS
Rumble Stop PLUS
$102.66
Regular Price: $157.77 Perfect for Rumble Stops seeking enhanced visibility, unlimited promotions to attract more local tourist traffic. INCLUDES: Featured Listing in the Rumble Alberta Business Directory w/Marketing Suite dashboard Easily maintain your Rumble Specials, coupons & events in your Marketing Suite dashboard & we'll promote them on web & social media Placement on Regional Rumble Touring Map(s) Submit your press releases and travel content for publishing and promotion on web & social media Subscription to Rumble Alberta Newsletter Discounts on banner advertising & custom marketing campaigns on your choice of 5 website Featured in Rubber Tire Touring Magazine Once Per Month Discounts on vacation packages at CMTA Travel Services GST Included: $97.77 + $4.89 Engage with Rumble Alberta member participants in our Members Area Group Network and Get Support in our Business Members Group Rumble Alberta Affiliate Program Priority Support
Rumble Business
Rumble Business
$186.66
GST Included: $177.77+ $8.89 Regular Price of $247.77 Designed for professional services like accountants, consultants, lawyers & other appointment-based businesses looking for maximum exposure. INCLUDES: Everything in Rumble Stop Basic, Rumble Stop Plus - and on the roadmap is: Quotes Appointments PLUS: Promo Code for Free Directory Listings in RiderFriendly.com MotorcycleTourism.ca Priority Support PLUS Passive Income Opportunities: Rumble Alberta Affiliate Program Create & sell courses at on GrowBizSkills.ca our On-line Learning Centre
Free training code for you and your staff
Free training code for you and your staff
Free
Please request your training code and we will connect with you for that ASAP!
Text Ad
Text Ad
$131.25
GST Inlcuded: $125 + $6.25 4 Lines of text - No Logos
Display Ad
Display Ad
$262.50
GST Included: $250 + $12.50 Business Card Style Size: 2.5" x 1.5” (within one column, no bleed)
Quarter Page Ad
Quarter Page Ad
$420
GST Included: $400 + $20 Horizontal Quarter Page (across both columns) Size: 5” x 2” (inside the 0.25” margin) Vertical Quarter Page (one column) Size: 2.5” x 4” (inside the 0.25” margin on left and right) No Bleed
Half Page
Half Page
$787.50
GST Included: $750.00 + $37.50 Horizontal Half Page (across both columns) Size: 5” x 4” (inside the 0.25” margin) Vertical Half Page (one column width) Size: 2.5” x 8” (inside the 0.25” margin on left & right) No Bleed
Full Page
Full Page
$1,417.50
GST Included: $1350.00 + $67.50 Full Page Ad (with bleed): $1,350 Final Trim Size: 5.5” x 8.5” Safe Area: 5” x 8” (allows for 0.25” margin on all sides) Bleed Area: 5.75” x 8.75” (0.125” bleed on all sides) Full-Page Ad Size (No Bleed) (Featured Here) Size: 5” wide x 8” tall
Inside front Cover
Inside front Cover
$2,625
GST Included: $2,500.00 + $125.00 Full Page Ad (with bleed): $2,500 Inside Front Cover Final Trim Size: 5.5” x 8.5” Safe Area: 5” x 8” (allows for 0.25” margin on all sides) Bleed Area: 5.75” x 8.75” (0.125” bleed on all sides) Full-Page Ad Size (No Bleed) (Featured Here) Size: 5” wide x 8” tall
Inside Back Cover
Inside Back Cover
$2,625
GST Included: $2,500.00 + $125.00 Full Page Ad (with bleed): $2,500 Inside Back Cover Final Trim Size: 5.5” x 8.5” Safe Area: 5” x 8” (allows for 0.25” margin on all sides) Bleed Area: 5.75” x 8.75” (0.125” bleed on all sides) Full-Page Ad Size (No Bleed) (Featured Here) Size: 5” wide x 8” tall
Back Cover
Back Cover
$3,675
GST Included: $3,500.00 + $175.00 Full Page Ad (with bleed): $3,500 Back Cover Final Trim Size: 5.5” x 8.5” Safe Area: 5” x 8” (allows for 0.25” margin on all sides) Bleed Area: 5.75” x 8.75” (0.125” bleed on all sides) Full-Page Ad Size (No Bleed) (Featured Here) Size: 5” wide x 8” tall
Crankshaft Package
Crankshaft Package
$3,675
GST Included: $3,500.00 + $175.00 Featured Business Listing on RumbleAlberta.com + App Custom Banner & Text Ad package on RumbleAlberta.com Road Trips + Tours - Full Colour Map/Ad with QR Code to downloadable digital map/ad perfect to use on your phone 250 Books Three Months of Billboard Ads as a Rumble Alberta Sponsor at Blackjacks Roadhouse - Hwy 2 by the EIA
Sprocket Package
Sprocket Package
$2,625
GST Included: $2,500.00 + $125.00 Featured Business Listing on RumbleAlberta.com + APP 1/2 Page ad in the Road Trips & Tours Directory 25 Books Custom Banner & Text Ad package on RumbleAlberta.com
Fuel Tank
Fuel Tank
$1,575
GST Included: $1,500.00 + $75.00 Featured Business Listing on RumbleAlberta.com + APP 1/4 Page ad in the Road Trips & Tours Directory 25 Books Custom Banner & Text Ad package on RumbleAlberta.com
Window Clings
Window Clings
$16
One WIndow Cling and shipping GST Included
Extra Window Cling
Extra Window Cling
$5
Extra Window Cling - no extra cost for shipping - GST Included
Metal Reserved MotorcycleParking Signs
Metal Reserved MotorcycleParking Signs
$65
$65.00 Includes Shipping - GST Included
2 Motorcycle Reserved Parking Signs
2 Motorcycle Reserved Parking Signs
$120
$120 Includes Shipping - GST Included
