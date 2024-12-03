The Rumble Alberta Business Store

Regular Price: $157.77 Perfect for Rumble Stops seeking enhanced visibility, unlimited promotions to attract more local tourist traffic. INCLUDES: Featured Listing in the Rumble Alberta Business Directory w/Marketing Suite dashboard Easily maintain your Rumble Specials, coupons & events in your Marketing Suite dashboard & we'll promote them on web & social media Placement on Regional Rumble Touring Map(s) Submit your press releases and travel content for publishing and promotion on web & social media Subscription to Rumble Alberta Newsletter Discounts on banner advertising & custom marketing campaigns on your choice of 5 website Featured in Rubber Tire Touring Magazine Once Per Month Discounts on vacation packages at CMTA Travel Services GST Included: $97.77 + $4.89 Engage with Rumble Alberta member participants in our Members Area Group Network and Get Support in our Business Members Group Rumble Alberta Affiliate Program Priority Support

Regular Price: $157.77 Perfect for Rumble Stops seeking enhanced visibility, unlimited promotions to attract more local tourist traffic. INCLUDES: Featured Listing in the Rumble Alberta Business Directory w/Marketing Suite dashboard Easily maintain your Rumble Specials, coupons & events in your Marketing Suite dashboard & we'll promote them on web & social media Placement on Regional Rumble Touring Map(s) Submit your press releases and travel content for publishing and promotion on web & social media Subscription to Rumble Alberta Newsletter Discounts on banner advertising & custom marketing campaigns on your choice of 5 website Featured in Rubber Tire Touring Magazine Once Per Month Discounts on vacation packages at CMTA Travel Services GST Included: $97.77 + $4.89 Engage with Rumble Alberta member participants in our Members Area Group Network and Get Support in our Business Members Group Rumble Alberta Affiliate Program Priority Support

More details...