The Safe Set Experiment: Co-Creating a Non-Toxic Production Culture

About this event
Traditional film sets are notoriously hierarchical and high-stress. As indie filmmakers, we have the unique power to throw out the old Hollywood rulebook and build a completely new culture from scratch. Using projects like RUSH's own What We Had Was Noise as a collaborative blueprint, this conversation explores how to build sets rooted in kindness, equity, and mutual respect without sacrificing artistic quality.
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