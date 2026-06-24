A group of people are blurred in the background behind a graphic that reads "JARICO FILMS PRESENTS RUSH DISCUSSION PANELS" with a film strip on the right.
Jarico Films for Youth

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Jarico Films for Youth

About this event

The Safe Set Experiment: Co-Creating a Non-Toxic Production Culture

The Safe Set Experiment
$5

Traditional film sets are notoriously hierarchical and high-stress. As indie filmmakers, we have the unique power to throw out the old Hollywood rulebook and build a completely new culture from scratch. Using projects like RUSH's own What We Had Was Noise as a collaborative blueprint, this conversation explores how to build sets rooted in kindness, equity, and mutual respect without sacrificing artistic quality.

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