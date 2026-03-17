The Salty Collective

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Our boldest changemakers! This membership leads the charge as champions of a future of shame-free, pleasure-positive health for all. Includes 30% discount on all toys.
Renews monthly
Stand for inclusive care and help expand pleasure-positive education in your community. Includes 20% discount on all toys
Renews monthly
Challenge the status quo—driving equity, advocacy, and radical care on the front lines. Includes 10% discount on all toys
No expiration
Dip your toes into shame-free education, perks, and community care while making a difference. Make a one time donation you can afford. Includes 5% discount on all toys.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!