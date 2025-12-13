Dreamers Walk Canada

Dreamers Walk Canada

The Second Annual Celebrity Gingerbread House Challenge & Auction

CTV Morning Live item
CTV Morning Live
$10

This was creation was made by CTV Your Morning Ottawa! Thank you Rosey Edeh for your contribution.

Stuntman Stu
$10

Thank you to Stuntman Stu for your contribution to our cause!

Pure Country 94
$10

Thank you to Ashley & Gord from Pure Country 94 for this amazing creation. It even lights up!

Move 100
$10

Thank you to Sophie & Jeff from Move 100 for your amazing gingerbread creation!

2 Tickets to DWC Warriors Gala
$20

Dreamers Walk Canada proudly hosts our yearly gala as part of are Cerebral Palsy awareness month!


Event Information:

March 23, 2025 @ Britannia United Church, 6-10PM

Theme: Night of Dreams

Table for Ten @ Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club
$30

Thank you to Dylan, Howard and the team at Yuk Yuk's for for this incredible donation.

David Hill's Gingerbread Village
$15

Thank you to Councilor David Hill of Barrhaven-West for this incredible gingerbread creation!

