The Second Annual Celebrity Gingerbread House Challenge & Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This was creation was made by CTV Your Morning Ottawa! Thank you Rosey Edeh for your contribution.
Starting bid
Thank you to Stuntman Stu for your contribution to our cause!
Starting bid
Thank you to Ashley & Gord from Pure Country 94 for this amazing creation. It even lights up!
Starting bid
Thank you to Sophie & Jeff from Move 100 for your amazing gingerbread creation!
Starting bid
Thank you to Dylan, Howard and the team at Yuk Yuk's for for this incredible donation.
Starting bid
Thank you to Councilor David Hill of Barrhaven-West for this incredible gingerbread creation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!