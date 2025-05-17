Hosted by

Khial Art Foundation

The Sound of Music Sponsorship Packages

Platinum
$15,000
As a Platinum Sponsor, you’ll enjoy premier recognition and exclusive benefits, including: Prominent logo placement on all event materials, including posters, programs, website, and social media. • Being promoted on Aleph Media's Instagram account with over 250k followers. • 8 complimentary tickets with VIP seating for the performance of your choice. • Exclusive social media shoutouts on our official channels, reaching a wide and engaged audience. • Recognition in all press releases and promotional materials. • Access to select rehearsals, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. • Meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast and crew, providing a personal connection to the production. • Category exclusivity, ensuring that each sponsor is the only business within their industry represented in the event.
Gold
$10,000
As a Gold Sponsor, you’ll receive excellent recognition and benefits, including: • Logo placement on all event materials, including posters, programs, website, and social media (secondary prominence below Platinum sponsors). • Being promoted on Aleph Media's Instagram account with over 250k followers. • 6 complimentary tickets with VIP seating for the performance of your choice. • Dedicated social media shoutouts, highlighting your support for the production. • Recognition in select press releases and event communications. • Invitation to one exclusive rehearsal, offering a glimpse behind the scenes
Silver
$7,500
As a Silver Sponsor, you’ll enjoy meaningful recognition and benefits, including: Logo placement on event materials, including programs, website, and social media (shared tier below Gold sponsors). • Being promoted on Aleph Media's Instagram account with over 250k followers. 4 complimentary tickets with priority seating for the performance of your choice. • Social media mention acknowledging your support for the production. • Recognition in the event program and select marketing materials.
