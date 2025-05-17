The Sound of Music Sponsorship Packages

As a Platinum Sponsor, you’ll enjoy premier recognition and exclusive benefits, including: Prominent logo placement on all event materials, including posters, programs, website, and social media. • Being promoted on Aleph Media's Instagram account with over 250k followers. • 8 complimentary tickets with VIP seating for the performance of your choice. • Exclusive social media shoutouts on our official channels, reaching a wide and engaged audience. • Recognition in all press releases and promotional materials. • Access to select rehearsals, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. • Meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast and crew, providing a personal connection to the production. • Category exclusivity, ensuring that each sponsor is the only business within their industry represented in the event.

As a Platinum Sponsor, you’ll enjoy premier recognition and exclusive benefits, including: Prominent logo placement on all event materials, including posters, programs, website, and social media. • Being promoted on Aleph Media's Instagram account with over 250k followers. • 8 complimentary tickets with VIP seating for the performance of your choice. • Exclusive social media shoutouts on our official channels, reaching a wide and engaged audience. • Recognition in all press releases and promotional materials. • Access to select rehearsals, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. • Meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast and crew, providing a personal connection to the production. • Category exclusivity, ensuring that each sponsor is the only business within their industry represented in the event.

More details...