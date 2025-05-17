The Sound of Music Sponsorship Packages

As a Platinum Sponsor, you’ll enjoy premier recognition and exclusive benefits, including: Prominent logo placement on all event materials, including posters, programs, website, and social media.
• Being promoted on Aleph Media's Instagram account with over 250k followers.
• 8 complimentary tickets with VIP seating for the performance of your choice.
• Exclusive social media shoutouts on our official channels, reaching a wide and engaged audience.
• Recognition in all press releases and promotional materials.
• Access to select rehearsals, offering a behind-the-scenes look at
the creative process.
• Meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast and crew, providing a personal connection to the production.
• Category exclusivity, ensuring that each sponsor is the only business within their industry represented in the event.
Gold
$10,000
As a Gold Sponsor, you’ll receive excellent recognition and benefits, including: • Logo placement on all event materials, including posters, programs, website, and social media (secondary prominence below
Platinum sponsors).
• Being promoted on Aleph Media's Instagram account with over 250k followers.
• 6 complimentary tickets with VIP seating for the performance of your choice.
• Dedicated social media shoutouts, highlighting your support for the production.
• Recognition in select press releases and event communications.
• Invitation to one exclusive rehearsal, offering a glimpse behind the scenes
Silver
$7,500
As a Silver Sponsor, you’ll enjoy meaningful recognition and
benefits, including: Logo placement on event materials, including programs, website,
and social media (shared tier below Gold sponsors).
• Being promoted on Aleph Media's Instagram account with over 250k followers.
4 complimentary tickets with priority seating for the performance of your choice.
• Social media mention acknowledging your support for the production.
• Recognition in the event program and select marketing materials.
