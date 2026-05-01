🦁 THE SOVEREIGN PACK 🦁

Sovereign Level Membership





Reign supreme.





You are the pinnacle of The Pride. The Sovereign Pack is reserved for those who understand the magnitude of this mission and commit to it with everything they have. You are royalty. You are legacy.





WHAT YOU GET:

✓ 25,000 Lion Gold 🦁 (includes +5,000 bonus)

✓ Lifetime VIP Den access

✓ Custom AI Avatar input

✓ Sovereign status badge

✓ Lifetime recognition

✓ Private advisory access

✓ Exclusive Sovereign events

✓ Personal impact dashboard

✓ Support child safety





YOUR IMPACT:

Your $111.11 contribution (70% to TCC) helps:

• Fund 56+ days of safe housing

• Support 44+ therapy sessions

• Provide complete legal case management

• Build an entire safe home wing





YOU ARE SOVEREIGN.





Your contribution has been received. Check your email for next steps.





STRENGTH. PROTECTION. LEGACY. UNITY.



