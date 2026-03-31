Hosted by

The Summit Edmonton Church

About this event

The Summit Brazil Missions Trip Silent Auction

1 month GYMVMT membership and hoodie item
1 month GYMVMT membership and hoodie item
1 month GYMVMT membership and hoodie
$50

Starting bid

DAJD T-shirt item
DAJD T-shirt item
DAJD T-shirt
$10

Starting bid

Do As Jesus Did T-shirt

Color: Black

Size: XL

DAJD Leaven Free T-Shirt item
DAJD Leaven Free T-Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Do As Jesus Did Leaven Free T-Shirt

Color: Teal blue

Size: XL

DAJD I'm Possible T-shirt item
DAJD I'm Possible T-shirt item
DAJD I'm Possible T-shirt
$5

Starting bid

Do As Jesus Did I'm Possible T-Shirt

Color: Green

Size: XL

Girls Gift Basket | Spirograh item
Girls Gift Basket | Spirograh
$25

Starting bid

This girls gift basket includes:

Creative Mosaic Sticker Art
Spirograph Shrink Charms Craft
Sketch book
Crayola Faves pencil crayons
Crayola Metallic pencil crayons
2 - Sensory Squish Toys

Girls Gift Basket | Rainbow Loom item
Girls Gift Basket | Rainbow Loom
$25

Starting bid

This girls gift basket includes:

Creative Mosaic Sticker Art
STEM Crystal Garden growing kit
Rainbow Loom - Happy Looms Confetti Crush Kit
Sensory Squish Toy

Boys Gift Basket | Shark item
Boys Gift Basket | Shark
$25

Starting bid

This boys gift basket includes:

Creative Mosaic Sticker Art
STEM Shark dig kit
Snap circuits - build a Nite Lite
Sensory Squish Toy

Boys Gift Basket | Volcano item
Boys Gift Basket | Volcano
$25

Starting bid

This boys gift basket includes:

Creative Mosaic Sticker Art
STEM Build a Volcano Kit
Sketch book
Silly scents, scented pencil crayons
Metallic pencil crayons
2 - Sensory Squish Toys

Portable Grill item
Portable Grill
$75

Starting bid

This portable gas grill comes with two tanks, a camping chair, and a $50 gift card. Total value $150.

Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket
$25

Starting bid

This coffee gift basket includes:

So Pretty Earings item
So Pretty Earings item
So Pretty Earings item
So Pretty Earings
$60

Starting bid

These elevated, hand-cut, mother of pearl studs made into the shape of a heart are 8.5 x 9 mm in size. They are made with an extra thick plating of 18K gold vermeil or solid 925 sterling silver. They are also nickel-free and perfect for those with metal sensitivities.


Value $135

So Pretty Bracelet item
So Pretty Bracelet
$30

Starting bid

Team Canada Hat and Scarf item
Team Canada Hat and Scarf item
Team Canada Hat and Scarf
$40

Starting bid

Authentic Team Canada Hat and Scarf

Dog Gift Basket item
Dog Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

This dog gift basket includes a leash, toys, dog treats, a vest, and a ball

Heart Rescue Counselling item
Heart Rescue Counselling item
Heart Rescue Counselling
$75

Starting bid

Christian Counselling 12+

One hour online

Value $120.

For new clients only

Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board
$45

Starting bid

Charcuterie board from Sara's Grazing. Value of $90.

2 Hours Swing Dancing lessons item
2 Hours Swing Dancing lessons item
2 Hours Swing Dancing lessons
$65

Starting bid

2 hours of private lessons in Country Swing Dancing for 2 people (a leader and a follower). Value $130.


2 hours Weeding by 2 people item
2 hours Weeding by 2 people
$50

Starting bid

2 hours of labour for garden weeding by Kim de Jong and Jodie Roberts. Value $100.

$150 Cafe Celeste Gift Card item
$150 Cafe Celeste Gift Card item
$150 Cafe Celeste Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Cafe Celeste is a fine Italian cuisine restaurant lacated at 590 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park.

1 hr Massage at Life Force Chiropractic item
1 hr Massage at Life Force Chiropractic
$40

Starting bid

1 hour Massage at Life Force Chiropractic, located at 101, 4315 55 Ave, Red Deer. Value $85

1 hr Massage at Life Force Chiropractic item
1 hr Massage at Life Force Chiropractic
$40

Starting bid

1 hour Massage at Life Force Chiropractic, located at 101, 4315 55 Ave, Red Deer. Value $85

Hot Tub / Spa Vacuum item
Hot Tub / Spa Vacuum
$65

Starting bid

Value $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!