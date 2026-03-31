The Summit Brazil Missions Trip Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Do As Jesus Did T-shirt
Color: Black
Size: XL
Starting bid
Do As Jesus Did Leaven Free T-Shirt
Color: Teal blue
Size: XL
Starting bid
Do As Jesus Did I'm Possible T-Shirt
Color: Green
Size: XL
Starting bid
This girls gift basket includes:
Creative Mosaic Sticker Art
Spirograph Shrink Charms Craft
Sketch book
Crayola Faves pencil crayons
Crayola Metallic pencil crayons
2 - Sensory Squish Toys
Starting bid
This girls gift basket includes:
Creative Mosaic Sticker Art
STEM Crystal Garden growing kit
Rainbow Loom - Happy Looms Confetti Crush Kit
Sensory Squish Toy
Starting bid
This boys gift basket includes:
Creative Mosaic Sticker Art
STEM Shark dig kit
Snap circuits - build a Nite Lite
Sensory Squish Toy
Starting bid
This boys gift basket includes:
Creative Mosaic Sticker Art
STEM Build a Volcano Kit
Sketch book
Silly scents, scented pencil crayons
Metallic pencil crayons
2 - Sensory Squish Toys
Starting bid
This portable gas grill comes with two tanks, a camping chair, and a $50 gift card. Total value $150.
Starting bid
This coffee gift basket includes:
Starting bid
These elevated, hand-cut, mother of pearl studs made into the shape of a heart are 8.5 x 9 mm in size. They are made with an extra thick plating of 18K gold vermeil or solid 925 sterling silver. They are also nickel-free and perfect for those with metal sensitivities.
Value $135
Starting bid
Starting bid
Authentic Team Canada Hat and Scarf
Starting bid
This dog gift basket includes a leash, toys, dog treats, a vest, and a ball
Starting bid
Christian Counselling 12+
One hour online
Value $120.
For new clients only
Starting bid
Charcuterie board from Sara's Grazing. Value of $90.
Starting bid
2 hours of private lessons in Country Swing Dancing for 2 people (a leader and a follower). Value $130.
Starting bid
2 hours of labour for garden weeding by Kim de Jong and Jodie Roberts. Value $100.
Starting bid
Cafe Celeste is a fine Italian cuisine restaurant lacated at 590 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park.
Starting bid
1 hour Massage at Life Force Chiropractic, located at 101, 4315 55 Ave, Red Deer. Value $85
Starting bid
1 hour Massage at Life Force Chiropractic, located at 101, 4315 55 Ave, Red Deer. Value $85
Starting bid
Value $100
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