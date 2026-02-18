S.P.C.A. (Moncton) Inc.

The Tea PAW-ty: Sip & Save Lives (High Tea) 2026

22 Woodlawn Rd

Dorchester, NB E4K 3A8, Canada

Team Registration
$1,200

Registration for a team of 4, includes registration gift, lunch and après golf appetizers

Putt & Play (includes team)
$2,500
  • Identification as Putt & Play Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable).
  • Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.
  • Hole sign at event
  • Team registration for the event (team of 4).
Paw-some Par Sponsor (includes team)
$5,000

Major Sponsor - Making major moves - on the course for creatures great and small. Making some major impact – like scoring under par!
Identification as Major Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable).
Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.
Opportunity to hold an activity onsite with product sampling or giveaway.
Hole sign at event and team registration for the event (team of 4).

Reception Sponsor
$5,000

Helping every swing count for animal wellbeing.
Identification as Reception Major Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable).
Social shoutouts, digital recognition. Highlight in post-event newsletter and social media.
Opportunity to hold an activity onsite with product sampling or giveaway.
Hole sign at reception.

Lunchmate Sponsor
$2,500

A smooth stroke for a great cause!
Identification as Lunchtime Major Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable).
Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.
Hole sign at Event.

Birdie Buddy Sponsor
$2,500

Steady on the green, strong for the cause. Keeping it on the course for a great cause.
Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable).
Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.
Hole sign at Event. Team registration for the event (team of 4).

Birdie Buddy Sponsor
$1,000
  • Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable).
  • Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.
  • Hole sign at Event.
Fairway Friend Sponsor
$750


Fur-Ever Friend Hole Sponsor
$500

Helping us stay on course - and keep tails wagging. Supporting second chances and happy tails.
Opportunity to hold an activity onsite with product sampling or giveaway
Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.

Caddie Companion Sponsors (games on holes)
$250

Behind the scenes, making the magic happen

Ladies Longest Drive ($250), Ladies Closest to the Pin ($250), Mens Longest Drive ($250), Mens Closest to the Pin ($250), Closest to the Rope ($250), Putting Contest ($250)

Tail-Wagging Tee Sponsor
$250

Start the day with a swing and a smile. A little under par, a lot of heart.
Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media

