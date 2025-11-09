The Truro Curling Club's Silent Auction - Hand-crafted, Unique Finds & Collectibles - Auction Site 1 of 3

Pick-up location

56 Young St, Truro, NS B2N 3W5, Canada

Scotties Shirt Manitoba 2021 item
Scotties Shirt Manitoba 2021 item
Scotties Shirt Manitoba 2021 item
Scotties Shirt Manitoba 2021
$40

Starting bid

Scotties Shirt Manitoba (signed and worn by Karlee) For the 2021 Scotties tournament of Hearts. Donated by Karlee Burgess.

2025 Signed Scotties Shirt - Karlee Burgess item
2025 Signed Scotties Shirt - Karlee Burgess item
2025 Signed Scotties Shirt - Karlee Burgess item
2025 Signed Scotties Shirt - Karlee Burgess
$40

Starting bid

Signed Scotties Shirt. Here is a signed shirt by Karlee Burgess worn at the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Scottie's shirt worn in 2025 (plus signed broom head) Part of Team Einarson – Silver medal at the 2025 Scotties national championships. Donated by Karlee Burgess.

Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 8, Purple Yellow item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 8, Purple Yellow item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 8, Purple Yellow item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 8, Purple Yellow
$20

Starting bid

Wool Socks - Size 8, 8-ply, Purple & yellow with sage green - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.

Lap Quilt - Purple and Lilac item
Lap Quilt - Purple and Lilac item
Lap Quilt - Purple and Lilac item
Lap Quilt - Purple and Lilac
$75

Starting bid

Locally hand-crafted Purple & Lilac Lap Quilt - with pink and purple backing - measures 45.5" x 46.5". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200.

3 x 750ml Bottles of Natural Honey item
3 x 750ml Bottles of Natural Honey
$25

Starting bid

Got lots of baking to do? Want some great host gifts? Here is another opportunity to buy Beeruce's Honey. 3 x 750 ml Bottles of Natural Honey. Valued at $60

Locally Hand-crafted Pottery item
Locally Hand-crafted Pottery item
Locally Hand-crafted Pottery
$20

Starting bid

Pottery - 2 pieces from local potter Danielle Sawada of Thrown Together Pottery. It's always nice to be able to host with pottery made locally. Great for dips, chips, and munchies.

Model Horse - California Chrome item
Model Horse - California Chrome item
Model Horse - California Chrome
$20

Starting bid

Model Horse - California Chrome - Seven-Time Grade I Race Winner & Two-Time Horse of the Year. Donated by Clarence Farm Services. Valued at $50.

Fish Table item
Fish Table item
Fish Table item
Fish Table
$40

Starting bid

How fun would this be at your seaside resort? This handcrafted wooden fish-shaped table with vibrant colours will add a splash of fun and personality to any setting. Dimensions 27L x 18W x 19H. Donated by Wade & Brenda Morrisey and Valued at $75

Canada Shirt - 2016 World Juniors - Denmark item
Canada Shirt - 2016 World Juniors - Denmark item
Canada Shirt - 2016 World Juniors - Denmark item
Canada Shirt - 2016 World Juniors - Denmark
$40

Starting bid

Canada Shirt (signed and worn by Karlee) Worn by Karlee at the 2016 World Junior, Taarnby Denmark. Same location as team MacIsaac in February 2026.

2 Dozen Home Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies. item
2 Dozen Home Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies.
$10

Starting bid

2 dozen chocolate chip cookies. Home baked with her Secret recipe. These are a hot ticket item that are asked for repeatedly by anyone who has had them. Baked and donated by Donna MacPhee. Will be baked fresh.

Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 9-9.5 Blue/Purple item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 9-9.5 Blue/Purple item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 9-9.5 Blue/Purple item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 9-9.5 Blue/Purple
$20

Starting bid

Size 9-9.5, 4-ply, Blue, purple and yellow with silver flecks - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.

Oil Painting on Wood - "Morning Run" - Shelly Atkinson item
Oil Painting on Wood - "Morning Run" - Shelly Atkinson item
Oil Painting on Wood - "Morning Run" - Shelly Atkinson item
Oil Painting on Wood - "Morning Run" - Shelly Atkinson
$50

Starting bid

Local Artist, Shelly Atkinson, has donated this oil painting on wood. "Morning Run". Painting measures 12.5" x 8.5" x 1.5". Ready for hanging. Valued at $150.

"East Coast Bundle" item
"East Coast Bundle"
$25

Starting bid

"East Coast Bundle" - 1 x 8" x 10" Print, 2 x stickers, 5 x greeting cards. Enjoy scenes of the East Coast, and say hi to family afar with these items. Donated by Megan Johnson of muse by mej. Valued at $70.

Afghan Blanket - Hand croqueted. item
Afghan Blanket - Hand croqueted. item
Afghan Blanket - Hand croqueted.
$50

Starting bid

Afghan Blanket - 87" x 82" pastel colours in pink, green and yellow. Hand crocheted and donated by Bev Whidden. Valued at $125.

Rock Maple 12" Platter item
Rock Maple 12" Platter item
Rock Maple 12" Platter
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful handcrafted “Rock Maple” 12” platter, features a wide rim and stunning wood grain patterns. Made and donated by Doug Sutherland. Valued at $100

Painted Watercolour item
Painted Watercolour item
Painted Watercolour
$40

Starting bid

Painting - framed Watercolour 8x10. Painted and donated by Colleen Pinkney. Valued at $75.

Checkerboard Afghan item
Checkerboard Afghan
$30

Starting bid

Checkerboard Afghan with bag of crocheted checkers. 42" square. Machine wash and dry. How fun is this? Made and Donated by Gail Higgins. Valued at $50

Lap Quilt - Black, Blue, White & Red - item
Lap Quilt - Black, Blue, White & Red - item
Lap Quilt - Black, Blue, White & Red - item
Lap Quilt - Black, Blue, White & Red -
$75

Starting bid

Locally hand-crafted Black, Blue, White & Red Lap Quilt with solid white backing - measures 44" x 44". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200.

Stocking Stuffers and Host Gifts item
Stocking Stuffers and Host Gifts item
Stocking Stuffers and Host Gifts item
Stocking Stuffers and Host Gifts
$25

Starting bid

This fun package of items has something for everyone - break them up as individual gifts. Package includes a Heat Max Neck warmer, 3-piece cheese board set, Harry Potter crochet kit, and a popcorn maker. Fun. Valued at $65

Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - size 8, Red item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - size 8, Red item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - size 8, Red item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - size 8, Red
$20

Starting bid

Size 8, 4-ply, Red, grey and light pink - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.

Water Colour - "Evening Grosbeak" item
Water Colour - "Evening Grosbeak"
$40

Starting bid

Framed 8 x 9 Watercolour - Evening Grosbeak. Painted and donated by Ross Hall. Valued at $100

Hand-carved Santa Figure item
Hand-carved Santa Figure
$25

Starting bid

This charming Santa is a hand-carved and hand-painted wood figure, crafted in a rustic folk-art style. Donated by Brian and Jackie Connick. Valued at $40.

3 Hand-carved Spoons - The Spoonery item
3 Hand-carved Spoons - The Spoonery item
3 Hand-carved Spoons - The Spoonery
$20

Starting bid

Three hand-carved spoons made from Nova Scotia Maple sourced at small, independent saw mills. Donated by Matt Dondale of "The Spoonery" in Debert. Valued at $35

Lap Quilt - Brown, Beige & Blue item
Lap Quilt - Brown, Beige & Blue item
Lap Quilt - Brown, Beige & Blue item
Lap Quilt - Brown, Beige & Blue
$75

Starting bid

Locally hand-crafted Brown, Beige & Blue lap quilt with solid brown backing - measures 52" x 48". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200.

Michelin Collectible item
Michelin Collectible item
Michelin Collectible item
Michelin Collectible
$25

Starting bid

Michelin Collectible. This figure is a contemporary interpretation of the original Michelin art from the early 1920's - measures about 6"W x 7"H Donated by Earle Atkinson. Valued at $50

Welded Art Sculpture - "Cattails" item
Welded Art Sculpture - "Cattails" item
Welded Art Sculpture - "Cattails" item
Welded Art Sculpture - "Cattails"
$125

Starting bid

Sculpture - Cattails - Original Welded Garden Art Sculpture 7.5 feet x 3.5 feet. Note: Bury base 1 foot deep for safety/stability. Hand-crafted and donated by Al Begin. Valued at $250

Baby Blanket item
Baby Blanket item
Baby Blanket item
Baby Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Baby Blanket - hand quilted on printed fabric by Denise Buchanan. Donated by Joyce Clarke of ReMax Nova. Valued at $50

Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 7-7.5 Multi item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 7-7.5 Multi item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 7-7.5 Multi item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 7-7.5 Multi
$20

Starting bid

Size 7-7.5, 4-ply, Blue, green, purple, salmon (Multi with Black) - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.

Garden Curling Gnome item
Garden Curling Gnome item
Garden Curling Gnome
$20

Starting bid

Curling fans and gnome collectors alike, this 12" Curling Resin Gnome will bring a touch of whimsy and holiday spirit to your seasonal decor.

Joy Laking Gift Pack - Local Artist item
Joy Laking Gift Pack - Local Artist item
Joy Laking Gift Pack - Local Artist item
Joy Laking Gift Pack - Local Artist
$40

Starting bid

Joy Laking gift pack - signed 2026 Calendar, signed book "Capturing Beauty, My Life in Oils, Watercolours and Words", 6 pack blank cards and envelopes. Donated by Nadine Lewis. Valued at $75.

Welded Art Sculpture - "Flower" item
Welded Art Sculpture - "Flower" item
Welded Art Sculpture - "Flower" item
Welded Art Sculpture - "Flower"
$70

Starting bid

Sculpture - Flower - Original Welded Garden Art Sculpture 5.5' tall. Note: bury base 9" deep for safety/stability Hand-crafted and donated by Al Begin. Valued at $175

"Welcome to Cape Breton" Artwork item
"Welcome to Cape Breton" Artwork
$15

Starting bid

Original Prismacolor Pencils Artwork - Unframed 8 x 10 quality print "Welcome to Cape Breton". Artist Colin Bagnell. Valued at $40

"Santa Clause at Bagnell's Cleaners" Artwork item
"Santa Clause at Bagnell's Cleaners" Artwork
$15

Starting bid

Original Prismacolor Pencils Artwork - Unframed 8 x 10 quality print "Santa Clause at Bagnell's Cleaners". Artist Colin Bagnell. Valued at $40

"Truro's Train Tower" - Artwork item
"Truro's Train Tower" - Artwork
$15

Starting bid

Original Prismacolor Pencils Artwork - Unframed 8 x 10 quality print "Truro's Train Tower". Artist Colin Bagnell. Valued at $40

Pottery - Students at Thrown Together Pottery item
Pottery - Students at Thrown Together Pottery item
Pottery - Students at Thrown Together Pottery item
Pottery - Students at Thrown Together Pottery
$5

Starting bid

Pottery - various pieces from students at Thrown Together Pottery.

"The Piano Man" painting by Shelly Atkinson item
"The Piano Man" painting by Shelly Atkinson
$35

Starting bid

Painting by Shelly Atkinson - 8" x 8" - "The Piano Man". Valued at $75

"Gold Rush" Painting item
"Gold Rush" Painting item
"Gold Rush" Painting
$35

Starting bid

Painting - "Gold Rush" - measures 36" x 12". Painted and donated by Doug Ramsey. Valued at $80.

Blue Whirligig item
Blue Whirligig
$25

Starting bid

Whirligig - blue one, 24 inches tall. Hand-crafted. Donated by Glenn Ross. Value $40.

Hand-crafted Wooden Bowls and Spoon item
Hand-crafted Wooden Bowls and Spoon
$30

Starting bid

Two Handcrafted wooden bowls 7" in diameter and made of beech wood, and spoon (in a different type of wood) showcase the natural woodgrain and craftsmanship. Made and donated by Doug Sutherland.

Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 9-9.5 item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 9-9.5 item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 9-9.5 item
Wool Socks - Hand-crafted Washable - Size 9-9.5
$20

Starting bid

Wool Socks - Size 9-9.5, 4-ply, Blue, red, yellow, green - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.

Lap Quilt - Brown, Beige & Blue (Copy) item
Lap Quilt - Brown, Beige & Blue (Copy) item
Lap Quilt - Brown, Beige & Blue (Copy) item
Lap Quilt - Brown, Beige & Blue (Copy)
$75

Starting bid

Locally hand-crafted Burgundy, Pink & Florals Lap Quilt - with solid burgundy back and square quilting pattern - measures 50" x 50". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200.

Painting - "Ocean Pulse" item
Painting - "Ocean Pulse" item
Painting - "Ocean Pulse"
$35

Starting bid

Painting - "Ocean Pulse" - measures 20" x 16". Painted and Donated by Doug Ramsey. Valued at $80 - $100

Knit Hat - Adult item
Knit Hat - Adult
$20

Starting bid

Adult Knit Hat. Hand-knit and donated by Blanche Currie. Very Canadiana with the moose pattern.

Used Vintage Italian Porcelain Capidemondo Roses Centerpiece item
Used Vintage Italian Porcelain Capidemondo Roses Centerpiece item
Used Vintage Italian Porcelain Capidemondo Roses Centerpiece
$25

Starting bid

Used. Donated by Carol Matthews, this Vintage Italian Porcelain Centre piece Capidemondo Roses measures 28cm x 25 cm. Collectors, check this out! Valued at $50 (check internet sources for estimated value).

2 x 750 ml Bottle of Natural Honey item
2 x 750 ml Bottle of Natural Honey
$25

Starting bid

Beeruce's Honey. Stock up with these 2 bottles for baking, your morning toast and tea, or as lovely Host Gifts for the Festive Season. Valued at $40

Lap Quilt - Pinks item
Lap Quilt - Pinks item
Lap Quilt - Pinks item
Lap Quilt - Pinks
$75

Starting bid

Locally hand-crafted Pink Lap Quilt -with pink polka dot backing, flower quilt pattern - measures 41" x 48". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200

18" Evergreen Wreath item
18" Evergreen Wreath
$20

Starting bid

18" Evergreen Wreath, decorated (similar to photo). Lindsay Jennings, HT, RCT, MMP, SP. Keep Growing - Mindset & Nature Therapy. Value $45.

Afghan Blanket - 82" x 76" approx. item
Afghan Blanket - 82" x 76" approx. item
Afghan Blanket - 82" x 76" approx.
$50

Starting bid

Afghan Blanket - 82" x 76" approx. pastel colours in soft yellow, periwinkle, purple, green and pink. Hand crocheted by Bev Whidden. Valued at $125

Panettone Bread item
Panettone Bread
$10

Starting bid

This is the 2nd of Two Loaves of this sought after bread being donated by Glenn Ross. Valued at $15.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!