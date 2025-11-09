The Truro Curling Club's Silent Auction - Hand-crafted, Unique Finds & Collectibles - Auction Site 1 of 3

Starting bid
Scotties Shirt Manitoba (signed and worn by Karlee) For the 2021 Scotties tournament of Hearts. Donated by Karlee Burgess.
Signed Scotties Shirt. Here is a signed shirt by Karlee Burgess worn at the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Scottie's shirt worn in 2025 (plus signed broom head) Part of Team Einarson – Silver medal at the 2025 Scotties national championships. Donated by Karlee Burgess.
Wool Socks - Size 8, 8-ply, Purple & yellow with sage green - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.
Locally hand-crafted Purple & Lilac Lap Quilt - with pink and purple backing - measures 45.5" x 46.5". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200.
Got lots of baking to do? Want some great host gifts? Here is another opportunity to buy Beeruce's Honey. 3 x 750 ml Bottles of Natural Honey. Valued at $60
Pottery - 2 pieces from local potter Danielle Sawada of Thrown Together Pottery. It's always nice to be able to host with pottery made locally. Great for dips, chips, and munchies.
Model Horse - California Chrome - Seven-Time Grade I Race Winner & Two-Time Horse of the Year. Donated by Clarence Farm Services. Valued at $50.
How fun would this be at your seaside resort? This handcrafted wooden fish-shaped table with vibrant colours will add a splash of fun and personality to any setting. Dimensions 27L x 18W x 19H. Donated by Wade & Brenda Morrisey and Valued at $75
Canada Shirt (signed and worn by Karlee) Worn by Karlee at the 2016 World Junior, Taarnby Denmark. Same location as team MacIsaac in February 2026.
2 dozen chocolate chip cookies. Home baked with her Secret recipe. These are a hot ticket item that are asked for repeatedly by anyone who has had them. Baked and donated by Donna MacPhee. Will be baked fresh.
Size 9-9.5, 4-ply, Blue, purple and yellow with silver flecks - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.
Local Artist, Shelly Atkinson, has donated this oil painting on wood. "Morning Run". Painting measures 12.5" x 8.5" x 1.5". Ready for hanging. Valued at $150.
"East Coast Bundle" - 1 x 8" x 10" Print, 2 x stickers, 5 x greeting cards. Enjoy scenes of the East Coast, and say hi to family afar with these items. Donated by Megan Johnson of muse by mej. Valued at $70.
Afghan Blanket - 87" x 82" pastel colours in pink, green and yellow. Hand crocheted and donated by Bev Whidden. Valued at $125.
Beautiful handcrafted “Rock Maple” 12” platter, features a wide rim and stunning wood grain patterns. Made and donated by Doug Sutherland. Valued at $100
Painting - framed Watercolour 8x10. Painted and donated by Colleen Pinkney. Valued at $75.
Checkerboard Afghan with bag of crocheted checkers. 42" square. Machine wash and dry. How fun is this? Made and Donated by Gail Higgins. Valued at $50
Locally hand-crafted Black, Blue, White & Red Lap Quilt with solid white backing - measures 44" x 44". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200.
This fun package of items has something for everyone - break them up as individual gifts. Package includes a Heat Max Neck warmer, 3-piece cheese board set, Harry Potter crochet kit, and a popcorn maker. Fun. Valued at $65
Size 8, 4-ply, Red, grey and light pink - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.
Framed 8 x 9 Watercolour - Evening Grosbeak. Painted and donated by Ross Hall. Valued at $100
This charming Santa is a hand-carved and hand-painted wood figure, crafted in a rustic folk-art style. Donated by Brian and Jackie Connick. Valued at $40.
Three hand-carved spoons made from Nova Scotia Maple sourced at small, independent saw mills. Donated by Matt Dondale of "The Spoonery" in Debert. Valued at $35
Locally hand-crafted Brown, Beige & Blue lap quilt with solid brown backing - measures 52" x 48". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200.
Michelin Collectible. This figure is a contemporary interpretation of the original Michelin art from the early 1920's - measures about 6"W x 7"H Donated by Earle Atkinson. Valued at $50
Sculpture - Cattails - Original Welded Garden Art Sculpture 7.5 feet x 3.5 feet. Note: Bury base 1 foot deep for safety/stability. Hand-crafted and donated by Al Begin. Valued at $250
Baby Blanket - hand quilted on printed fabric by Denise Buchanan. Donated by Joyce Clarke of ReMax Nova. Valued at $50
Size 7-7.5, 4-ply, Blue, green, purple, salmon (Multi with Black) - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.
Curling fans and gnome collectors alike, this 12" Curling Resin Gnome will bring a touch of whimsy and holiday spirit to your seasonal decor.
Joy Laking gift pack - signed 2026 Calendar, signed book "Capturing Beauty, My Life in Oils, Watercolours and Words", 6 pack blank cards and envelopes. Donated by Nadine Lewis. Valued at $75.
Sculpture - Flower - Original Welded Garden Art Sculpture 5.5' tall. Note: bury base 9" deep for safety/stability Hand-crafted and donated by Al Begin. Valued at $175
Original Prismacolor Pencils Artwork - Unframed 8 x 10 quality print "Welcome to Cape Breton". Artist Colin Bagnell. Valued at $40
Original Prismacolor Pencils Artwork - Unframed 8 x 10 quality print "Santa Clause at Bagnell's Cleaners". Artist Colin Bagnell. Valued at $40
Original Prismacolor Pencils Artwork - Unframed 8 x 10 quality print "Truro's Train Tower". Artist Colin Bagnell. Valued at $40
Pottery - various pieces from students at Thrown Together Pottery.
Painting by Shelly Atkinson - 8" x 8" - "The Piano Man". Valued at $75
Painting - "Gold Rush" - measures 36" x 12". Painted and donated by Doug Ramsey. Valued at $80.
Whirligig - blue one, 24 inches tall. Hand-crafted. Donated by Glenn Ross. Value $40.
Two Handcrafted wooden bowls 7" in diameter and made of beech wood, and spoon (in a different type of wood) showcase the natural woodgrain and craftsmanship. Made and donated by Doug Sutherland.
Wool Socks - Size 9-9.5, 4-ply, Blue, red, yellow, green - hand knit washable wool socks with reinforced toes and heels for durability. Hand-crafted and donated by Dianne Sheehan. Valued at $70.
Locally hand-crafted Burgundy, Pink & Florals Lap Quilt - with solid burgundy back and square quilting pattern - measures 50" x 50". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200.
Painting - "Ocean Pulse" - measures 20" x 16". Painted and Donated by Doug Ramsey. Valued at $80 - $100
Adult Knit Hat. Hand-knit and donated by Blanche Currie. Very Canadiana with the moose pattern.
Used. Donated by Carol Matthews, this Vintage Italian Porcelain Centre piece Capidemondo Roses measures 28cm x 25 cm. Collectors, check this out! Valued at $50 (check internet sources for estimated value).
Beeruce's Honey. Stock up with these 2 bottles for baking, your morning toast and tea, or as lovely Host Gifts for the Festive Season. Valued at $40
Locally hand-crafted Pink Lap Quilt -with pink polka dot backing, flower quilt pattern - measures 41" x 48". Donated by Beverly Whidden. Valued at $200
18" Evergreen Wreath, decorated (similar to photo). Lindsay Jennings, HT, RCT, MMP, SP. Keep Growing - Mindset & Nature Therapy. Value $45.
Afghan Blanket - 82" x 76" approx. pastel colours in soft yellow, periwinkle, purple, green and pink. Hand crocheted by Bev Whidden. Valued at $125
This is the 2nd of Two Loaves of this sought after bread being donated by Glenn Ross. Valued at $15.
