The Truro Curling Club's Silent Auction - Food or Beverage, Accommodations, Home, Fashion, Personal Care & Health - Auction Site 2 of 3

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Here is another chance for this very popular brand - Free People scarf - multi colour - in brown, cream, beige, blue. Donated by Moments on Inglis and Valued at $58.
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$100 Gift Certificate donated by Carter's Paints.
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One night stay with Breakfast for 2 at The Belgravia Bed & Breakfast, Truro, NS. Donated by D'Arcy & Anne McDonah, your hosts. Valued at $176.13
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Need more paint. Another opportunity here to get your hands on some gift certificates. Donated by Cameron's Paint Centre. Value $50
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Tuck up under this comfy Stanfield's Fleece Blanket. Donated by Stanfield's and valued at $80.
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Treat Yourself and some friends to a Getaway! Two night getaway at a cozy ski cottage in Wentworth. Only minutes from the ski hill with lots to do including hiking, snowshoeing downhill and cross country skiing. Cottage has three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wifi, cable tv and a hot tub perfect for star gazing after a day of outdoor activity! Dates to be agreed upon with the winning bid and the owner. Donated by Bruce & Michelle Young.
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2 Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cakes coupons. Can be used individually. Donated by John Starratt, DQ Grill and Chill and valued at $76.
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Éminence Organic Skin Care – Firm Skin Starter Set (Travel Kit)
This beautiful Éminence Firm Skin Starter Set is perfect for anyone wanting to brighten, tighten, and revitalize their skin—at home or on the go. Designed for anti-aging, this kit includes four travel-sized essentials: the Acai Cleanser, Acai Masque, Acai Booster-Serum, and Acai Moisturizer. Packed with antioxidant-rich berries, each product works together to cleanse, treat, hydrate, and renew the skin for a firmer, more youthful glow.
A lovely self-care gift, ideal for travel, pampering, or trying the Éminence line for the first time.
Donated by Kimberlea Aesthetics. Valued at $60.
Starting bid
You'll look great in this Free People scarf - multi colour - in brown, cream, beige, blue. Donated by Moments on Inglis and Valued at $58.
Starting bid
Need your siding cleaned? Getting ready to sell your house? Get your curb-side appeal in check with this Exterior House Wash by 360 Mobile Wash. Donated by Mitch Johnston. Valued at $350-500 depending on the size of your home.
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Enjoy a Morning Cuppa with Nespresso pod drawer, 50 capsules (see note), and your "Canada Mug - We're Built For Any Storm".
Please note that the coffee capsules read "Best Before October 31, 2025 and November 30, 2025". These are safe to consume, they have NOT expired. Nespresso items donated by Todd Burgess and coffee mug donated by Colin Bagnell and Igotmugd. Total value estimated at approximately $70.
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Gift Voucher for $1000 off a quoted Daikin heat pump system supplied and installed by Eastwing Products. Site inspection will be required. Valid until June 2026. Within HRM.
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Kitchen Aid Soda Stream - USED minimally, 3 bottles included. Sells for $299.99 new. Donated by Gail Brown.
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1:1 Nature Therapy session. A 1 hour guided immersion in nature to calm, reconnect, and get grounded again. Donated by Lindsay Jennings, HT, RCT, MMP, SP. Value $250
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This Gift Certificate for brow wax and tint, donated by Kimberlea Webb of Kimberlea Aesthetics will have you looking great for the New Year. Valued at $45.
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Enjoy Japanese and Thai Cuisine with this $50 Gift Card. Located on Prince St. in Truro. Donated by Tony Yongyong.
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Home-made Panettone Bread. Baked and Donated by Glenn Ross. Valued at $15
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1 x 750 ml Bottle of Natural Honey. Nature's Best Gift. Produced and donated by Bruce Stewart of Beeruce's Honey. Valued at $20
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Need to store some items? Trying to organize your life? Keeping stuff in safe keeping for someone else? Maybe you could use 3 months rental of a 10' x 10' storage unit. Bible Hill location. Donated by Dave Nobles. Valued at $525.
Starting bid
This gift bag, donated by the Bountiful Bra Boutique, includes a $50 gift voucher for the boutique, a Fitfully Yours compact mirror, a satin scrunchy, a 3oz bottle of Soak lingerie wash, and an Anita lingerie bag. Valued at $80
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