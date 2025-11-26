The Truro Curling Club's Silent Auction - Food or Beverage, Accommodations, Home, Fashion, Personal Care & Health - Auction Site 2 of 3

Enjoy a Morning Cuppa with Nespresso pod drawer, 50 capsules (see note), and your "Canada Mug - We're Built For Any Storm".





Please note that the coffee capsules read "Best Before October 31, 2025 and November 30, 2025". These are safe to consume, they have NOT expired. Nespresso items donated by Todd Burgess and coffee mug donated by Colin Bagnell and Igotmugd. Total value estimated at approximately $70.