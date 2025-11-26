The Truro Curling Club's Silent Auction - Sports, Sporting Goods, Tools, Outdoor & Garden & Automotive - Auction Site 3 of 3

Hosted by

Paddle Tour for 2 People item
$45

Starting bid

Take a fun adventure with this Paddle Tour for 2 people. Donated by Liverpool Adventure Outfitters. Valued at $100.00

4 Green Fees, 2 Power Carts - Truro Golf Club
$200

Starting bid

Have a nice day out golfing with your friends at the Truro Golf Course. 4 Green Fees & 2 Power Carts - Expires October 31, 2026. Donated by Truro Golf Course and valued at $468.

Chilly Moose Water Bottle
$10

Starting bid

Chilly Moose Water Bottle. Donated by Visualize Promotion. Valued at $35

Full Service Oil Change - Rod Lynk's Auto Clinic
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate - Full Service Oil Change. Donated by Rod Lynk's Auto Clinic. Valued at $80.

2 Men's Golf Shirts item
2 Men's Golf Shirts
$10

Starting bid

Men's Golf Shirt - Blue Nike Men's Large, and Grey Puma ctq. Donated by the Admin Team at ReMax Nova.

4 Green Fees - Glen Lovat Golf Club - New Glasgow
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a great round of golf as a four-some at Glen Lovat in 2026. Set in the rolling hills of Fraser Mountain. Enjoy the amazing views overlooking Pictou Island and Merigomish Harbour while you hitting those balls. Valued at $220.00

XL Men's Adidas Half-zip Sweater item
XL Men's Adidas Half-zip Sweater
$20

Starting bid

NEW, not worn, as it was the wrong size. Adidas Men's Half-zip Sweater in soft red with fleecy interior. 100% polyester. Donated by Earle Atkinson. Valued at $50.

Rust Proofing & Silver Detail - Conway Customs Inc.
$175

Starting bid

Get your vehicle taken care of to prolong it's life, and to drive in clean style. Rust proofing and Silver Detailing package valued at $320.00. Donated from Conway Customs Inc.

Lube, Oil and Filter - Stewart Auto Repair
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Stewart Auto Repair - come in with this gift certificate to get your lube, oil, and filter changed. Valued at $99.95.

Oil Service & Tire Rotation - Truro Mazda
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Truro Mazda, this gift certificate will entitle you to One Oil Service and Tire Rotation. Valued at $99.95 + HST. ($113.94)

10 Visit Punch Pass - Scotia Pool item
10 Visit Punch Pass - Scotia Pool
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy low-impact exercise at the Scotia Pool with this 10 punch pass valued at $105.00

$50 Gift Certificate - Sexton Auto Services
$20

Starting bid

$50.00 gift certificate towards any service. It would be great to have something like this on hand when you need it but didn't budget for it.

Family Membership 1 Year - Rath Eastlink Community Centre item
Family Membership 1 Year - Rath Eastlink Community Centre
$350

Starting bid

Get the Whole Family on Board. The family that works out together stays together. Valued at $1392.00

Curling Mug item
Curling Mug
$5

Starting bid

Curling Mug - I Came to Drink Coffee and Curl. Donated by Colin Bagnell. Valued at $23.

Cookbook - Grilling
$10

Starting bid

Weber's New Real Grilling - The Ultimate Cookbook for Every Backyard Griller. Donated by Warmth by Design. Valued at $35

Winning Game Shirt - 2025 National Juniors item
Winning Game Shirt - 2025 National Juniors
$30

Starting bid

2025 National Jr winning shirt (Coach Burgess shirt).


Game shirt worn in 2025 National Juniors. (National winning shirt). Donated by Craig Burgess. Won nationals in Summerside.


This is Men's Size Large.


*Note: WATCH for other collectible jerseys of Karlee Burgess in the Collectibles section of the auction!

Gripper & Broom Head item
Gripper & Broom Head
$15

Starting bid

Balance Plus Gripper - Medium Men's and Broom Head. Donated by Colleen Pinkney. Valued at $50

Kandy Ladies Golf Shirt item
Kandy Ladies Golf Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Kandy Golf Ladies sleeveless shirt, colour purple, new tag still on, Penn Hills logo. Donated by Colleen Pinkney. Valued at $50

4 Regular Season Truro Bearcats Tickets
$25

Starting bid

4 Regular Season Truro Bearcats Tickets. Donated by Phil Redden. Valued at $56

LED Snowflake & Children's Snow Shovel item
LED Snowflake & Children's Snow Shovel
$35

Starting bid

Fun for the Festive Season. Donated by Kent Building Supplies. 120 LED - Light up Snowflake, Children's snow shovel. Valued at $60

Truro Tennis Club - 30-day Membership & Lesson.
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Truro Tennis Club. This certificate entitles you to a Tennis Club Package of a 30-day membership & lesson (1 of 2, so if you want to go with a friend, make sure to bid on the other one too). Valued at $60.

Truro Tennis Club - 30-day Membership & Lesson (2 of 2)
$15

Starting bid

The 2nd of 2. Donated by Truro Tennis Club. This certificate entitles you to a Tennis Club Package of a 30-day membership & lesson (so if you want to go with a friend, make sure to bid on the other one too). Valued at $60.

1994 Pepsi Juniors Sweatshirt item
1994 Pepsi Juniors Sweatshirt
$15

Starting bid

1994 Pepsi Juniors sweatshirt. Here is a cool piece of curling history. Size XL.

Weslo Candence 927 Treadmill, USED item
Weslo Candence 927 Treadmill, USED
$100

Starting bid

Weslo Candence 927 treadmill, USED but like new. $400 value at new. Donated by Cathy Boudreau.

Electrical Wire & Hat item
Electrical Wire & Hat
$50

Starting bid

Hat and Roll of Electrical Wire - 246 Feet of Cable Non-metallic sheathed NMD90 14/2 Cu G We 246Sp. Donated by Dan Bates of DB Electric. Valued at approx $150.

Brushless Pruning Shears Kit item
Brushless Pruning Shears Kit
$200

Starting bid

Milwaukee M12 Brushless Pruning Shears Kit, includes battery and charger. Donated by Classic Rentals. Valued at $328.

Gift Basket Novus Glass item
Gift Basket Novus Glass
$95

Starting bid

Gift basket, contains: Window cleaner, Rim cleaner, Bug & Residue remover, Chip Repair, Clear in the headlights, Clean & Protect and more. Everything to clean and protect your car inside and out! Donated by Novus Glass and Valued at $250.

TASK® Heavy-Duty Tool Roller. item
TASK® Heavy-Duty Tool Roller.
$70

Starting bid

TASK® Heavy-Duty Tool Roller. 18", 40 pocket. Masstown Hardware donated this great bag Valued at $200.

$50 Gift Certificate Sexton Auto Service
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate towards any service. Donated by Sexton Auto Service.

"The Works" Treatment - Hollis Ford (2 of 2)
$70

Starting bid

A second chance to bid on "The Works" - Oil change, Multi-point Inspection and Tire Rotation for any make Passenger Car and Light Truck. Donated by Hollis Ford. $100 Value.

Heritage Rock Grill item
Heritage Rock Grill
$30

Starting bid

Heritage Rock Grill - Indoor Smokeless BBQ Grill. Great for your camping outfit, summer cottage, or kitchen too. Donated by Vern & Terry Hearn. Valued at $70

Pull-over Hoodie and Cup item
Pull-over Hoodie and Cup
$55

Starting bid

Men's XL Black Pull-over Hoodie and travel insulated cup. Donated by Green Diamond Equipment and Valued at $100.

Gardener's Package item
Gardener's Package
$40

Starting bid

Gardeners Package - Watson Gloves (L/G), birds Choice Hopper-style Bird Feeder, plastic-lined woven basket, Duke Cannon Supply Co. Big Ass Brick of Soap and Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm, and Halifax Seeds Journal w Pen. Donated by Dana Slack and The Halifax Seed Company Inc. Valued at $125.

One Cord of Wood
$250

Starting bid

One cord of firewood cut to your specifications, delivery included within 20 km of Valley. Delivery for this season prior to December 31st or for next season after April 30, 2026. Donated by Rick Archibald. $320 Value.

Cobequid Trail Run Package item
Cobequid Trail Run Package
$50

Starting bid

Entry into the 2026 Cobequid Trail Run, Tshirt, bag, $20 Aerobic First Gift certificate, cooling towel, small fanny pack. Donated by Craig Burgess. $90 Value.

2 Green Fees and Cart - Brookfield Golf Course
$90

Starting bid

2 Green Fees and Cart for Brookfield Golf Course. And, if you want to go as a foursome, there is another one you can bid on. Valued at $150.

2 Green Fees and Cart - Brookfield Golf Course (2 of 2)
$90

Starting bid

2 Green Fees and Cart for Brookfield Golf Course. And, if you want to go as a foursome, there is another one you can bid on. Valued at $150. (This is the 2nd of two)

Motor Vehicle Inspection
$20

Starting bid

Gift Certifiate - Motor Vehicle Inspection. Donated by Rod Lynk's Auto Clinic. Valued at $30

Learn to Play Tennis or Pickleball
$45

Starting bid

Learn to Play Tennis or Pickleball at the Truro Cougar Dome. Valued at $120.

$200 Gift Certificate - Chris' Car Care item
$200 Gift Certificate - Chris' Car Care
$125

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificates for Chris' Car Care.

4 Green Fees - Mountain Golf
$120

Starting bid

Golfers! 4 Green Fees for Mountain Golf Course. Valued at $220.

$100 - Moore's Service Center item
$100 - Moore's Service Center
$60

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate towards any service at Moore's Service Center on Willow St, Truro.

Golf Lover's Gift Pack
$55

Starting bid

Donated by Fulton's Insurance. 2 - Yeti 355 ml can insulator, dozen TaylorMade TP5x golf balls, Titleist Goft Hat, Camo mini Koozie cooler. Get ready now for next Spring. Valued at $180

Broom Head
$15

Starting bid

Help your game with better gear. Broom Head donated by Colleen Pinkney. Value $26.50

Book - Weber's Way to Grill
$10

Starting bid

Maybe Dad wants to be a BBQing expert? Here is a great gift for him. Weber's Way To Grill - The Step-by-Step Guide to Expert Grilling. Donated by Warmth by Design. Valued at $35.

Full Service Oil Change and MVI
$60

Starting bid

Gift Certificates - Full Service Oil Change, and MVI. Donated by Rod Lynk's Auto Clinic. Valued at $110.

Cookbook and Bucket Cooler item
Cookbook and Bucket Cooler
$25

Starting bid

Tera Gear - Bucket cooler, great for camping, boating and poolside use, Weber's Greatest Hits - 125 Recipes for Every Grill. Donated by Warmth by Design and an anonymous donor. Valued at about $50

Stormtech Waterproof Backpack item
Stormtech Waterproof Backpack
$45

Starting bid

Waterproof Stormtech Backpack. Donated by Pro Design Cresting. Great for all season hiking and downhill skiing. Valued at $70.00.

"The Works" Treatment - Hollis Ford
$70

Starting bid

"The Works" - Oil change, Multi-point Inspection and Tire Rotation for any make Passenger Car and Light Truck. Donated by Hollis Ford. $100 Value.

