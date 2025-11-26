The Truro Curling Club's Silent Auction - Sports, Sporting Goods, Tools, Outdoor & Garden & Automotive - Auction Site 3 of 3

Hosted by
Take a fun adventure with this Paddle Tour for 2 people. Donated by Liverpool Adventure Outfitters. Valued at $100.00
Have a nice day out golfing with your friends at the Truro Golf Course. 4 Green Fees & 2 Power Carts - Expires October 31, 2026. Donated by Truro Golf Course and valued at $468.
Chilly Moose Water Bottle. Donated by Visualize Promotion. Valued at $35
Gift Certificate - Full Service Oil Change. Donated by Rod Lynk's Auto Clinic. Valued at $80.
Men's Golf Shirt - Blue Nike Men's Large, and Grey Puma ctq. Donated by the Admin Team at ReMax Nova.
Enjoy a great round of golf as a four-some at Glen Lovat in 2026. Set in the rolling hills of Fraser Mountain. Enjoy the amazing views overlooking Pictou Island and Merigomish Harbour while you hitting those balls. Valued at $220.00
NEW, not worn, as it was the wrong size. Adidas Men's Half-zip Sweater in soft red with fleecy interior. 100% polyester. Donated by Earle Atkinson. Valued at $50.
Get your vehicle taken care of to prolong it's life, and to drive in clean style. Rust proofing and Silver Detailing package valued at $320.00. Donated from Conway Customs Inc.
Donated by Stewart Auto Repair - come in with this gift certificate to get your lube, oil, and filter changed. Valued at $99.95.
Donated by Truro Mazda, this gift certificate will entitle you to One Oil Service and Tire Rotation. Valued at $99.95 + HST. ($113.94)
Enjoy low-impact exercise at the Scotia Pool with this 10 punch pass valued at $105.00
$50.00 gift certificate towards any service. It would be great to have something like this on hand when you need it but didn't budget for it.
Get the Whole Family on Board. The family that works out together stays together. Valued at $1392.00
Curling Mug - I Came to Drink Coffee and Curl. Donated by Colin Bagnell. Valued at $23.
Weber's New Real Grilling - The Ultimate Cookbook for Every Backyard Griller. Donated by Warmth by Design. Valued at $35
2025 National Jr winning shirt (Coach Burgess shirt).
Game shirt worn in 2025 National Juniors. (National winning shirt). Donated by Craig Burgess. Won nationals in Summerside.
This is Men's Size Large.
*Note: WATCH for other collectible jerseys of Karlee Burgess in the Collectibles section of the auction!
Balance Plus Gripper - Medium Men's and Broom Head. Donated by Colleen Pinkney. Valued at $50
Kandy Golf Ladies sleeveless shirt, colour purple, new tag still on, Penn Hills logo. Donated by Colleen Pinkney. Valued at $50
4 Regular Season Truro Bearcats Tickets. Donated by Phil Redden. Valued at $56
Fun for the Festive Season. Donated by Kent Building Supplies. 120 LED - Light up Snowflake, Children's snow shovel. Valued at $60
Donated by Truro Tennis Club. This certificate entitles you to a Tennis Club Package of a 30-day membership & lesson (1 of 2, so if you want to go with a friend, make sure to bid on the other one too). Valued at $60.
The 2nd of 2. Donated by Truro Tennis Club. This certificate entitles you to a Tennis Club Package of a 30-day membership & lesson (so if you want to go with a friend, make sure to bid on the other one too). Valued at $60.
1994 Pepsi Juniors sweatshirt. Here is a cool piece of curling history. Size XL.
Weslo Candence 927 treadmill, USED but like new. $400 value at new. Donated by Cathy Boudreau.
Hat and Roll of Electrical Wire - 246 Feet of Cable Non-metallic sheathed NMD90 14/2 Cu G We 246Sp. Donated by Dan Bates of DB Electric. Valued at approx $150.
Milwaukee M12 Brushless Pruning Shears Kit, includes battery and charger. Donated by Classic Rentals. Valued at $328.
Gift basket, contains: Window cleaner, Rim cleaner, Bug & Residue remover, Chip Repair, Clear in the headlights, Clean & Protect and more. Everything to clean and protect your car inside and out! Donated by Novus Glass and Valued at $250.
TASK® Heavy-Duty Tool Roller. 18", 40 pocket. Masstown Hardware donated this great bag Valued at $200.
$50 gift certificate towards any service. Donated by Sexton Auto Service.
A second chance to bid on "The Works" - Oil change, Multi-point Inspection and Tire Rotation for any make Passenger Car and Light Truck. Donated by Hollis Ford. $100 Value.
Heritage Rock Grill - Indoor Smokeless BBQ Grill. Great for your camping outfit, summer cottage, or kitchen too. Donated by Vern & Terry Hearn. Valued at $70
Men's XL Black Pull-over Hoodie and travel insulated cup. Donated by Green Diamond Equipment and Valued at $100.
Gardeners Package - Watson Gloves (L/G), birds Choice Hopper-style Bird Feeder, plastic-lined woven basket, Duke Cannon Supply Co. Big Ass Brick of Soap and Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm, and Halifax Seeds Journal w Pen. Donated by Dana Slack and The Halifax Seed Company Inc. Valued at $125.
One cord of firewood cut to your specifications, delivery included within 20 km of Valley. Delivery for this season prior to December 31st or for next season after April 30, 2026. Donated by Rick Archibald. $320 Value.
Entry into the 2026 Cobequid Trail Run, Tshirt, bag, $20 Aerobic First Gift certificate, cooling towel, small fanny pack. Donated by Craig Burgess. $90 Value.
2 Green Fees and Cart for Brookfield Golf Course. And, if you want to go as a foursome, there is another one you can bid on. Valued at $150.
2 Green Fees and Cart for Brookfield Golf Course. And, if you want to go as a foursome, there is another one you can bid on. Valued at $150. (This is the 2nd of two)
Gift Certifiate - Motor Vehicle Inspection. Donated by Rod Lynk's Auto Clinic. Valued at $30
Learn to Play Tennis or Pickleball at the Truro Cougar Dome. Valued at $120.
$200 Gift Certificates for Chris' Car Care.
Golfers! 4 Green Fees for Mountain Golf Course. Valued at $220.
$100 Gift Certificate towards any service at Moore's Service Center on Willow St, Truro.
Donated by Fulton's Insurance. 2 - Yeti 355 ml can insulator, dozen TaylorMade TP5x golf balls, Titleist Goft Hat, Camo mini Koozie cooler. Get ready now for next Spring. Valued at $180
Help your game with better gear. Broom Head donated by Colleen Pinkney. Value $26.50
Maybe Dad wants to be a BBQing expert? Here is a great gift for him. Weber's Way To Grill - The Step-by-Step Guide to Expert Grilling. Donated by Warmth by Design. Valued at $35.
Gift Certificates - Full Service Oil Change, and MVI. Donated by Rod Lynk's Auto Clinic. Valued at $110.
Tera Gear - Bucket cooler, great for camping, boating and poolside use, Weber's Greatest Hits - 125 Recipes for Every Grill. Donated by Warmth by Design and an anonymous donor. Valued at about $50
Waterproof Stormtech Backpack. Donated by Pro Design Cresting. Great for all season hiking and downhill skiing. Valued at $70.00.
"The Works" - Oil change, Multi-point Inspection and Tire Rotation for any make Passenger Car and Light Truck. Donated by Hollis Ford. $100 Value.
