The Vedic Gurukul, Vedic Hindu Priest Services

Abhishekam is a special practice of the Shastra dedicated to Lord Shiva. Shiva is associated with various aspects, including destruction, transformation, meditation, asceticism, and the cosmic dance known as the Tandava. He is also seen as a source of blessings, guidance, and protection. During an abhishekam, Lord Shiva is bathed with divine Turmeric followed by Shiva mantras and prayers to seek his blessings and guidance to Overcome your karmic challenges related to physical vigor. God Shiva is also known as Siva. His cosmic dance known as the Tandava, Rhythm of Universal Creation, Transformation and destruction. Shiva is typically with ash smeared over his body, a crescent moon on his head, a snake coiled around his neck, a third eye on his forehead, and a trident (trishul) in his hand. Parvati is also known as Uma and wife of Lord Shiva. She is considered as a recreative energy and power of Shiva. She usually wears a red dress one arms holding trident, mirror, rosary, bell, dish, goad, sugarcane stalk, or flowers and Abhaya mudra on other arms. Shiva and Parvati Moola Mantra is powerful mantra dedicated to God Shiva and Parvati Ma. Regular Chanting this mantra is believed to invoke the blessings and grace of God Shiva and Parvati Ma .The hymn addressed to should read as follows,

