The Vedic Gurukul, Vedic Hindu Priest Services

Abhishekam is a special practice of the Shastra dedicated to Lord Shiva. Shiva is associated with various aspects, including destruction, transformation, meditation, asceticism, and the cosmic dance known as the Tandava. He is also seen as a source of blessings, guidance, and protection.
During an abhishekam, Lord Shiva is bathed with divine Turmeric followed by Shiva mantras and prayers to seek his blessings and guidance to Overcome your karmic challenges related to physical vigor.
God Shiva is also known as Siva. His cosmic dance known as the Tandava, Rhythm of Universal Creation, Transformation and destruction. Shiva is typically with ash smeared over his body, a crescent moon on his head, a snake coiled around his neck, a third eye on his forehead, and a trident (trishul) in his hand.
Parvati is also known as Uma and wife of Lord Shiva. She is considered as a recreative energy and power of Shiva. She usually wears a red dress one arms holding trident, mirror, rosary, bell, dish, goad, sugarcane stalk, or flowers and Abhaya mudra on other arms.
Shiva and Parvati Moola Mantra is powerful mantra dedicated to God Shiva and Parvati Ma. Regular Chanting this mantra is believed to invoke the blessings and grace of God Shiva and Parvati Ma .The hymn addressed to should read as follows,
Gruha Pravesh puja
$551
Griha Pravesh is the set of Pujas and rituals that are performed before a person starts to live in a new house. It is the process of cleansing the new house with Vedic mantras to make it peaceful and to live happily.
Key Insights:
Performed before moving into a house, whether rented or owned.
Performed by Hindi-speaking North Indian Pandit.
An auspicious date is compatible with Janma Nakshatra of House owners.
It helps to please the planets and the Gods, and bring good fortune.
Includes Vastu Shanti, navagraha, and Laksmi Kubera havans.
Our Promise:
Vedic Professional and experienced priests.
All rituals follow Vedic Standards and Procedures.
High-quality Samagri to ensure a pleasant puja experience.
Guaranteed Punctuality and Authenticity.
Professional Guidance & Support.
Sai Baba Puja
$551
Sai baba also known as Shirdi Saibaba was a yogi and a fakir who was called Saint by his devotees. His devotees regard Him as incarnation of Kabir, Namdev, Pandurang and even Lord Vishnu. Some people say that He is an ansh of Lord Shiva, and some see Him as Dattatreya. Nobody knows the original name and origin of Saibaba. The word ‘Sai’ is a Persian word which means saints. In Sai Baba’s period, it was commonly used for Muslim sannyasis thus some people also believe Him to be Muslim. But he taught Sabka Maalik Ek.
Pujan
$551
Hello,
We are excited to introduce The Vedic Gurukul, a nonprofit organization in Canada dedicated to providing authentic Vedic education and rituals to our community. Our mission is to preserve and share the profound wisdom of the Vedas, offering correct guidance in Vedic teachings and ceremonies.
Recently, we launched Vedic Hindu Priest Services, where our team of highly educated Gurukul-trained Brahmins performs sacred rituals such as Poojas and Yagnas in your home or office. Your generous contributions (dakshina) will directly support our Gurukul’s vision of spreading Vedic knowledge and nurturing spiritual growth.
Join us in this divine mission and help us serve the community through the timeless teachings of the Vedas.
Support our divine mission by booking your upcoming Pooja ceremony with us. Together, we can serve the community and preserve the timeless teachings of the Vedas.
+1 204-410-7788
[email protected]
8456 129a St Unit #5, Surrey, BC V3W 1B1
