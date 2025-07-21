The Veteran Hunters Canada Ltd's Silent Auction

$12,600 USD VALUE

100% Donation by SABUDAWN





7 Day Package includes:

- 7 Nights Accommodation for 4 Hunters

- 6 Full Hunting Days

-All Meals and Beverages

- x2 Professional Hunters with Fully Equipped Hunting Vehicles

- Each Hunter gets to hunt x2 Animals from the list. (Impala, Warthog, Steenbuck, Duiker) OR x1 Zebra

Terms of package:

- This package cannot be combined with any other package bought from another company.

-All trophies are to be handled by African Dip and Pack Taxidermy.

- Package does not include transport to and from the Johannesburg Int. airport. Transport will be $250 US per person.

- Extra hunting days and animals can be added as per normal pricelist.