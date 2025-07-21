The Veteran Hunters Canada Ltd's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
$12,600 USD VALUE
100% Donation by SABUDAWN
7 Day Package includes:
- 7 Nights Accommodation for 4 Hunters
- 6 Full Hunting Days
-All Meals and Beverages
- x2 Professional Hunters with Fully Equipped Hunting Vehicles
- Each Hunter gets to hunt x2 Animals from the list. (Impala, Warthog, Steenbuck, Duiker) OR x1 Zebra
Terms of package:
- This package cannot be combined with any other package bought from another company.
-All trophies are to be handled by African Dip and Pack Taxidermy.
- Package does not include transport to and from the Johannesburg Int. airport. Transport will be $250 US per person.
- Extra hunting days and animals can be added as per normal pricelist.
Starting bid
$1800 VALUE
100% Donation by VORTEX Canada
When success rides on the perfect shot, rely on the exceptional versatility and optical performance of Viper® HD. From big game to predators, there’s a proven model for every hunting application. Each member of the Viper® HD family delivers outstanding image clarity, resolution, and sharpness to ensure your target comes into view with sharp detail. Viper® HD also boasts enhanced features for unmatched accuracy at extended ranges while also excelling in the low light of dawn and dusk when game is most active.
Package Includes:
Vortex Viper HD 3-15x44 Riflescope
Vortex Pro 30mm Riflescope Rings
Vortex Surefit riflescope Cover
Vortex Lo Pro 30mm Bubblevel
Vortex Lens Cleaning Kit
Zeroing in on Optics Book by Cpl Reginal J. Wales CAF Ret'd
Starting bid
$550 VALUE
Features:
Includes:
Starting bid
$700 VALUE
Starting bid
$450 VALUE
Everyone’s Invited to make this Nexgrill™ all stainless steel heavy duty 2-burner portable grill part of your permanent gear for camping, sporting events, outdoors gatherings and special occasions. Industry leading 0.04 in. thick 304 grade stainless steel main burners with a 5-year manufacturer warranty are the heart of this product. The Nexgrill 2-burner portable grill provides 20,000 BTU of total cooking power with a specially designed firebox that spreads that heat evenly across the entire 251 sq. in. of cooking surface. Utilizing a 20 lb. standard BBQ tank, this powerhouse tabletop grill can cook just for two or for the whole family. Now you can finally take grilling on the go with the Nexgrill 2-Burner Portable Gas Grill.
Also includes a large bottle of JAKES Seasoning.
Starting bid
$950 VALUE
Starting bid
$200 VALUE
Package includes:
33lb Bag of Inukshuk Pro Dog Food
About Marine 26/16 Formula
With 100% ocean-sourced animal proteins, Marine 26/16 offers outstanding nutrition for all life stages including puppies, pregnant, and lactating dogs. Our vacuum infusion process creates a highly digestible formula. 26% protein provides the necessary building materials for a healthy, active lifestyle. 16% fat delivers the energy required to keep up with the lead dog. We include the same high-quality ingredients as our other Marine formula, offering superior digestibility and palatability, plus vitamins and chelated minerals for exceptional support and overall development.
Marine 26/16 contains: No chicken, no corn, no wheat and no soy products.
Marine 26/16 CONTAINS GRAINS: Oats, Barley & Brown Rice.
Avery Sporting Dog 5mm Neoprene Vest
Mossy Oak Blades Camo
One Size Fits Most Dogs
Starting bid
$600 VALUE
Features :
Starting bid
$160 VALUE
Inspired by solar constellations gleaming in the clear night sky, the Orion 8-Light Pendant by Empire Lighting elevates your lighting experience from simple to stylish with its unique linear design. Add dimension to any room and spark a few conversations at the dinner table with this beautiful piece of art. The glass orbs feature an open side which allow more ambient light to filter into your living space. Includes adjustable cable to modify the length to your liking, and eight LED bulbs.
Features:
Includes:
Specifications:
Starting bid
$300 VALUE
100% Donation from COBs
One loaf of bread per week for a year.
VALID ONLY AT COBs Cochrane - The Quarry
Starting bid
$200 VALUE
100% DONATION from
Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights
Basket includes:
Cap
Hoodie
T-Shirt
Tumbler
CCFR Decal
Starting bid
$400 VALUE
100% DONATION from APOS
Both items are size Medium
BLASER Ivar Insulated Jacket - Khaki
Good for the seasonal transitional period
BLASER Herren T-Shirt - Maurice
Starting bid
$150 VALUE
Starting bid
$70 VALUE
100% DONATION from Elk & Owl Sundre
Gift Basket Includes:
$20 Gift Certificate
1lb Warden Rock Specialty Dark Roast
Tumbler
Measuring spoon
Starting bid
$230 VALUE
100% Donation from PF Calgary
ALL-NEW Kailani SHAKA 20 Rotomolded Cooler was designed from the inside out. This tough, practical and small cooler design is perfect for any trip. It will hold up to 30 cans plus ice and is a fantastic addition to every activity imaginable.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
