The Vihara Boutique

About this shop
Your generous $20 donation will be used directly to offset the monastery's electricity costs. This support helps to keep the monastery illuminated and heated, ensuring the monks have a comfortable environment for their daily life and spiritual practice.
The ata-pirikara are considered the most esteemed gifts for a Buddhist monk because they symbolize a commitment to a simple, frugal, and non-attached life, which is central to the Buddhist path.
The Sivuru or Cīvara (Pali, also known as kāṣāya in Sanskrit) is the traditional robe worn by a Buddhist monk or nun. It is far more than just clothing; it is a fundamental symbol of their spiritual commitment and a key part of their monastic identity
Carry peace and protection on every journey. These Blessed Car Hangers serve as a gentle reminder of the Dharma, with all proceeds sustaining our monastery.
Every purchase directly funds the Red Lake Monastery.
Explore the timeless teachings of the Buddha with our collection of Dhamma booklets. Perfect for daily reflection, meditation study, or sharing with a friend, these accessible guides offer gentle wisdom for everyday life. Every purchase directly helps sustain the ongoing mission of the Lake Monastery.
Support the next generation of practitioners with our Dhamma School books. These engaging educational materials are carefully designed to teach children the foundational values of Buddhism, mindfulness, and loving-kindness. Every purchase directly helps sustain the youth and educational programs at the Lake Monastery.
High-quality incense sticks for daily use. Known for their consistent aroma and minimal smoke, these sticks help create a tranquil environment for reflection or relaxation
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!