Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

Offered by

Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

About this shop

The Vihara Boutique

Aloka Puja-Gift of Light item
Aloka Puja-Gift of Light
$25

Your generous $20 donation will be used directly to offset the monastery's electricity costs. This support helps to keep the monastery illuminated and heated, ensuring the monks have a comfortable environment for their daily life and spiritual practice.

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Ata-Pirikara item
Ata-Pirikara
$75

The ata-pirikara are considered the most esteemed gifts for a Buddhist monk because they symbolize a commitment to a simple, frugal, and non-attached life, which is central to the Buddhist path.

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Sivuru Pirikara item
Sivuru Pirikara
$50

The Sivuru or Cīvara (Pali, also known as kāṣāya in Sanskrit) is the traditional robe worn by a Buddhist monk or nun. It is far more than just clothing; it is a fundamental symbol of their spiritual commitment and a key part of their monastic identity

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Miniature Buddhist Statues & Charms item
Miniature Buddhist Statues & Charms
$5

Carry peace and protection on every journey. These Blessed Car Hangers serve as a gentle reminder of the Dharma, with all proceeds sustaining our monastery.

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Large Spiritual Statues & Sculptures item
Large Spiritual Statues & Sculptures
$10

Every purchase directly funds the Red Lake Monastery.

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Dhamma Booklets item
Dhamma Booklets
$5

Explore the timeless teachings of the Buddha with our collection of Dhamma booklets. Perfect for daily reflection, meditation study, or sharing with a friend, these accessible guides offer gentle wisdom for everyday life. Every purchase directly helps sustain the ongoing mission of the Lake Monastery.

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Dhamma School Textbooks item
Dhamma School Textbooks
$10

Support the next generation of practitioners with our Dhamma School books. These engaging educational materials are carefully designed to teach children the foundational values of Buddhism, mindfulness, and loving-kindness. Every purchase directly helps sustain the youth and educational programs at the Lake Monastery.

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Incense Sticks item
Incense Sticks
$2

High-quality incense sticks for daily use. Known for their consistent aroma and minimal smoke, these sticks help create a tranquil environment for reflection or relaxation

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Add a donation for Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!