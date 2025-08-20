Theatre Rental Form

Add on item only, make sure to select your theatre rental type below as well.
For registered non-profit groups only. Add on item only, make sure to select your theatre rental type below as well.
Show or event 3 hours or less (not including set up/clean up). For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.
Show or event over 3 hours (not including set up/clean up). For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.
For registered non-profit groups only. For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.
For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.
For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.
For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.
Before selecting this add on, you must confirm second gallery availability with program manager.
For live performances only, by availability - Before selecting this add on you must confirm availability with program manager.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!