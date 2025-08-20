Theatre Rental Form

447 A Ave

Kaslo, BC V0G 1M0, Canada

Add On: Projector, Lights and/or sound equipment
$40

Add on item only, make sure to select your theatre rental type below as well.

Add on: NON-PROFITS Projector lights and/or sound equipment
$20

For registered non-profit groups only. Add on item only, make sure to select your theatre rental type below as well.

Basic Rate
$250

Show or event 3 hours or less (not including set up/clean up). For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.

Extended Rate
$300

Show or event over 3 hours (not including set up/clean up). For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.

Kootenay Region Community Non-Profit groups
$125

For registered non-profit groups only. For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.

Events that are entry by donation
$150

For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.

Private event with no admission fees
$150

For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.

Events that are free to the public
$70

For performances & presentations, please don't forget to select your equipment usage at the top of this list.

Rehearsals/Lessons (up to 3 hours)
$50
Rehearsals/Lessons (all day)
$100
Add On: Both Galleries
$70

Before selecting this add on, you must confirm second gallery availability with program manager.

Add On: Langham Theatre Technician
$100

For live performances only, by availability - Before selecting this add on you must confirm availability with program manager.

