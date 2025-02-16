THIRD ACTion Film Festival Canada's Silent Auction
Float Down the Bow River for Six to Eight People
CA$80
6-8 person float down the Bow River
All our floating adventures begin at Shouldice Park (5227 13 Ave NW) on the shores of the Bow River. Take the driveway all the way down near the 16th Ave bridge. Just look for the sign and big containers with tons of rafts and happy people!
Simply book your raft or kayak online and arrive at the start location 30 min early for check-in and orientation. All of your rafting, safety gear and equipment will be ready and waiting with our friendly and knowledgable staff.
Everything is included in the listed price.
No hidden fees (unlike other rental companies).
Your float should take approximately 2-3 hours depending on weather and river flow. We monitor these every day and will notify you on arrival what your expected duration should be.
Then you will end at "The Cove" on St. Patrick's Island near the Calgary Zoo West Lot where you will hand off your raft and make your way back to the launch site via car, taxi or Uber.
https://www.paddlestation.ca/
Tickets to Stage West
CA$100
Two tickets to dinner and a show of your choice. Expires May 25, 2025
TOO MANY COOKS February 7, 2025 – April 13, 2025 or
FOOTLOOSE April 18, 2025 – June 22, 2025
2 Tickets to Rosebud Theatre
CA$100
Two tickets for dinner and a live theatre show valued at $198.00 with an expiry date of Oct 25/25.
Choose from The Foreigner: March 28 - May 24, 2025
Dream: A New Canadian Musical: June 6 - August 30, 2025
or
The Green House: September 19 - October 25, 2025
$50.00 Gift Certificate to Rodney's Oyster House
CA$30
Impressive happy hour and daily specials.
You will receive a gift card with the value of $50.00
https://rodneysoysterhouse.com/calgary/
$100.00 Hair Cut or Spa Treatment
CA$50
Point McKay Hair Studio & Day Spa
145 Point Drive NW Calgary, AB T3B 4W1
$100. Knife-Sharpening Services at Your Location
CA$50
$100. Jeff from Platinum Knife-Sharpening will come to you and provide up to $100. in knife-sharpening services at your location.
One Hour Comedy Coaching Session with Tarah Buchanan
CA$50
Tarah Buchanan, the owner and creator of Top Shelf Comedy Productions, got her start in standup comedy in Toronto in 2014 and hasn’t looked back. She has performed on stages from NY to LA, hosted the SNL cast in 2022 and has hosted over 1000 shows. Known as the “God Mother” of the Calgary comedy scene, Tarah started her production company during the pandemic and single handedly restored the open mic scene by producing 4 weekly shows simultaneously under the Top Shelf umbrella. This girl has an unbreakable spirit and is proof of what small incremental improvements everyday can amount to.
Cookbooks and Other Books
CA$70
Books for you, your family, friends. Two Whitewater Cooks cookbooks - Together Again and The Food We Love.
Wildlife, Landscapes, and Geology: An Alberta and Saskatchewan Touring Guide
Pilates
An Alberta Food Tours’ Experience at Calgary Farmers’ Market
CA$50
An Alberta Food Tours’ experience at Calgary Farmers’ Market WEST (Value: $100)
What: A guided tour with the experts at Alberta Food Tours. Since 2006, we’ve been sharing the best ways to eat, engage and explore the food scene in Alberta with our small group tours, storytelling, connections and of course, TASTING!
When: Choose your date - the last Sunday of the month from May to November, 10am to 1pm.
Where: Calgary Farmers’ Market WEST
Who: You will join a tour with our knowledgable guide.
Why: We help you eat life to the fullest and giveback to causes that improve the health of soil, food and people.
Enjoy a market fresh brunch and tasting tour to discover Alberta’s signature foods and learn the stories of the farmers and ranchers who grow them.
Two Tickets to Calgary Philharmonic March 22, 7:30 pm
CA$35
A pair of tickets to the Calgary Philharmonic.
Start your spring with an evening of orchestral classics that’s sure to enchant your ears! Rising star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason captivates in the sunny energy and poignant lyricism of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23. Rune Bergmann and the Calgary Phil give musical life to Edward Elgar’s affectionate and humorous musical sketches of himself and his closest friends in the composer’s exquisite Enigma Variations.
FUNG Earworms
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 23
ELGAR Enigma Variations
Join us in the lobby 6:35 PM for our Pre-Concert chat.
Artists
RUNE BERGMANN conductor
JENEBA KANNEH-MASON piano
CALGARY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
