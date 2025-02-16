THIRD ACTion Film Festival Canada's Silent Auction

6-8 person float down the Bow River All our floating adventures begin at Shouldice Park (5227 13 Ave NW) on the shores of the Bow River. Take the driveway all the way down near the 16th Ave bridge. Just look for the sign and big containers with tons of rafts and happy people! Simply book your raft or kayak online and arrive at the start location 30 min early for check-in and orientation. All of your rafting, safety gear and equipment will be ready and waiting with our friendly and knowledgable staff. Everything is included in the listed price. No hidden fees (unlike other rental companies). Your float should take approximately 2-3 hours depending on weather and river flow. We monitor these every day and will notify you on arrival what your expected duration should be. Then you will end at "The Cove" on St. Patrick's Island near the Calgary Zoo West Lot where you will hand off your raft and make your way back to the launch site via car, taxi or Uber. https://www.paddlestation.ca/

