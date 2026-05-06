Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation Silent Auction

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Starting bid
The Rogue® PRO 525 Black Natural Gas Grill with Infrared Side Burners, Four burners and 28.75” x 18” cooking area, Jetfire battery free ignition and WAVE TM porcelainized cast iron cooking grids. Retail value $1,699. BBQ will be sent to the winner directly from Fortis BC, shipping only to BC address
Starting bid
Enjoy a basket filled with local Salmon Arm products and items. Value $650.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a weekend of music and fun at the 34th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival – July 24 – 26, 2026. Festival location: 490 5th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm, BC. Value $490.00
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