Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation

Hosted by

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation

About this event

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation Silent Auction

1. Natural Gas BBQ provided by Fortis BC item
1. Natural Gas BBQ provided by Fortis BC
$325

Starting bid

The Rogue® PRO 525 Black Natural Gas Grill with Infrared Side Burners, Four burners and 28.75” x 18” cooking area, Jetfire battery free ignition and WAVE TM porcelainized cast iron cooking grids. Retail value $1,699. BBQ will be sent to the winner directly from Fortis BC, shipping only to BC address

2. Salmon Arm Gift Basket item
2. Salmon Arm Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a basket filled with local Salmon Arm products and items. Value $650.00

3. Two weekend passes for Roots & Blues 2026 item
3. Two weekend passes for Roots & Blues 2026
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy a weekend of music and fun at the 34th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival – July 24 – 26, 2026. Festival location: 490 5th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm, BC. Value $490.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!