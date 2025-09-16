Three Mystics Spiritualist Church's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated by Jane Davidson Snider. Explore the timeless journey of your soul through a guided past life regression with Jane. Using gentle relaxation and spiritual guidance, you’ll uncover memories and insights from other lifetimes that illuminate your path in this one. This is a transformative experience for those seeking understanding, healing, and a sense of continuity across time. Session will take place at Oakhenge Houses of Healing, so winner must be able to come to Cambridge, ON. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by Dorinda Kruger. In-person reading to take place at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church, so winner must be able to come to Cambridge, ON. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by Doug Chase. Connect with loved ones in Spirit through this evidential mediumship session with Doug Chase. With warmth and authenticity, Doug brings forward messages that affirm love’s continuity and remind us that we are never alone.Time and date will be arranged between the winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by: Jane Davidson Snider. Join Jane Davidson Snider, co-founder of Oakhenge and minister of Three Mystics, for a soul-nourishing evening of conversation, laughter, and deep connection. This dinner is more than a meal — it’s a time for story, warmth, and the kind of presence that leaves hearts lighter. Whether you speak of life, spirit, or the mysteries that move between, you’ll share an evening of authentic communion. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by: Tammy Nisbett. Tammy Nisbett blends art and mediumship in this extraordinary spirit drawing session. As she sketches, messages and impressions from Spirit flow through her hand, creating a portrait imbued with connection and love. The result is a tangible keepsake — a piece of art that captures both likeness and essence. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by: Catherine Mayer. Step into the boundless wisdom of your soul’s library with an Akashic Records Reading from Catherine Mayer. Guided by light and intuition, Catherine helps you explore your soul’s path, life lessons, and unfolding purpose. Expect clarity, healing, and a deeper understanding of the journey you are living. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by: Robert Mayer. Explore the wisdom of the Tarot with intuitive reader Robert Mayer. Through symbol, story, and synchronicity, Robert offers a reading that illuminates where you are and what is unfolding next. Insightful and affirming, this experience invites renewed trust in your own intuition. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by: Effie Linke. Effie Linke offers a gentle and heartfelt connection with Spirit in this 30-minute session. Her readings carry both compassion and validation, helping you feel supported and surrounded by love. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by: Denine Abolit. Experience gentle energy healing with 3 30-minute Reiki sessions by Denine Abolit. Through soothing touch and intuitive awareness, Denine channels universal life force energy to balance, restore, and renew your body and spirit. This session invites deep peace and harmony — a moment to simply receive and be. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by: Life with Ghosts. Experience the film Life with Ghosts, an extraordinary documentary exploring love, loss, and communication beyond the veil. A heartfelt journey that reminds us that death does not end the story — it transforms it.
Starting bid
Donated by: Sandra Whittington. A compassionate and intuitive reading with Sandra Whittington. This 20–30 minute session offers insight, comfort, and messages from Spirit that support you on your current path. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Donated by: Art Gallery of Ontario. Immerse yourself in art and inspiration with two admission tickets to the Art Gallery of Ontario. Spend a day surrounded by beauty, creativity, and culture — a gift for the soul and senses alike
Starting bid
Donated by: Wendy D’Angelo. Step into a space of guidance and connection with a 40-minute intuitive reading by Wendy D’Angelo. Through her compassionate and insightful approach, Wendy attunes to Spirit to bring forward messages of clarity, direction, and gentle encouragement. Each session opens the door to deeper awareness and understanding, helping you align with your soul’s highest path. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor. Time and date to be arranged between winner and donor.
Starting bid
Book - Gently used - Ask and It Is Given by Esther and Jerry Hicks. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
Book - Gently used - Listening Hand by Ilana Rubenfeld. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
Book - Gently used -. Traditional Reiki for our Times by Amy Z. Rowland. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
Book - Gently used - Angels in the Trenches by Dr. Leo Ruickbie. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
New in Package Oracle Deck. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
New Book - Fairy Whispering: 111 Magic Practices for Connecting with the Fairies by Karen Kay. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
New in Package Oracle Deck. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
The Witch's Familiar Runic Oracle. New in Package Oracle Deck. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
New in Package Oracle Deck. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
New in Package Oracle Deck. Description in the 2nd photo. Pick up at Three Mystics Spiritualist Church.
Starting bid
Book - New. Donated by the Authors. Spirit Leads The Way: Stories of What Spirit and Our Intuition Have Taught Us
by Debra Falco & Sandra Baker
The most important thing to take away from these stories is that they are the authors' experiences only. You will have your own unique occurrences that will help shape your life. Reflection on these events is key, as they are meant to be lessons in your personal growth. Please don’t ignore them.
As you will see, in our lives, those "coincidences" that we brush off might be hints and pointers that are there to guide us.
Starting bid
Donated by Rosemary Lee. Step into your next year with intention, clarity and quiet power. Crafted by Rosemary Lee, this 2026 planner is more than a calendar—it is a companion for the inner journey of your year.
What you will find within its pages:
A full year’s dated spread (January – December 2026) designed to hold your everyday rhythms, big intentions and sacred pauses.
Monthly overviews that invite you to pause and align your inner vision with your outer day-to-day.
Weekly layouts that give space to the practical and the intuitive: your tasks, appointments, reflections, inspirations.
Dedicated areas for your deeper knowing: vision boards, intention-setting, habit tracking, and ritual prompts.
Rich, tactile paper and elegant design that honours your writing, your drawings, your meditative pauses.
A cover and interior aesthetic that resonates with the Oakhenge-way: rooted, expansive, and infused with quiet mystery.
Why this planner is perfect for you:
Whether you’re navigating life as a healer, a visionary, a seeker—or simply someone who wants to live with more presence—this planner supports the integration of the spiritual and the practical. It invites you to hold both your meetings and your magic, your grocery list and your soul’s yearnings.
Let it become the book you turn to when you want to remember not just what you did, but why you did it—and where you want to go next.
Starting bid
Book - New. It Is Time: Knowledge From the Other Side
by Carolyn Molnar
This luminous work is a gateway into the wisdom of the unseen. Channelled and compiled by psychic medium Carolyn Molnar (with Sharon Brown), It Is Time brings through messages from spiritual guides who speak not only about what lies beyond death, but also about how to live more consciously in the here and now.
Within its pages you’ll discover insights on the nature of Spirit, guides, and angels; the way intuition and energy connect us all; and teachings on healing, mediumship, manifestation, and protection. The guides also explore topics such as children’s spirituality, energy vortexes, earthbound entities, and the greater life of the universe.
Rather than being a book to read straight through, It Is Time serves as a reference and companion for your own spiritual unfolding. Each time you open it, you may find the exact message your soul is ready to receive.
Perfect for seekers, healers, and those curious about life beyond the physical, this book offers both comfort and inspiration — a gentle reminder that wisdom, guidance, and love are always available when we pause to listen.
CD - New. Manifest Your Destiny – Three Guided Meditations
by Carolyn Molnar
Open the door to the life you’re meant to live with Manifest Your Destiny, a powerful collection of three guided meditations created and narrated by psychic medium Carolyn Molnar. Designed to help you align your energy with your highest potential, these meditations guide you to release limitation, awaken inner wisdom, and call in the experiences your soul longs for.
Each track blends soothing music with Carolyn’s calm, grounded voice, leading you step-by-step through visualization, affirmation, and energetic attunement. Whether you’re new to meditation or deep in your practice, this CD offers a gentle, accessible path toward clarity, confidence, and manifestation.
A perfect companion for anyone seeking balance, abundance, or deeper spiritual connection, Manifest Your Destiny invites you to quiet the mind, open the heart, and co-create your future with intention and grace.
Starting bid
Book – Gently Used. Inspiration: Your Ultimate Calling
by Dr. Wayne W. Dyer
In this transformative book, Dr. Wayne W. Dyer invites readers to move beyond ordinary motivation and live each day guided by a higher sense of purpose. Inspiration: Your Ultimate Calling explores how aligning with the energy of Source allows your life to unfold with greater ease, creativity, and joy.
Blending personal stories, spiritual wisdom, and practical insights, Dr. Dyer shows how to shift from striving to allowing — from ambition to authentic inspiration. He teaches that when we live from Spirit rather than ego, we become instruments through which love, abundance, and miracles naturally flow.
Uplifting, empowering, and deeply resonant, this book is a guide to living an inspired life — one in which every thought, action, and moment reflects the light of your true calling.
Starting bid
Book – Gently Used. Don’t Kiss Them Goodbye
by Allison DuBois
In Don’t Kiss Them Goodbye, renowned medium Allison DuBois shares her extraordinary experiences communicating with those who have passed on — messages of love, comfort, and continued connection from the other side. Known as the inspiration for the hit television series Medium, Allison opens her life and her gift to reveal what it’s really like to bridge the worlds of the living and the departed.
With warmth, honesty, and compassion, she explores how Spirit continues to guide and support us, proving that love truly never dies. Through touching stories and personal reflections, Allison reminds us that our loved ones remain close — just beyond the veil, still helping us navigate our lives with hope and courage.
An inspiring and heart-opening read for anyone seeking reassurance that death is not the end, but a continuation of love in another form.
Starting bid
Book – Gently Used. My First Encounter with an Angel: Revelations of Ancient Wisdom
by Sidney Schwartz with Rev. Carl Hewitt
In this illuminating true account, Sidney Schwartz and Reverend Carl Hewitt share an extraordinary first encounter with an angelic being — an experience that transformed their understanding of life, death, and divine communication. Through this meeting came profound teachings that bridge the worlds of spirit and humanity, offering wisdom drawn from ancient truths and universal love.
My First Encounter with an Angel is both a spiritual revelation and a practical guide for those seeking to deepen their connection with the unseen. The authors show that angels are not distant mythic figures, but ever-present guides devoted to helping us live with greater purpose, compassion, and awareness of our divine nature.
A powerful and inspiring read for anyone interested in mediumship, the angelic realm, or the enduring relationship between heaven and earth.
Starting bid
Book – Gently Used. Walking with Angels
by Carmel Reilly
In Walking with Angels, Carmel Reilly shares remarkable true stories of divine intervention, comfort, and protection — moments when unseen hands reached out to guide, heal, or save lives. Drawing on her own experiences and those of others, Reilly reveals how angels walk among us every day, offering reassurance, hope, and gentle reminders that we are never alone.
With warmth and sincerity, this uplifting collection invites readers to open their hearts to the presence of angels and to recognize the subtle ways in which love and light are always at work in our lives. A beautiful book for anyone seeking faith, peace, and the quiet magic of heavenly companionship.
Starting bid
Card Deck – Gently Used. Archangel Oracle Cards
by Doreen Virtue
The Archangel Oracle Cards deck by Doreen Virtue is a radiant tool for divine connection, offering 45 beautifully illustrated cards that carry messages of love, guidance, and reassurance from the Archangels. Each card delivers clear insights and gentle reminders that you are supported and protected by higher realms at all times.
Accompanied by a detailed guidebook, this deck helps you interpret the angels’ messages for daily inspiration, meditation, and healing. Whether you’re new to oracle cards or a seasoned intuitive, the Archangel Oracle Cards invite you to open your heart, trust your intuition, and walk your path with heavenly wisdom and grace.
Starting bid
Card Deck – Gently Used. Daily Guidance from Your Angels Oracle Cards
by Doreen Virtue
The Daily Guidance from Your Angels Oracle Cards by Doreen Virtue offer comforting, accurate, and loving messages from the angelic realm to support you every day. This 44-card deck provides clear insight and gentle encouragement to help you find peace, clarity, and confidence in your daily life.
Each card features uplifting artwork and a message from your angels, while the accompanying guidebook offers deeper interpretations and affirmations. Perfect for morning reflection, meditation, or intuitive guidance, these cards remind you that you are never alone — your angels are always near, offering love, wisdom, and direction.
Starting bid
Donated by Catherine Mayer. Catherine will create a one of a kind, personal and beautiful, artistic rendering of a watercolour painting with black ink from your chosen scenic photo. The finished piece will be an 8 x 10. The artwork in this post are examples of her paintings.
Starting bid
Donated by Sabrina Brown. Hand beaded, originally designed earrings. Crafted with Czech seed beads and Fireline. They measure approximately 3 1/2 inches in length.
Starting bid
Donated by Azure Spa.
Step into deep relaxation and serenity with a one-hour float therapy session at Azure Spa. Experience effortless weightlessness as you drift in warm, mineral-rich water inside a private float pod — a sanctuary designed to calm the nervous system, ease tension, and restore balance to body and mind.
Float therapy supports stress relief, muscle recovery, and mental clarity, leaving you feeling grounded, refreshed, and renewed. This certificate entitles the bearer to one 60-minute float session at Azure Spa.
A perfect gift of peace and stillness — or a much-deserved moment of self-care.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Experience the gentle yet powerful flow of Reiki energy in this deeply restorative session with Nikola, a compassionate practitioner dedicated to balance, peace, and energetic renewal. Reiki is a Japanese healing art that channels universal life force energy to help release blockages, ease tension, and restore harmony in body, mind, and spirit. Nikola’s intuitive approach creates a safe, nurturing space for relaxation and energetic alignment. Perfect for anyone seeking grounding, emotional release, or spiritual rejuvenation.
Starting bid
Donated by Gary Noseworthy. Approximately 8x12" acrylic on canvas board. This idyllic painting depicting three precious cherubs would uplift any space.
Starting bid
Donated by Judith Nicholson. Judith taught elementary school for 36 years, and in that time many stories and poems were born ... along with countless photos, documenting her adventures in the class-room and in nature. With a busy schedule there just didn't seem to be enough time to really explore the writing craft, but now that she has retired, it is time to try and catch those poems that keep popping into her head unexpectedly along with photo opportunities that occur usually while she is driving! She hopes you enjoy reading the collection as much as she enjoyed writing it.
Starting bid
Donated by Oakhenge Houses of Healing. Awaken your senses and elevate your space with this Crystal Scents All-Natural Incense Gift Set from Soul Sticks. This offering includes two beautifully crafted boxes — one infused with the empowering energy of Pyrite and the other with the soothing vibrations of Aventurine.
Each incense is made from pure, natural ingredients and blended with crystal essence to align energy, uplift mood, and create a calm, balanced atmosphere. Pyrite inspires confidence and abundance, while Aventurine promotes healing, harmony, and emotional renewal.
A perfect addition to any meditation, healing, or self-care ritual — where fragrance meets energy and intention.
Starting bid
Donated by Chris-tal Healing. Glow in the Dark Sphere, approx. 2 inches circumference.
Starting bid
Donated by Oakhenge Houses of Healing
Freeform Zebra Marble
Zebra Marble is considered a grounding stone that can help its user learn patience and understanding. It is believed to provide mental clarity and improve focus. It can enhance meditation and when placed under the pillow during sleep, it is thought to help one recall their dreams. It can have a strong positive energy that allows the user to attract the things in life that are most important. This piece is approximately palm sized.
Rainbow Moonstone Wand
Rainbow Moonstone's positive effects appear to be endless. It's believed that this stone harmonizes and balances the body and encourages greater empathy, self-confidence, and creativity. It's said to hold feminine energy, with its radiance supposedly representing its connection with higher psychic beings. Therefore, rainbow Moonstone is meant to aid conversation with the spirits and enhance intuition. This piece is approximately 2.5 – 3 inches long.
Chakra Worry Stone
This smooth, polished stone with a thumb-sized groove, was made by bonding seven different gemstones to represent the seven chakras. It is used as a tactile tool for anxiety and stress relief by rubbing the thumb in the groove, which can promote relaxation and focus. These stones are portable for carrying in a pocket and are often used during meditation or for a calming, grounding effect
Selenite Bowl and Disk.
Selenite is believed to promote peace, mental clarity, and spiritual awareness, often used to cleanse and charge other crystals. It is also said to remove negative energy from a space and its users, balance energy, and aid in meditation. Each piece is approximately 2 inches.
Starting bid
Basket full of beauty products for the perfect gift or for some self care. Basket includes: Cosmetic bag, Estee Lauder Advanced Night cream 3ml, Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eue compled .23 fl oz., Lancome - Genifque concentrated Youth Activator .23 fl oz., Marc Anthony Coconut butter Hand cream, various types of Make Up and more
Starting bid
Explore your creativity at the Homer Watson House and Gallery! Or the perfect gift for the aspiring or accomplished artist in your life!
Starting bid
Make music with the trees! (Or if it’s too cold, make music with very large plants!)
Contemplative Artist and Professor of Music, Gerard Yun’s music creation research allows him to sonify both the subtle internal acoustics and the natural bioelectric fields of trees. In this private field session, Dr. Yun will show you how he encourages the trees to play audible music, and then how we can sing and play directly with them in real time using musical languages that are ‘different.’ This is a unique opportunity for any musician or curious nature enthusiast. Up to three people can be included in this private session. Bring your voice, your instrument, and open mind and open ears. There will be a recording of your music with the trees produced on site.
Starting bid for two people and a two-hour field session. $70
Starting bid
Whether for beginners or long-time enthusiasts expanding their collection, the Rock Space Gift Card unlocks a world of possibilities, making it the ideal present for spreading holiday cheer of a great treat for yourself.
