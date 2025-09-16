Three Mystics Spiritualist Church's Silent Auction

Book - New. It Is Time: Knowledge From the Other Side

by Carolyn Molnar





This luminous work is a gateway into the wisdom of the unseen. Channelled and compiled by psychic medium Carolyn Molnar (with Sharon Brown), It Is Time brings through messages from spiritual guides who speak not only about what lies beyond death, but also about how to live more consciously in the here and now.





Within its pages you’ll discover insights on the nature of Spirit, guides, and angels; the way intuition and energy connect us all; and teachings on healing, mediumship, manifestation, and protection. The guides also explore topics such as children’s spirituality, energy vortexes, earthbound entities, and the greater life of the universe.





Rather than being a book to read straight through, It Is Time serves as a reference and companion for your own spiritual unfolding. Each time you open it, you may find the exact message your soul is ready to receive.





Perfect for seekers, healers, and those curious about life beyond the physical, this book offers both comfort and inspiration — a gentle reminder that wisdom, guidance, and love are always available when we pause to listen.





CD - New. Manifest Your Destiny – Three Guided Meditations

by Carolyn Molnar





Open the door to the life you’re meant to live with Manifest Your Destiny, a powerful collection of three guided meditations created and narrated by psychic medium Carolyn Molnar. Designed to help you align your energy with your highest potential, these meditations guide you to release limitation, awaken inner wisdom, and call in the experiences your soul longs for.





Each track blends soothing music with Carolyn’s calm, grounded voice, leading you step-by-step through visualization, affirmation, and energetic attunement. Whether you’re new to meditation or deep in your practice, this CD offers a gentle, accessible path toward clarity, confidence, and manifestation.





A perfect companion for anyone seeking balance, abundance, or deeper spiritual connection, Manifest Your Destiny invites you to quiet the mind, open the heart, and co-create your future with intention and grace.