Three Narrow Gates《三條窄路》

三條窄路 Three Narrow Gates 故事簡介Synopsis 回歸十年，七一遊行鼓噪之聲言猶在耳，可今日香港的民主進程不但未見進展，社會上更日益瀰漫著一片明哲保身的風氣。 這是一個金錢掛帥、價值觀扭曲的時代。 一個嗜賭欠債被趕出警隊的邊緣人，一個初出茅廬、渴望上位的報館女記者，與一個在電台主持烽煙節目惹來非議的牧師，三個互不相干的人，巧合地被一宗律師樓謀殺案牽在一起，輾轉發現了一宗中港兩地官商勾結的醜聞。 聖經曰：「當進窄門。因為引去天國的門是窄的，路是小的，找著的人也少。」走向公義的路難行，究竟在種種壓力之下，他們能否清醒地堅持下去，揭發真相？ 演員: 廖啟智 黃毓民 蔣祖曼 王亦藍 張穎康 何華超 黃伊汶 杜海濱 杜安恩 It has been ten years since the historical handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China. However, Hong Kong's progress toward democracy is still dissatisfactory today while people in the society tend to play safe and be indifferent to the political environment. 6277 is a good-for-nothing who was kicked out from the police force due to his addiction to gambling and the subsequent debts, Eva is a green and aggressive woman newspaper reporter who is eager for promotion. Mr Ma is a pastor who is reproached for hosting a programme on social commentary on the radio. The three have been unrelated until now a murder in a law firm links them together, and leads them to unmask a scandal about some secret deals between the dominating business tycoons and the governments in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The Bible says, "Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it (Mathew 7:14). "It is a long and difficult road to truths and justice. Could the three protagonists be conscious and determined enough to persevere in revealing the truth while people around them are either ignorant or indifferent?

