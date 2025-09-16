Three Part Mixed Media Collage Workshop

Supplies Required: white tissue paper, acrylic paints either fluid or heavy body (at minimum one red, one yellow, one blue, burnt umber, black and white) paint brushes of various sizes, stamps of your choice and/or any unique things to dip in paint and create a texture or pattern - pieces of a cedar tree, leaves, mesh, forks, etc.. the sky is the limit, a gel printing plate either homemade or purchased - there's a video on YouTube to show you how to make your own, acrylic gel medium for collage purposes, acrylic glazing fluid (either matte or gloss - your choice), a pallet (something to mix your paint colours on) and two 12 inch by 12 inch canvases. Optional: napkins or serviettes with an eye catching pattern to compliment your design, Note: you should wait until after the first class to purchase the napkins or serviettes. Email Angie at [email protected] if you have questions about the supply list.