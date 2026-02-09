Thunder Bay Police Service Charity Gala On- Auction

"Family" 2005 unframed serigraph

The artwork titled “Family,” created by Norval Morrisseau in 2005, brilliantly captures the essence of familial bonds through Morrisseau’s signature vibrant and intricate style.

The artwork employs a vivid color palette, featuring strong hues of red, yellow, blue, orange, and purple. The figures are outlined with bold black lines, creating distinct shapes and forms that interweave and overlap. The central focus is on a group of figures, representing a family, portrayed in a stylized and abstract manner. Each figure is adorned with intricate patterns and symbols that are characteristic of Morrisseau’s indigenous cultural heritage.

Norval Morrisseau LE Serigraph "Family" initialed, titled, numbered 97/220 in graphite by artist, LIMITED EDITION SERIGRAPH. This serigraph print is in mint condition, accompanied by artist signed Certificate of Authenticity. This print is absolutely stunning.