Thunder Bay Police Service's Second Silent Auction

From the 1992 serigraph series of legendary artist Norval Morrisseau, 1932-2007.

First is titled "Bird Family" and the second is titled "Bear Cub Learning from Bird Family." Both measure 25x19 (print size)

The Norval Morrisseau Estate donated these prints to the Thunder Bay Police Services Charity Gala 2026. Money raised from the Gala and this on line auction will go to Special Olympics Thunder Bay and the Boys and Girls Club (BGC).

Norval Morrisseau is widely regarded as the grandfather of contemporary Indigenous art in Canada.