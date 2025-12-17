Private Sale Tickets for Camp Reset 2026

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About this event
$
$125 + HST
Limited 50 seats. Pick up point will be near a subway station in Toronto. Includes Return.
$125 + HST
Limited 50 seats. Pick up point will be near a subway station in Toronto. Includes Return. Must have purchased tickets for Camp Eve as well.
$60+ HST
Required for all cars that will be parked at Camp for the duration of it. Must be purchased before Camp
$1800 + HST. This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people. 7 CABINS AVAILABLE.
These are private cabins for 1 - 2 that include 1 bunk bed AND 2 single beds that can be pushed together. You will have access to a private bathroom, shower, porch and mini-fridge that you would be sharing with 1 neighbouring private cabin.
Ideal for families (with children 2 or younger), friends, teams, etc.
$2000 + HST. This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people. 2 COTTAGES AVAILABLE.
You will have your own cute little Semi detached cottage in the woods
$2250 + HST
This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people.
You will have your own cute little detached cottage in the woods that includes:
$2250 + HST
This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people.
You will have your own cute little detached cottage in the woods that includes:
$4000 + HST
This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 4 people.
You will have your own cute large detached cottage in the woods that includes
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