Angus By Design

Hosted by

Angus By Design

About this event

Tickets to the Shitshow & Shenanigans with Trigger Morris

Support the Artist
$10

This covers the cost of the event's covercharge. Direct Compensation for the Artist, and Producer.

Support the Venue
$15

Prepay for a special menu, to be determined by event. This minimum means the venue is compensated fairly for providing in-kind sponsorship. All admission options equal $25. This allows to preorder set menu. Participants may choose the all-in ticket price. This is also transferable if you wish to contribute and cover someone's spot as a gifting option.

Combined Ticket - Entry & Set Menu
$25

All in price for convenience.

Gift it Forward
$25

Support others by selecting this ticket options. Once there are gifts available, event posters will offer an option for folks experiencing financial hardships, or in an effort to reach marginalized people through organizations who support them. Social Action and Support.

Add a donation for Angus By Design

$

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