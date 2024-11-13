Penticton Dry After Grad - Penticton Secondary School
eventClosed
Tickleberry's Holiday Treats supporting PSS 2025 Dry Grad
addExtraDonation
$
Fudge Packs, 5 pieces of fudge (choose from 8 kinds)
CA$30
Your 5 delicious fudge choices are 5 1/4” squares in size. All packaged in a white box tied with ribbon!
Your 5 delicious fudge choices are 5 1/4” squares in size. All packaged in a white box tied with ribbon!
Ice Cream Sundae Pack
CA$30
Pick from 5 ice cream options that will be paired with chocolate & caramel sauce, toppings and bowls.
Flavours to be chosen at checkout.
Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookie Dough, Sea-Salt Caramel, Candy Cane
Pick from 5 ice cream options that will be paired with chocolate & caramel sauce, toppings and bowls.
Flavours to be chosen at checkout.
Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookie Dough, Sea-Salt Caramel, Candy Cane
Cookie Trays - 1 Dozen
CA$18
Choose your assortment at checkout. Boxed with a bow and holiday bag.
Options available to select at checkout: Chocolate Brownie, Sugar Cookie, Gingerbread, Vegan Chocolate Chip Oatmeal, Assorted Mix
Choose your assortment at checkout. Boxed with a bow and holiday bag.
Options available to select at checkout: Chocolate Brownie, Sugar Cookie, Gingerbread, Vegan Chocolate Chip Oatmeal, Assorted Mix
Cookie Trays - 2 Dozen
CA$25
Choose your assortment at checkout. Boxed with a bow and holiday bag.
Options available at checkout: Chocolate Brownie, Sugar Cookie, Gingerbread, Vegan Chocolate Chip Oatmeal, Assorted Mix
Choose your assortment at checkout. Boxed with a bow and holiday bag.
Options available at checkout: Chocolate Brownie, Sugar Cookie, Gingerbread, Vegan Chocolate Chip Oatmeal, Assorted Mix
Gingerbread House Kit
CA$30
Includes: One House, People, Trees, Icing, Sprinkles, and Decorations. Fresh made gingerbread!
Includes: One House, People, Trees, Icing, Sprinkles, and Decorations. Fresh made gingerbread!
Cookie Decorating Kit - 1 dozen
CA$30
One dozen cookies with 3 icing options, sprinkles. and decorations.
One dozen cookies with 3 icing options, sprinkles. and decorations.
Ice Cream Cake - Snow Ball
CA$25
Homemade shortbread crust layered with ice cream and treats.
Snow Ball - Caramel ice cream with caramel sauce & SKOR bites. Topped with gingerbread.
Homemade shortbread crust layered with ice cream and treats.
Snow Ball - Caramel ice cream with caramel sauce & SKOR bites. Topped with gingerbread.
Ice Cream Cake - Reindeer Bliss
CA$25
Homemade shortbread crust layered with ice cream and treats.
Reindeer Bliss - chocolate brownie ice cream with brownie bits, chocolate sauce and sugar cookies.
Homemade shortbread crust layered with ice cream and treats.
Reindeer Bliss - chocolate brownie ice cream with brownie bits, chocolate sauce and sugar cookies.
Tickleberrys Gift Card
CA$25
Treat your loved ones to a delicious treat from Tickleberrys! Gift Cards available in $25 amounts.
Treat your loved ones to a delicious treat from Tickleberrys! Gift Cards available in $25 amounts.