TIGRES VANCOUVER SOCCER ACADEMY CLUB's Shop

* Uniform orders close on December 10th. Orders placed after the deadline will be priced differently. Custom-made items, no refunds or exchanges.
* Uniform orders close on December 10th. Orders placed after the deadline will be priced differently. Custom-made items, no refunds or exchanges.
-Two jerseys (home yellow and away blue)
-One yellow shorts
-One pair of blue socks
* Uniform orders close on December 10th. Orders placed after the deadline will be priced differently. Custom-made items, no refunds or exchanges.
* Uniform orders close on December 10th. Orders placed after the deadline will be priced differently. Custom-made items, no refunds or exchanges.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!