Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue

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Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue

About this shop

Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue - Shop

Brown Tabby - Sticker item
Brown Tabby - Sticker
$35

Transparent background


Size: 3 x 2.8 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Calico - Sticker item
Calico - Sticker
$35

Transparent background


Size: 2.7 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Mind Control - Holo Sticker item
Mind Control - Holo Sticker
$35

Holographic


Size: 3 x 2.9 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Adopt Don't Shop - Sticker item
Adopt Don't Shop - Sticker
$35

Size: 3 x 2.6 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Orange Tabby - Sticker item
Orange Tabby - Sticker
$35

Transparent background


Size: 3 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Adopt Don't Shop - Sticker item
Adopt Don't Shop - Sticker
$35

Transparent background


Size: 2.8 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Spay and Neuter Your F*cking Cats - Sticker item
Spay and Neuter Your F*cking Cats - Sticker
$20

Glitter background


Size: 3 x 1.2 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Lava Lamp Cat - Sticker item
Lava Lamp Cat - Sticker
$25

Size: 1.1 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Show Me Your Kitties (Mint) - Sticker item
Show Me Your Kitties (Mint) - Sticker
$35

Size: 3 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Show Me Your Kitties (Orange) - Sticker item
Show Me Your Kitties (Orange) - Sticker
$35

Size: 3 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Show Me Your Kitties (Lavender) - Sticker item
Show Me Your Kitties (Lavender) - Sticker
$35

Size: 3 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

UFO - Sticker item
UFO - Sticker
$25

Size: 3 x 2 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Moon - Sticker item
Moon - Sticker
$30

Transparent background


Size: 3 x 2.7 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

June - Sticker item
June - Sticker
$30

Transparent background


Size: 3x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Clementine - Sticker item
Clementine - Sticker
$30

Transparent background


Size: 3 x 2.8 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Clementine (Body) - Sticker item
Clementine (Body) - Sticker
$25

Transparent background


Size: 2 x 3 inches


Our stickers are printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe. 

Raven (Purple) - Sticker item
Raven (Purple) - Sticker
$30

Purple background


Size: 2.5 x 3 inches


Our stickers are printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe. 

Raven - Sticker item
Raven - Sticker
$25

Transparent background


Size: 2.5 x 3 inches


Our stickers are printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe. 

Violet - Sticker item
Violet - Sticker
$25

Light lavender background


Size: 3 x 2.8 inches


Our stickers are printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Leia (Magenta) - Sticker item
Leia (Magenta) - Sticker
$30

Magenta background


Size: 2.9 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Leia - Sticker item
Leia - Sticker
$30

Transparent background


Size: 2.8 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Logo - Sticker item
Logo - Sticker
$20

Size: 3 x 3 inches


Printed on a thick, durable vinyl that makes them scratch resistant, weatherproof and dishwasher safe.

Clementine (Body) - Magnet item
Clementine (Body) - Magnet
$25

Size: 1.9 x 3 inches

Clementine - Magnet item
Clementine - Magnet
$25

Size: 3 x 2.8 inches

Violet - Magnet item
Violet - Magnet
$25

Size: 3 x 2.8 inches

Leia - Magnet item
Leia - Magnet
$25

Size: 2.9 x 3 inches

Moon - Magnet item
Moon - Magnet
$25

Size: 3 x 2.6 inches

Raven - Magnet item
Raven - Magnet
$25

Size: 2.5 x 3 inches

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