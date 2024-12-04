Tiny Home Builders Association Memberships 2025

The Standard membership supports our non-profit, and gets your company name and company link - plugged in on our website as a reputable builder in Canada.
Thank you for your support as a member to advance the legalisation of tiny homes and helping us get the correct information out there about everything tiny!
Business Membership - Champion
$500
Valid until March 6, 2027
The same as the membership basic plus an advertisement on the website banner.
Discount for tradeshow banners
Sponsorship UBCM Tradeshow
$1,000
No expiration
This will sponsor the association to attend the Union of BC Municipality. This will give the association an opportunity to reach all the municipalities across BC in one weekend. The total budget to have a booth and attend this event runs approximately $5000.00. Your contribution will make this possible.
Sponsorship Ancaster, Ontario Tiny Home Tradeshow
$1,000
No expiration
This will sponsor the association to attend the well attended Tiny Home Show in Ontario. This will give the opportunity to reach many builders, suppliers and end users of tiny homes. Our goal is to reach $5000.00 for travel and a booth the event.
Sponsorship for Tiny Home Summit
$500
No expiration
We are planning a Tiny Home Trade Show this year. Sponsor us to help arrange this amazing event. The dates and location and amount needed for this event is TBD.
25 sponsors are needed for this amazing event!
Add a donation for Tiny Home Builders Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!