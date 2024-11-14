Road to Real Madrid
Middle School Dance Party 2025
422 13 St
Weyburn, SK S4H 0K7, Canada
General admission
CA$10
$10 per person. Infants are free.
$10 per person. Infants are free.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General admission plus cotton candy
CA$20
Admission plus one giant bag of cotton candy!
Admission plus one giant bag of cotton candy!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General admission plus deluxe treats!
CA$25
Admission plus one giant bag of cotton candy, a drink and a hot dog!
Admission plus one giant bag of cotton candy, a drink and a hot dog!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout