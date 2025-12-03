Tirage Pattes d’Espoir – ABC’S Rescue Raffle

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About this raffle
Each ticket helps provide medical care, food, and safe foster homes for stray cats, orphaned kittens, and vulnerable feline families.
Your $10 gives a cat a real chance at a healthier, safer life — and one chance to win a themed prize basket!
Get 5 chances to win while supporting cats in need!
All profits are directed to our Veterinary Care Fund, which covers emergency treatments, vaccines, and safe transportation for rescued cats.
Maximize your chances to win a themed prize basket and make a huge difference for cats in need.
All proceeds help fund medical care, food, and rescue operations for Montreal’s homeless feline families.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!