Titans Community Organization Inc.

Hosted by

Titans Community Organization Inc.

About this event

Titans Skills Academy Game Day Grind

400 East Ave

Kitchener, ON N2H 1Z6, Canada

Ages 8-14 (Registration Only)
$67.78

Hoop like a pro on the Titans floor in a session that includes 1 hour 15 mins of training and a locker room tour. eTickets will be emailed to you.


Price includes tax ($59.99 + HST = $67.78)

Ages 8-14 (Registration & Titans Toque)
$84.73

This package includes registration for your training session, a locker room tour, AND a cozy Titans toque. eTickets will be emailed to you and your toque can be picked up at your session.


Price includes tax ($74.99 + HST = $84.73)

Ages 8-14 (Registration & Skills Academy tee)
$88.13

This package includes registration for your training session & locker room tour, PLUS a Skills Academy t-shirt. eTickets will be emailed to you and your t-shirt can be picked up at your session.


Price includes tax ($77.99 + HST = $88.13)

Ages 8-14 (Registration, Titans Toque & Skills Academy Tee)
$101.69

Merch it up with the full package! This option includes registration for your training session & locker room tour, PLUS a cozy Titans toque and a Skills Academy t-shirt. eTickets will be emailed to you and your toque and tee can be picked up at your session.


Price includes tax ($89.99 + HST = $101.69)

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