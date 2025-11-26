Titans Skills Academy Game Day Grind

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Hoop like a pro on the Titans floor in a session that includes 1 hour 15 mins of training and a locker room tour. eTickets will be emailed to you.
Price includes tax ($59.99 + HST = $67.78)
This package includes registration for your training session, a locker room tour, AND a cozy Titans toque. eTickets will be emailed to you and your toque can be picked up at your session.
Price includes tax ($74.99 + HST = $84.73)
This package includes registration for your training session & locker room tour, PLUS a Skills Academy t-shirt. eTickets will be emailed to you and your t-shirt can be picked up at your session.
Price includes tax ($77.99 + HST = $88.13)
Merch it up with the full package! This option includes registration for your training session & locker room tour, PLUS a cozy Titans toque and a Skills Academy t-shirt. eTickets will be emailed to you and your toque and tee can be picked up at your session.
Price includes tax ($89.99 + HST = $101.69)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!