Experiences

Estimated Prize Value: $280.00
This package was generously donated by:
Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery
1366 York Rd, St. Davids
http://www.ravinevineyard.com/
(905) 262-8463
& Amanda Ali
More about this package:
Enjoy a dinner for two at Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery, where a beautifully crafted menu sets the stage for an unforgettable evening. Savor every bite in a warm, intimate setting surrounded by vineyard charm. To start the night, whet your appetite with a bottle of Ravine’s sparkling wine, perfect for toasting to a special occasion.
Auction Item #6
Estimated Prize Value: $450.00
This item was generously donated by:
Great Wolf Lodge® Niagara
950 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
(905) 354-4888
https://www.greatwolf.com/niagara
More about this item:
Enjoy a complimentary night in a Family Suite for four at Great Wolf Lodge Niagara, the ultimate destination for family fun! Your stay includes two full days of waterpark adventures and complimentary parking, making it a stress-free getaway for the whole family. (Blackout dates and availability apply.)
Auction Item #17
Estimated Prize Value: $400.00
This package was generously donated by:
Fox Flight Air Ambulance
201, 200 Evans Ave., Etobicoke,
More about this package:
Bid on your chance to see the Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on the 50th anniversary of Darryl Sittler’s legendary 10-point game. Place a bid and mark your calendars for January 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM. It will be an unforgettable night for any Leafs fan on your gift list.
Sec 103, Row 16, Seats 1 & 2
Auction Item #81
Estimated Prize Value: $210.00
This package was generously donated by:
The Niagara Ice Dogs
1 David S. Howes Way, St. Catharines
St. Catharines Downtown Association
80 King Street, Main Floor, St. Catharines
More about this package:
Enjoy an exciting night of dining and sports with two tickets to an upcoming Niagara IceDogs game (INSERT DATE AND OPPONENT HERE). Before or after the action on the ice, treat yourselves at participating restaurants or pubs using a $100 Downtown St. Catharines Gift Card. The fun is topped off with a Toronto Maple Leafs cap, generously donated by the Nicholson Family.
Auction Item #2
Estimated Prize Value: $200.00
This package was generously donated by:
Bella Terra Vineyards
925 Line 2 Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake
http://bellaterravineyards.ca/
(905) 468-0777
& Sara Collyer
More about this package:
Indulge in effortless elegance with this Bella Terra wine tasting and charcuterie package, perfect for savoring rich flavours and great company. Bring back your favourite wines and complement your spread with a beautiful brie baker, ready to transform your favorite cheese into a warm, melty centerpiece. It’s a cozy, delicious pairing made for relaxing nights in.
Auction Item #4
Estimated Prize Value: $200.00
This item was generously donated by:
Bosak Wealth Management
https://ca.rbcwealthmanagement.com/web/adam.bosak/
905-988-5441
& Robert Richardson
More about this package:
Enjoy the excitement of a Niagara IceDogs game of your choice with four tickets, perfect for a fun night out with family or friends. Pair the action on the ice with a $50 Let’s Eat gift card to turn the outing into a full, delicious experience. It’s everything you need for an unforgettable evening of food, fun, and hometown hockey!
Auction Item #3
Supporting REACH Niagara all year round has never been easier.
Sign up to be a monthly donor. By backing REACH you are bringing life saving Street Healthcare to more than 500 people across the Niagara Region monthly.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/day-to-day-month-to-month
Estimated Prize Value: $315.00
This package was generously donated by:
Rentals Niagara
https://www.rentalsniagara.com/
The Hamilton Distillery Company Limited
21 King St W 5th Floor, Hamilton
https://www.hamiltondistillery.ca/
More about this package:
Escape to charm and relaxation with a gift certificate for a short-term rental in beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake, your perfect weekend getaway in the making. Enhance your retreat with a handcrafted gift basket from The Hamilton Distillery Company Limited, featuring small-batch spirits and elegant crystal glassware to savor every sip. Together, they create the perfect recipe for a refreshing and unforgettable escape.
Auction Item #5
Estimated Prize Value: $770.00
This package was generously donated by:
Dyer-Wolff Den
& Carolyn Dyer
More about this package:
Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay at a sunny Airbnb country house in the heart of Prince Edward County! Nestled in charming Bloomfield, you’re just a five-minute stroll from boutiques, restaurants, the County’s best ice cream, and a picnic perfect park. To make your getaway even sweeter, savour a curated white wine package during your stay. Available for booking in the Spring of 2026.
Auction Item #7
Estimated Prize Value: $220.00
This package was generously donated by:
First Ontario Performing Arts Centre
250 St Paul St, St. Catharines
The Lake House Restaurant
3100 N Service Rd, Vineland Station
http://lakehouserestaurant.com/
More about this package:
Enjoy a memorable night out for two, starting with a delicious dining experience at The Lake House Restaurant using a $50 gift card. Then keep the good vibes going with plenty of laughs as you take in Rhys Nicholson’s comedy live at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, January 21 at 7:30 PM. A perfect blend of great food and great fun!
Auction Item #1
Estimated Prize Value: $300.00
This item was generously donated by:
HOCO Entertainment & Resorts
4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls
More about this item:
Experience a day of dazzling fun with a Family of 4 Attraction Pass to Clifton Hill, valued at $300! Explore all the excitement, attractions, and entertainment this iconic destination has to offer, perfect for creating unforgettable memories with the whole family.
Auction Item #8
Estimated Prize Value: $125.00
This item was generously donated by:
The REACH Niagara Board of Directors
More about this item:
Grab a $125 gift card to Rizzo’s House of Parm, the Matty Matheson owned spot where comfort food goes wild, in the best way. Dive into hearty, soul-hugging classics or get adventurous with creative twists on your favorite dishes.
This card is your golden ticket to all the flavours you love. Whether you’re heading out for a laid-back night with your crew or bringing in the whole fam for a big ol’ feast, Rizzo’s has you covered. Great food, great people and great times!
Auction Item #9
Estimated Prize Value: $500.00
This item was generously donated by:
The Niagara River Lions
10 Albert St E, Thorold
More about this item:
Cheer on the Niagara River Lions all season long with a membership that includes two tickets to every home game! Take in all the excitement downtown in St. Catharines as the team battles to defend its title this season. It’s the perfect way to enjoy thrilling basketball action and support your hometown heroes.
Auction Item #10
Estimated Prize Value: $350.00
This item was generously donated by:
The Meridian Centre
1 IceDogs Way, St. Catharines
https://www.meridiancentre.com/
More about this item:
Don’t miss your chance to see the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters live in St. Catharines! Watch as they DRIBBLE, SPIN, SLAM, and DUNK their way past the Washington Generals with jaw-dropping trick shots, expert ball-handling, and non-stop laughs, plus unique opportunities to engage before, during, and after the game. Join the fun on February 5 at 1 IceDogs Way, St. Catharines, ON, L2R 0B3!
Auction Item #24
Estimated Prize Value: $160.00
This item was generously donated by:
Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours
55 River Frontage Road, Queenston
More about this item:
Get ready for an unforgettable adventure with two tickets to Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours! Feel the thrill as you race along the Niagara River, twisting, turning, and splashing your way to nonstop fun. It’s an exhilarating ride you won’t want to forget!
Auction Item #11
YOUR gift can be the reason that someone receives life saving care this season.
Donate $25.00 or more during this auction and you will receive a donation certificate to present as a gift.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/give-the-gift-of-reach
Estimated Prize Value: $350.00
This item was generously donated by:
Ultimate Exotics
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek
More about this item:
Experience the ultimate thrill with a 30-minute drive behind the wheel of your choice of exotic supercar! Take the Acura NSX, Audi R8, or Porsche for an unforgettable spin and feel the power, precision, and excitement of driving a true dream car. Give yourself, or someone special, the gift of a supercar experience they’ll never forget.
Auction Item #12
Estimated Prize Value: $100.00
This item was generously donated by:
oddBird
52 St Paul St, St. Catharines
More about this item:
Enjoy $100 to The oddBird and discover a unique, delicious menu that’s the perfect catalyst for a memorable evening out in downtown St. Catharines. From inventive dishes to a welcoming atmosphere, it’s a dining experience designed to delight your taste buds and spark great conversation.
Auction Item #13
Estimated Prize Value: $120.00
This item was generously donated by:
13th Street Winery
1776 Fourth Ave, St. Catharines
http://www.13thstreetwinery.com/
More about this item:
Enjoy a guided, seated wine experience that includes your choice of four wines from our tasting menu. A wine consultant will guide you through your tasting, explaining 13th Street Winery's winemaking philosophy and unique blend of Wine, Food and Art.
Auction Item #14
Estimated Prize Value: $400.00
This item was generously donated by:
Niagara Helicopters
3731 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
http://www.niagarahelicopters.com/
More about this item:
See Niagara Falls like never before with a breathtaking sightseeing tour for two from Niagara Helicopters. Soar above the iconic falls and take in stunning views for an unforgettable adventure from the sky.
Auction Item #15
Estimated Prize Value: $280.00
This item was generously donated by:
Miller DKI
104 Dunkirk Rd, St. Catharines
(905) 688-9224
More about this item:
Cheer on the Buffalo Sabres vs the Philadelphia Flyers with tickets to their game on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY! Please note this event takes place in the United States, so a valid passport or NEXUS card is required for entry. Don’t miss this chance for an exciting night of NHL action!
Section 117, Row 12, Seats 3 & 4
Auction Item #18
Estimated Prize Value: $250.00
This item was generously donated by:
The Greenway and O’Reilly Family
More about this item:
Catch all the action as the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 5:00 PM at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY! Please note this event is in the United States, so a valid passport or NEXUS card is required for entry. Get ready for an exciting evening of NHL hockey!
Section 214, Row 5, Seats 1 & 2
Auction Item #19
Every dollar counts when it comes to providing Street Healthcare to our region’s most vulnerable.
A donation of $5.00 provides snacks for those visiting one of our clinics.
A donation of $10.00 helps supply our clients with basic hygiene necessities.
A donation of $20.00 buys medical supplies for wound care.
A donation of $40 adds up to enable REACH Niagara to keep providing our vital services to those who are most in need.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/change-for-change-5
Estimated Prize Value: $250.00
This item was generously donated by:
The Greenway and O’Reilly Family
More about this item:
Cheer on the Buffalo Sabres as they face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY! Please note this event is in the United States, so a valid passport or NEXUS card is required for entry. Don’t miss an action-packed evening of NHL hockey!
Section 214, Row 5, Seats 1 & 2
Auction Item #20
Estimated Prize Value: $460.00
This item was generously donated by:
The Niagara Parks Commission
More about this item:
Experience the best of Niagara with Niagara Parks Attraction Passes for two, valued at $460! Explore world-class sights and attractions for an unforgettable day filled with adventure and breathtaking views.
Auction Item #20
Estimated Prize Value: $220.00
This item was generously donated by:
Stratus Vineyards
2059 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake
More about this item:
Enjoy a unique and immersive experience at Stratus Vineyard’s Wine Lab for four! Discover the art of winemaking, sample exquisite wines, and savour a hands-on journey that’s perfect for friends or family.
Auction Item #21
Estimated Prize Value: $150.00
This package was generously donated by:
All Purpose Cleaners Niagara
https://www.facebook.com/allpurposecleanersniagara/
(365) 364-4118
More about this package:
Enjoy a delicious night out with a $150 gift card to Root & Bone! Treat yourself to their flavourful, chef-crafted dishes and warm, welcoming atmosphere, the perfect recipe for a memorable dining experience.
Auction Item #80
Estimated Prize Value: $460.00
This item was generously donated by:
Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Jack Rickers - Ticketing
More about this item:
Score big with four Platinum Tiger-Cats tickets to a home game of your choice! Enjoy premium seating, thrilling action, and an unforgettable experience cheering on the team live.
Auction Item #22
Estimated Prize Value: $250.00
This item was generously donated by:
The Vintage Hotels
https://www.vintage-hotels.com/
More about this item:
Indulge in a three-course dinner for two at your choice of Queen’s Landing, Pillar and Post, or Prince of Wales, courtesy of Vintage Hotels. Valued at $220, this dining experience is valid Sunday through Friday until November 30, 2026, with some blackout dates including all holidays, holiday weekends (Canadian and American), and December 22, 2025, to January 2, 2026.
Auction Item #27
Estimated Prize Value: $350.00
This item was generously donated by:
Winery Guys Tours
1 (888) 662-0168
https://www.wineryguystours.ca
More about this item:
Sip and savour your way through Niagara-on-the-Lake on an unforgettable wine tasting and lunch experience for 2! Visit three exceptional wineries, enjoy 9–12 tastings, a mini-charcuterie pairing, and a full winemaking tour, all with a professional driver and guide. Explore the charming Old Town, shop, and soak in the scenery while indulging in award-winning wines for a truly memorable day.
Auction Item #23
Support our mobile health team by supplying our mobile clinic with fuel for 1 week!
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/fuel-the-telus-health-mobile-clinic
Estimated Prize Value: $150.00
This item was generously donated by:
Oakridge Cabinets
1164 Regional Rd 24, Fenwick
(905) 892-3511
More about this item:
Enjoy a night out to the Keg ($150) courtesy of Oakridge Cabinets. The gift basket also includes 2 trucker hats, 2 thermal mugs, 2 pairs of sunglasses and more!
Auction Item #16
Estimated Prize Value: $150.00
This item was generously donated by:
Moyer Consulting Group
https://moyerconsultinggroup.com/
More about this item:
Enjoy a $150 gift card to Vintage Hotels’ Inn on the Twenty, perfect for a luxurious stay, a memorable dining experience, or a combination of both. Treat yourself to the charm and comfort of one of Niagara’s most inviting destinations.
Auction Item #72
Estimated Prize Value: $150.00
This package was generously donated by:
Niagara Inflatables
65 Stewart Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake
http://www.niagarainflatables.com/
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this package:
Make a kid’s celebration unforgettable with a $100 gift card to Niagara Inflatables! This fun-filled prize also includes a box of Sour Patch Kids and Jelly Belly jelly beans. Sweet treats for endless smiles.
Auction Item #28
Estimated Prize Value: $150.00
This item was generously donated by:
Palatine Hills Estate Winery
911 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake
http://www.palatinehillsestatewinery.com/
(905) 646-9617
More about this item:
Enjoy an exclusive tasting experience for four at Palatine Estate Winery and discover their exceptional selection of wines. This package also includes two bottles of wine to take home and savour. (Bidders must be 19+ with valid ID; voucher expires December 31, 2026.)
Auction Item #25
