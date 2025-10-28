Home and Garden

Estimated Prize Value: $1800.00





This item was generously donated by:





Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011





More about this item:





Bring endless fun and imagination to your home with the KidKraft Summit View Play Centre! Designed for active play, it features slides, climbing elements, and cozy spaces, creating the perfect playground for kids to explore, climb, and let their creativity soar.



Delivery within Niagara is generously provided by Just Junk Niagara. The winning bidder will be contacted to set up delivery.





Auction Item #31