Home and Garden

KidKraft Summit View Playset item
KidKraft Summit View Playset
$200

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $1800.00


This item was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


More about this item:


Bring endless fun and imagination to your home with the KidKraft Summit View Play Centre! Designed for active play, it features slides, climbing elements, and cozy spaces, creating the perfect playground for kids to explore, climb, and let their creativity soar.


Delivery within Niagara  is generously provided by Just Junk Niagara. The winning bidder will be contacted to set up delivery. 


Auction Item #31

Narwal FREO Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop With Accessory Pack item
Narwal FREO Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop With Accessory Pack
$250

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $1500.00


This item was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


More about this item:


Keep your home spotless with the Narwal FREO Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, complete with an accessory pack bundle. This smart cleaning system vacuums and mops simultaneously, tackling dirt and spills with ease for a truly hands-free cleaning experience.


Auction Item #29

BBQ Master Package 1 item
BBQ Master Package 1
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $630.00


This package was generously donated by:


Canadian Tire Store 118

158 Primeway Dr, Welland

(905) 732-7501


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


Lococo’s

4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls

(905) 358-3281


More about this package:


Fire up the fun with this backyard-ready bundle designed for effortless summer evenings and memory-making cookouts. From sizzling barbecue favorites to cozy ambient lighting and clever outdoor essentials, everything you need for a warm, welcoming night under the stars is right at your fingertips. Top it all off with a tasty shopping spree to help you stock up on fresh treats, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a feel-good gathering.


Package Includes:


- Coleman Cookout 3-Burner  Propane Gas BBQ

- Sheffield Labs Atlas Multifunction Solar Lantern

- Govee 48 ft. Lynx Dream LED String Lights

- $75 Gift Card to Lococo’s


Please note that a large SUV, van or pickup truck will be needed to pick up this item. Dimensions of  the 2 boxes are as follows: 


41” x 24“ x 20” (104cm x 61cm x 51cm)


Auction Item #32


BBQ Master Package 2 item
BBQ Master Package 2
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $500.00

This package was generously donated by:

The McCandless Family


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


Lococo’s

4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls

(905) 358-3281


More about this package:


Get ready to elevate your outdoor gatherings with a package made for relaxed, delicious fun. A versatile propane flat-top griddle and smart, handy gear set the stage for easygoing evenings filled with great food and good company. With a generous gift card to help you stock up on fresh ingredients, you’ll be all set to create unforgettable moments under the open sky.


Package Includes:


- Master Chef G70220 Grill Turismo 4-Burner Propane Gas Griddle

- Sheffield Labs Atlas Multifunction Solar Lantern

- $75 Gift Card to Lococo’s


Please note that a large SUV, van or pickup truck will be needed to pick up this item. Dimensions of  the 2 boxes are as follows: 


36” x 21“ x 30” (91cm x 53cm x 76cm)


Auction Item #33


Impact Canopies 20 ft. x 20 ft. Event Party Tent item
Impact Canopies 20 ft. x 20 ft. Event Party Tent
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $600.00


This item was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


More about this item:


Host the perfect outdoor gathering with the Impact Canopies 20 ft. x 20 ft. Event Party Tent. Spacious, durable, and easy to set up, it provides shelter and style for any celebration, keeping your guests comfortable rain or shine.


Please note that a large SUV, van or pickup truck will be needed to pick up this item. Dimensions of  the 2 boxes are as follows: 


79” x 17“ x 9” (200cm x 43cm x 23cm)


Auction Item #30


Fuel The TELUS Health Mobile Clinic item
Fuel The TELUS Health Mobile Clinic
$125

Starting bid

Support our mobile health team by supplying our mobile clinic with fuel for 1 week! 


Follow the link below to save lives: 


https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/fuel-the-telus-health-mobile-clinic


Shower Power Pack item
Shower Power Pack
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $310.00


This item was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


More about this item:


Upgrade your daily routine with a brand-new Pulse Resort Shower Combo System designed to transform your bathroom experience. To make it even better, this package includes a luxurious shampoo set to get you started on the ultimate self-care experience.


Auction Item #34

Home Safety Bundle #1 item
Home Safety Bundle #1
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $100.00


This item was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


More about this item:


Keep your home safe and well-lit with this practical safety bundle! It includes Enbrighten garage motion sensor lights for convenience and security, along with a Kiddie Smoke and Fire Alarm Set to help protect your family and home.


Auction Item #35a

Home Safety Bundle #2 item
Home Safety Bundle #2
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $100.00


This item was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


More about this item:


Keep your home safe and well-lit with this practical safety bundle! It includes Enbrighten garage motion sensor lights for convenience and security, along with a Kiddie Smoke and Fire Alarm Set to help protect your family and home.


Auction Item #35b

Backyard Pizza Party Pack item
Backyard Pizza Party Pack
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $280.00


This package was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


Lococo’s

4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls

(905) 358-3281


Annette Zwaagstra 


More about this package:


Light up your backyard and elevate your outdoor gatherings with this fun and versatile package! Enjoy the warm glow of Govee string lights and a Sheffield Labs rechargeable lantern, whip up delicious meals with a Pampered Chef pizza and loaf stone, and top it all off with a Lococo’s gift card to stock up on fresh ingredients for the perfect night under the stars.


Package Includes:


- Sheffield Labs Atlas Multifunction Solar Lantern

- Govee 48 ft. Lynx Dream LED String Lights

- $75 Gift Card to Lococo’s

- Pampered Chef Pizza and Loaf Stone


Auction Item #36


The Cooking Kit #1 item
The Cooking Kit #1
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $118.00


This package was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


Lococo’s

4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls

(905) 358-3281


More about this package:


Upgrade your kitchen with this sleek 10-inch Pro-Ware stainless steel fry pan, perfect for everyday cooking and culinary adventures. Plus, enjoy a Lococo’s gift card to stock up on fresh ingredients and make your next meal truly delicious!


Auction Item #37

The Cooking Kit #2 item
The Cooking Kit #2
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $118.00


This package was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


Lococo’s

4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls

(905) 358-3281


More about this package:


Upgrade your kitchen with this sleek 10-inch Pro-Ware stainless steel fry pan, perfect for everyday cooking and culinary adventures. Plus, enjoy a Lococo’s gift card to stock up on fresh ingredients and make your next meal truly delicious!


Auction Item #38

Give the gift of REACH item
Give the gift of REACH
$25

Starting bid

YOUR gift can be the reason that someone receives life saving care this season.


Donate $25.00 or more during this auction and you will receive a donation certificate to present as a gift. 


Follow the link below to save lives:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/give-the-gift-of-reach

The Baker's Kit #1 item
The Baker's Kit #1
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $115.00


This package was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


Lococo’s

4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls

(905) 358-3281


More about this package:


Bake up some sweet memories with Baker’s Secret cookie sheets, perfect for creating delicious treats at home. Pair it with a $75 Lococo’s gift card to gather fresh ingredients and make every baking session a tasty success!


Auction Item #39a

Numbered and Framed Art Print "King" - Nick Sider item
Numbered and Framed Art Print "King" - Nick Sider
$75

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $600.00


This item was generously donated by:


Nick Sider

https://www.nicksider.com/


More about this item:


Bring the majesty of the wild into your home with this hand-numbered and signed framed print by acclaimed NYC hyper-realist wildlife artist Nick Sider. Featuring a lifelike portrait of a lion’s face, "King" showcases incredible detail and realism, making it a powerful and captivating addition to any art collection.


Print Number: 25/25


Print Size 24x36 in

Frame Size 25.25 x 37.25 in


Auction Item #78


The Baker's Kit #2 item
The Baker's Kit #2
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $115.00


This package was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


Lococo’s

4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls

(905) 358-3281


More about this package:


Bake up some sweet memories with Baker’s Secret cookie sheets, perfect for creating delicious treats at home. Pair it with a $75 Lococo’s gift card to gather fresh ingredients and make every baking session a tasty success!


Auction Item #39b

Bee Cozy Bundle item
Bee Cozy Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $105.00


This package was generously donated by:


Robert Richardson 


Lococo’s

4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls

(905) 358-3281


More about this package:


Enjoy the comforting glow of beeswax candles and the rich sweetness of two jars of Henley Honey, perfect for adding warmth to any home. To make the package even sweeter, a $75 Lococo’s gift card lets you pick up fresh ingredients and treats to enjoy alongside your honey-inspired moments


Auction Item #40


Holiday Stocking Pack #1 item
Holiday Stocking Pack #1
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $120.00


This package was generously donated by:


Niagara Pen Centre

221 Glendale Ave, St. Catharines

http://www.niagarapencentre.com/


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


More about this package:


Treat yourself to a little shopping and sweetness with this delightful package! Enjoy a $100 Pen Centre gift card for a day of retail therapy, paired perfectly with a delicious Chocovia chocolate set to satisfy your sweet tooth.


Auction Item #41

Holiday Stocking Pack #2 item
Holiday Stocking Pack #2
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $120.00


This package was generously donated by:


The Seaway Mall

800 Niagara St, Welland

http://www.seawaymall.com/


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


More about this package:


Add some fun and sweetness to your day with this playful prize pack! Enjoy Jelly Belly jelly beans, Sour Patch Kids, and a $50 Seaway Mall gift card, all topped off with an adorable Mickey and Minnie Mouse treat jar, perfect for storing your favourite snacks.


Auction Item #42

Change for Change item
Change for Change
$5

Starting bid

Every dollar counts when it comes to providing Street Healthcare to our region’s most vulnerable. 


A donation of $5.00 provides snacks for those visiting one of our clinics. 


A donation of $10.00 helps supply our clients with basic hygiene necessities.


A donation of $20.00 buys medical supplies for wound care. 


A donation of $40 adds up to enable REACH Niagara to keep providing our vital services to those who are most in need.


Follow the link below to save lives:


https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/change-for-change-5


Coffee Lover Package item
Coffee Lover Package
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $250.00


This package was generously donated by:


Pelham Psychotherapy & Associates

[email protected]

(905) 892-5343


Black Sheep Coffee Roasters

64 Niagara St, Welland

http://blacksheepniagara.com/


The REACH Niagara Board of Directors


More about this package:


Wake up to café-quality comfort with this premium coffee lover’s package! Enjoy the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi, complete with a milk frother for perfectly crafted lattes and cappuccinos. Paired with espresso beans from Black Sheep Coffee Roasters and a $25 Beechwood Donuts gift card, it’s the perfect recipe for delicious mornings.


Auction Item #67

De'Longhi SlimStyle Digital Convection Panel Heater item
De'Longhi SlimStyle Digital Convection Panel Heater
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $140.00


This item was generously donated by:


Costco Business Centre Warehouse

3 North Service Road, St. Catharines

(289) 434-6011


More about this item:


Stay warm and comfortable with the De'Longhi SlimStyle Digital Convection Panel Heater. Its sleek, space-saving design and efficient digital heating make it perfect for adding cozy warmth to any room during the colder months.


Auction Item #64

Jordan Station Creations Wall Hanging and Gift Card item
Jordan Station Creations Wall Hanging and Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $125.00


This item was generously donated by:


Jordan Station Creations

https://www.jordanstationcreations.com/



More about this item:


Add warmth and character to your space with a rustic wood print and frame, paired with a $50 gift card to Jordan Station Creations. This thoughtful combination lets you enjoy beautiful artwork while exploring unique creations from a local favourite.


19 x 9 in


Auction Item #73

Day to Day, Month to Month item
Day to Day, Month to Month
$30

Starting bid

Supporting REACH Niagara all year round has never been easier. 


Sign up to be a monthly donor. By backing REACH you are bringing life saving Street Healthcare to more than 500 people across the Niagara Region monthly.

 

Follow the link below to save lives:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/day-to-day-month-to-month



Hand Made Mosaic Mirror item
Hand Made Mosaic Mirror
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Prize Value: $100.00


This item was generously donated by:


Dr. Peter Saranchuk


More about this item:


Bring a touch of coastal charm to your space with this handmade 20 x 20-inch mosaic mirror. Crafted by U.K. artist L.P., its beach-inspired design adds texture, color, and a unique artistic flair to any room. Perfect for adding a statement piece with a seaside vibe.


Auction Item #68

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!