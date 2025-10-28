Home and Garden

Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $1800.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Bring endless fun and imagination to your home with the KidKraft Summit View Play Centre! Designed for active play, it features slides, climbing elements, and cozy spaces, creating the perfect playground for kids to explore, climb, and let their creativity soar.
Delivery within Niagara is generously provided by Just Junk Niagara. The winning bidder will be contacted to set up delivery.
Auction Item #31
Auction Item #31
Estimated Prize Value: $1500.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Keep your home spotless with the Narwal FREO Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, complete with an accessory pack bundle. This smart cleaning system vacuums and mops simultaneously, tackling dirt and spills with ease for a truly hands-free cleaning experience.
Auction Item #29
Auction Item #29
Estimated Prize Value: $630.00
This package was generously donated by:
Canadian Tire Store 118
158 Primeway Dr, Welland
(905) 732-7501
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
Lococo’s
4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
(905) 358-3281
More about this package:
Fire up the fun with this backyard-ready bundle designed for effortless summer evenings and memory-making cookouts. From sizzling barbecue favorites to cozy ambient lighting and clever outdoor essentials, everything you need for a warm, welcoming night under the stars is right at your fingertips. Top it all off with a tasty shopping spree to help you stock up on fresh treats, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a feel-good gathering.
Package Includes:
- Coleman Cookout 3-Burner Propane Gas BBQ
- Sheffield Labs Atlas Multifunction Solar Lantern
- Govee 48 ft. Lynx Dream LED String Lights
- $75 Gift Card to Lococo’s
Please note that a large SUV, van or pickup truck will be needed to pick up this item. Dimensions of the 2 boxes are as follows:
41” x 24“ x 20” (104cm x 61cm x 51cm)
Auction Item #32
Auction Item #32
Estimated Prize Value: $500.00
This package was generously donated by:
The McCandless Family
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
Lococo's
4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
(905) 358-3281
More about this package:
Get ready to elevate your outdoor gatherings with a package made for relaxed, delicious fun. A versatile propane flat-top griddle and smart, handy gear set the stage for easygoing evenings filled with great food and good company. With a generous gift card to help you stock up on fresh ingredients, you’ll be all set to create unforgettable moments under the open sky.
Package Includes:
- Master Chef G70220 Grill Turismo 4-Burner Propane Gas Griddle
- Sheffield Labs Atlas Multifunction Solar Lantern
- $75 Gift Card to Lococo’s
Please note that a large SUV, van or pickup truck will be needed to pick up this item. Dimensions of the 2 boxes are as follows:
36” x 21“ x 30” (91cm x 53cm x 76cm)
Auction Item #33
Auction Item #33
Estimated Prize Value: $600.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Host the perfect outdoor gathering with the Impact Canopies 20 ft. x 20 ft. Event Party Tent. Spacious, durable, and easy to set up, it provides shelter and style for any celebration, keeping your guests comfortable rain or shine.
Please note that a large SUV, van or pickup truck will be needed to pick up this item. Dimensions of the 2 boxes are as follows:
79” x 17“ x 9” (200cm x 43cm x 23cm)
Auction Item #30
Auction Item #30
Support our mobile health team by supplying our mobile clinic with fuel for 1 week!
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/fuel-the-telus-health-mobile-clinic
Auction Item #34
Estimated Prize Value: $310.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Upgrade your daily routine with a brand-new Pulse Resort Shower Combo System designed to transform your bathroom experience. To make it even better, this package includes a luxurious shampoo set to get you started on the ultimate self-care experience.
Auction Item #34
Auction Item #35a
Estimated Prize Value: $100.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Keep your home safe and well-lit with this practical safety bundle! It includes Enbrighten garage motion sensor lights for convenience and security, along with a Kiddie Smoke and Fire Alarm Set to help protect your family and home.
Auction Item #35a
Auction Item #35b
Estimated Prize Value: $100.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Keep your home safe and well-lit with this practical safety bundle! It includes Enbrighten garage motion sensor lights for convenience and security, along with a Kiddie Smoke and Fire Alarm Set to help protect your family and home.
Auction Item #35b
Auction Item #36
Estimated Prize Value: $280.00
This package was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
Lococo's
4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
(905) 358-3281
Annette Zwaagstra
More about this package:
Light up your backyard and elevate your outdoor gatherings with this fun and versatile package! Enjoy the warm glow of Govee string lights and a Sheffield Labs rechargeable lantern, whip up delicious meals with a Pampered Chef pizza and loaf stone, and top it all off with a Lococo’s gift card to stock up on fresh ingredients for the perfect night under the stars.
Package Includes:
- Sheffield Labs Atlas Multifunction Solar Lantern
- Govee 48 ft. Lynx Dream LED String Lights
- $75 Gift Card to Lococo’s
- Pampered Chef Pizza and Loaf Stone
Auction Item #36
Auction Item #37
Estimated Prize Value: $118.00
This package was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
Lococo's
4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
(905) 358-3281
More about this package:
Upgrade your kitchen with this sleek 10-inch Pro-Ware stainless steel fry pan, perfect for everyday cooking and culinary adventures. Plus, enjoy a Lococo’s gift card to stock up on fresh ingredients and make your next meal truly delicious!
Auction Item #37
Auction Item #38
Estimated Prize Value: $118.00
This package was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
Lococo's
4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
(905) 358-3281
More about this package:
Upgrade your kitchen with this sleek 10-inch Pro-Ware stainless steel fry pan, perfect for everyday cooking and culinary adventures. Plus, enjoy a Lococo’s gift card to stock up on fresh ingredients and make your next meal truly delicious!
Auction Item #38
Auction Item #39a
YOUR gift can be the reason that someone receives life saving care this season.
Donate $25.00 or more during this auction and you will receive a donation certificate to present as a gift.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/give-the-gift-of-reach
Auction Item #78
Estimated Prize Value: $115.00
This package was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
Lococo's
4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
(905) 358-3281
More about this package:
Bake up some sweet memories with Baker’s Secret cookie sheets, perfect for creating delicious treats at home. Pair it with a $75 Lococo’s gift card to gather fresh ingredients and make every baking session a tasty success!
Auction Item #39a
Auction Item #39b
Estimated Prize Value: $600.00
This item was generously donated by:
Nick Sider
More about this item:
Bring the majesty of the wild into your home with this hand-numbered and signed framed print by acclaimed NYC hyper-realist wildlife artist Nick Sider. Featuring a lifelike portrait of a lion’s face, "King" showcases incredible detail and realism, making it a powerful and captivating addition to any art collection.
Print Number: 25/25
Print Size 24x36 in
Frame Size 25.25 x 37.25 in
Auction Item #78
Auction Item #40
Estimated Prize Value: $115.00
This package was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
Lococo’s
4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
(905) 358-3281
More about this package:
Bake up some sweet memories with Baker’s Secret cookie sheets, perfect for creating delicious treats at home. Pair it with a $75 Lococo’s gift card to gather fresh ingredients and make every baking session a tasty success!
Auction Item #39b
Auction Item #41
Estimated Prize Value: $105.00
This package was generously donated by:
Robert Richardson
Lococo's
4167 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls
(905) 358-3281
More about this package:
Enjoy the comforting glow of beeswax candles and the rich sweetness of two jars of Henley Honey, perfect for adding warmth to any home. To make the package even sweeter, a $75 Lococo’s gift card lets you pick up fresh ingredients and treats to enjoy alongside your honey-inspired moments
Auction Item #40
Auction Item #42
Estimated Prize Value: $120.00
This package was generously donated by:
Niagara Pen Centre
221 Glendale Ave, St. Catharines
http://www.niagarapencentre.com/
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this package:
Treat yourself to a little shopping and sweetness with this delightful package! Enjoy a $100 Pen Centre gift card for a day of retail therapy, paired perfectly with a delicious Chocovia chocolate set to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Auction Item #41
Auction Item #67
Estimated Prize Value: $120.00
This package was generously donated by:
The Seaway Mall
800 Niagara St, Welland
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this package:
Add some fun and sweetness to your day with this playful prize pack! Enjoy Jelly Belly jelly beans, Sour Patch Kids, and a $50 Seaway Mall gift card, all topped off with an adorable Mickey and Minnie Mouse treat jar, perfect for storing your favourite snacks.
Auction Item #42
Auction Item #64
Every dollar counts when it comes to providing Street Healthcare to our region’s most vulnerable.
A donation of $5.00 provides snacks for those visiting one of our clinics.
A donation of $10.00 helps supply our clients with basic hygiene necessities.
A donation of $20.00 buys medical supplies for wound care.
A donation of $40 adds up to enable REACH Niagara to keep providing our vital services to those who are most in need.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/change-for-change-5
Auction Item #73
Estimated Prize Value: $250.00
This package was generously donated by:
Pelham Psychotherapy & Associates
(905) 892-5343
Black Sheep Coffee Roasters
64 Niagara St, Welland
The REACH Niagara Board of Directors
More about this package:
Wake up to café-quality comfort with this premium coffee lover’s package! Enjoy the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi, complete with a milk frother for perfectly crafted lattes and cappuccinos. Paired with espresso beans from Black Sheep Coffee Roasters and a $25 Beechwood Donuts gift card, it’s the perfect recipe for delicious mornings.
Auction Item #67
Auction Item #68
Estimated Prize Value: $140.00
This item was generously donated by:
Costco Business Centre Warehouse
3 North Service Road, St. Catharines
(289) 434-6011
More about this item:
Stay warm and comfortable with the De'Longhi SlimStyle Digital Convection Panel Heater. Its sleek, space-saving design and efficient digital heating make it perfect for adding cozy warmth to any room during the colder months.
Auction Item #64
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $125.00
This item was generously donated by:
Jordan Station Creations
https://www.jordanstationcreations.com/
More about this item:
Add warmth and character to your space with a rustic wood print and frame, paired with a $50 gift card to Jordan Station Creations. This thoughtful combination lets you enjoy beautiful artwork while exploring unique creations from a local favourite.
19 x 9 in
Auction Item #73
Starting bid
Supporting REACH Niagara all year round has never been easier.
Sign up to be a monthly donor. By backing REACH you are bringing life saving Street Healthcare to more than 500 people across the Niagara Region monthly.
Follow the link below to save lives:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/day-to-day-month-to-month
Starting bid
Estimated Prize Value: $100.00
This item was generously donated by:
Dr. Peter Saranchuk
More about this item:
Bring a touch of coastal charm to your space with this handmade 20 x 20-inch mosaic mirror. Crafted by U.K. artist L.P., its beach-inspired design adds texture, color, and a unique artistic flair to any room. Perfect for adding a statement piece with a seaside vibe.
Auction Item #68
