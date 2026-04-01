Temple B'nai Tikvah

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Temple B'nai Tikvah

About this event

Buy Space for an Ad or Message in The Last Yiddish Speaker Program

Full Page Ad
$100

A full page ad in the production program.

*submissions to be emailed to [email protected]

Half Page Ad
$50

A half page ad in the production.

*submissions to be emailed to [email protected]

Quarter Page Ad
$25

A quarter page ad in the production program.

*submissions to be emailed to [email protected]

Congratulatory Message
$50

Use one of the following messages or create your own. -message up to 20 words, two sentence maximum-

Suggested Greetings:

  1. Congratulations on your 2nd production! Wishing you great success and many more shows to come!
  2. Break a leg on your 2nd production! Here's to a bright future for Chai Life!
  3. Wishing everyone at Chai Life an unforgettable opening night!
  4. Bravo on your 2nd show ----the start of something wonderful!
  5. Congratulations on your 2nd production! May the curtain rise on a long and successful run.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!