Buy Space for an Ad or Message in The Last Yiddish Speaker Program

Use one of the following messages or create your own. -message up to 20 words, two sentence maximum-

Suggested Greetings:

Congratulations on your 2nd production! Wishing you great success and many more shows to come!

Break a leg on your 2nd production! Here's to a bright future for Chai Life!

Wishing everyone at Chai Life an unforgettable opening night!

Bravo on your 2nd show ----the start of something wonderful!