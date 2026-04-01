Buy Space for an Ad or Message in The Last Yiddish Speaker Program

Use one of the following messages or create your own. -message up to 20 words, two sentence maximum-
Suggested Greetings:
- Congratulations on your 2nd production! Wishing you great success and many more shows to come!
- Break a leg on your 2nd production! Here's to a bright future for Chai Life!
- Wishing everyone at Chai Life an unforgettable opening night!
- Bravo on your 2nd show ----the start of something wonderful!
- Congratulations on your 2nd production! May the curtain rise on a long and successful run.