TMDC's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Because with Jesus, life is good — even on the hard days. The Life is Good Collection is your everyday reminder to choose joy, speak hope, and walk in gratitude. Each piece radiates positivity and faith, crafted for believers who carry light wherever they go.
From streetwear to Sunday vibes, this collection blends comfort with Kingdom confidence — designed to shift atmospheres one smile at a time.
Wear the message. Be the moment. Celebrate the Good Life in Christ.
This collection is a daily reminder to keep showing up, giving your all, and honoring your purpose — not for applause, but from a heart of excellence. Whether you're grinding in silence or shining in the spotlight, keep pressing on.
Because your faithfulness writes a legacy.
Wear the mindset. Live the message. Never stop.
Gratitude is the real glow-up.
This collection celebrates the simple, powerful truth: joy isn’t found in more, it’s found in appreciating what already is. Inspired by contentment and kingdom peace, each piece reminds you to pause, breathe, and smile at your blessings.
Because a thankful heart is a happy heart.
The W.W.J.D. Collection brings the timeless challenge to the frontlines of fashion: What Would Jesus Do?
It's not just something you wear — it's something you live. Every piece is a conversation starter, a call to action, and a daily reminder to walk as He walked — in love, truth, and power.
From classrooms to street corners, from chill days to deep moments — wear this with the courage to choose the Jesus way.
Think like Him. Love like Him. Move like Him.
Faith over fear. Positivity over pressure.
This collection is for warriors in the waiting — those who fight with faith and smile through the storm. Whether you're walking through a hard season or cheering someone on, wear your mindset and message boldly.
Because strength and hope are your spiritual armor.
Fabric & Care:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!