THEATRE NEW BRUNSWICK

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THEATRE NEW BRUNSWICK

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TNB Winter Brunch Fundraiser 2025

225 Woodstock Rd

Fredericton, NB E3B 2H8, Canada

Add a donation for THEATRE NEW BRUNSWICK

$

TNB Winter Brunch Fundraiser 2025
$100
We are excited to invite you to our upcoming brunch, which is open to everyone! Tickets are $100 per person, and a tax receipt for $40 per ticket will be issued. Please ensure that you include your complete mailing address when purchasing tickets, as the tax receipt will be sent to that address. We look forward to seeing you there!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!