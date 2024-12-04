TNB Winter Brunch Fundraiser 2025

We are excited to invite you to our upcoming brunch, which is open to everyone! Tickets are $100 per person, and a tax receipt for $40 per ticket will be issued. Please ensure that you include your complete mailing address when purchasing tickets, as the tax receipt will be sent to that address. We look forward to seeing you there!

We are excited to invite you to our upcoming brunch, which is open to everyone! Tickets are $100 per person, and a tax receipt for $40 per ticket will be issued. Please ensure that you include your complete mailing address when purchasing tickets, as the tax receipt will be sent to that address. We look forward to seeing you there!

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