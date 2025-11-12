TNB Winter Brunch Fundraiser 2026

Tickets are $125 per person, and a tax receipt for $60 per ticket will be issued. Please ensure that you include your complete mailing address when purchasing tickets, as the tax receipt will be sent to that address.





Note:

When you buy your ticket, you’ll be asked on this page if you’d like to make a donation to Theatre New Brunswick. This is an option to increase your donation, and all of those funds go directly to TNB.





During the Summary step at checkout, the Zeffy website will also ask if you’d like to add a 15% donation to support their platform. This is completely optional and they explain how they use those funds. Any funds donated at the Summary section on the Zeffy website go to Zeffy, not TNB. If you prefer not to donate, select “Other amount” from the dropdown menu and enter $0.00.