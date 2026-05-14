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VocaCora Voices

Hosted by

VocaCora Voices

About this event

'To Râ Doost Dâram' | A Requiem for the Homeland

2055 Purcell Way

North Vancouver, BC V7J 3H5

Sort by category

Center - Row A
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - Row B
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - Row C
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - Row D
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - Row E
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - Row F
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - Row G
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - Row H
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - Row J
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - Row K
$59

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - ROW L
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - ROW M
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - ROW N
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - ROW O
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

Center - ROW P
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

House Right - ROW B
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

House Left - ROW B
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

House Left - ROW C
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

House Left - ROW D
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

House Right - ROW C
$49

Please note: At this time, you can select your preferred row only; individual seat selection is not available. Seats within each row will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the concert!

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