Hosted by

District 86 Toastmasters

About this event

Toastmasters District 86 November 2026 Live Event

665 King St N

Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8, Canada

District 86 November 2026 Live Event Early Bird
$65
Available until Oct 31

District 86 Keynote Address, Educational Session, District finals of the Humorous Speech Contest and Of the Year Awards.

District 86 November 2026 Live Event
$86
Available until Nov 15

District 86 Keynote Address, Educational Session, District finals of the Humorous Speech Contest and Of the Year Awards.

Contest Only Ticket
$35
Available until Nov 15

District finals of the Humorous Speech Contest.

Group Option
$390
Available until Nov 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

District 86 Keynote Address, Educational Session, District finals of the Humorous Speech Contest and Of the Year Awards. for 6 Members.

Of the Year Awards Only
$35
Available until Nov 15

Access to attend the Of the Year Awards Session only.



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!