Toastmasters District 86 November 2026 Live Event

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District 86 Keynote Address, Educational Session, District finals of the Humorous Speech Contest and Of the Year Awards.
District 86 Keynote Address, Educational Session, District finals of the Humorous Speech Contest and Of the Year Awards.
District finals of the Humorous Speech Contest.
District 86 Keynote Address, Educational Session, District finals of the Humorous Speech Contest and Of the Year Awards. for 6 Members.
Access to attend the Of the Year Awards Session only.
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