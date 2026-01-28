Toastmasters International - District 21's Online Auction #2

Hosted by
Starting bid
Big Feet – $75 Gift Certificate
Enjoy high-quality, affordable reflexology and acupressure services generously donated by Big Feet.
Big Feet specializes in promoting natural balance and wellness through skilled techniques and professional care. Services include:
• Foot massage
• Reflexology
• Acupressure
• Deep tissue body massage
• Acupuncture
This certificate is valid toward any service at any Big feet location.
Certificate Value: $75
Bid Increment: $5
A wonderful wellness experience for relaxation and self-care.
Donated by BigFeet
Starting bid
Waterpik® Water Flosser Bundle – Ultra Plus & Cordless Enhance
Retail Value: $90
Includes:
• 1 Ultra Plus Countertop Water Flosser
• 1 Cordless Enhance Water Flosser
• 6 Tips
• Charging Cable & Travel Bag
Clinically proven to remove up to 99.9% of plaque bacteria.
Gentle, effective, and dentist-recommended—perfect for everyday use or travel.
Donated by : Dr Chris Louie, DMD
Bourquin Dental
Retail Value: $90
Minimum bid increment:$10
Starting bid
Hickory Farms Sampler
This Hickory Farms sampler sized gift box is built around their Signature Beef Summer Sausage, a classic Hickory Farms favourite. With the perfect truffles, cheese, crackers, and mustard to match, this is a delicious gift to celebrate the summer.
Market Price: 35 CAD
Minimum bid increment:$5
Donated by The Urban Fight
Starting bid
Eat, Dip & Be Merry – Holiday Dip Bowl Set
Add festive charm to your entertaining with this “Eat, Dip & Be Merry” holiday dip bowl set.
The set includes three ceramic dip bowls beautifully labeled Merry, Fa La, and Joy, perfect for serving dips, snacks, or appetizers.
The set also comes with holiday dip recipes inside the box, making it a fun and functional piece for gatherings, potlucks, or seasonal décor. A great hostess gift or holiday entertaining essential.
Estimated Value: $35
Minimum bid increment:$5
Donated by Dr. Caroline Cesar Bourquin Dental Centre
Starting bid
Burrowing Owl Athena 2020 – Wine & Glasses Set
Enjoy a refined wine experience featuring a 2020 Athena red blend from Burrowing Owl Estate Winery, paired with two classic wine glasses—perfect for sharing a special evening.
Athena is Burrowing Owl’s flagship blend, known for its rich, complex character, offering layers of dark fruit, subtle spice, and smooth, well-integrated tannins. Beautifully balanced and well aged, it’s ideal for enjoying now or saving for a special occasion.
A sophisticated package that appeals to wine lovers, collectors, and elegant hosts alike.
Suggested Value: $90
Minimum bid increment:$10
Donated by Rob Scott Paterson Dental
Starting bid
ZEAL Men’s Sunglasses – Outdoor & Active-Lifestyle Performance
Built for adventure and everyday style, these ZEAL men’s sunglasses are designed for an outdoor, active lifestyle. ZEAL is known for its environmentally conscious designs and high-quality polarized lenses, delivering clear vision, comfort, and durability—without compromising on style.
Brand: ZEAL Optics
Features: Polarized lenses • Eco-minded design • Performance comfort
Location: 100–2745 Bourquin Crescent West, Abbotsford
A highly fashionable, performance-driven pair of sunglasses—perfect for anyone who values style, sustainability, and outdoor performance. Don’t miss this premium Silent Auction item!
Value: $250
Minimum bid increment:$20
Donated by: Universal Optical
Starting bid
Deep Tissue Massage – BODYKNEADS Massage Therapy Clinic
Feeling aches, pain, or muscle tension? Looking for some serious rejuvenation? Enjoy a one-hour Deep Tissue Massage from BODYKNEADS Massage Therapy Clinic, designed to relieve tight muscles, reduce stress, and restore mobility.
This therapeutic massage targets deeper layers of muscle and connective tissue—ideal for chronic tension, soreness, or anyone in need of a full-body reset.
Location:
BODYKNEADS Massage Therapy Clinic
L04-32310 South Fraser Way
Abbotsford, BC V2T 1X1
Duration: 1 hour
Value: $135
Minimum bid increment:$10
Expiry: December 31, 2026
Donated by BodyKneads
Starting bid
Stormtech Tundra 12-Can Cooler Pack (White/Grey)
Not your average cooler—this Tundra 12-Can Cooler Pack is built for durability, versatility, and all-day chilling power. Made from tough laminate material, it’s designed to keep contents cool, dry, and secure wherever your adventure takes you.
Features:
• Fully leakproof, insulated lining to lock in the cold
• Keeps food and beverages chilled for a full day
• Durable construction for outdoor use, travel, and events
• Sleek white/grey design
Perfect for picnics, road trips, beach days, or tailgating.
Estimated Value: $60
Minimum bid increment:$5
Donated by Lise Minovitz, DTM
Starting bid
Good News Club Gift Basket
Gordon Campbell created the basket for the Good News Club $90. Value contents— decorative box of 45 sachets Pukka Organic Tea + another decorative box of 24 sachets of Pukka organic tea, 2 drinking cups - 1 Tim Hortons stainless steel tumbler with handle/ the other is a Starbucks Venta size with straw. 2 Terra boxes of Tazo (Iced Passion + Chai Latte). 2 boxes of Tazo tea (Zen green tea + Dream Songe herbal). 1 box of Stevia sweetener + 2 plastic boxes of raw sugar sweetener. 1 box Ben’s original long grain wild rice. 1 plastic container of Derlea brand sun dried tomato bits, 1 packet of Derlea sun dried tomatoes made with sea salt, 1 jar Derlea sun dried tomatoes with garlic + herbs in oil. 1 kg bottle Be Sweet brand honey flavoured spread. 1 litre jar Putters brand cornichons bread butter pickles. 2 red Resers brand service spoons. 2 free certificates for KFI brand ( the Indian sauce company) products.Value: $90
Bid Increment: $10
Donated by: Good News Toastmasters
Bid now and turn your everyday break into something extra special—while supporting the District 21 Toastmasters Conference at the same time!
Starting bid
Go Easy Water Bikes – 1-Hour Ride for Two!
Enjoy a fun, relaxing, and unforgettable experience on the water with Go Easy Water Bikes! These unique, stable water bikes let you pedal effortlessly across the water, making them perfect for all fitness levels—no experience required.
Whether you’re looking for a leisurely cruise, a light workout, or a fun activity with a friend, this is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and take in beautiful waterfront views.
Package Includes:
• One-hour rental
• Two water bikes
• Easy to use, safe, and stable
• Great for beginners and experienced riders alike
Details:
• Starting bid: $35
• Bid increment: $5
• Estimated value: $88
• Please arrive early to allow time for check-in and instructions
• Bring: Comfortable clothing, sunscreen, and a great attitude!
Perfect for friends, couples, or anyone looking to try something new and fun on the water—don’t miss out on this unique experience!
Water bikes is only valid from our season opening until June 30th
Donated by GoEasy Water Bikes
———
Starting bid
FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy Experience
Description:
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy up close as part of the official FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour presented by Coca-Cola.
The Trophy Tour is a rare global event, allowing fans to experience football history firsthand, capture unforgettable photos, and be part of the excitement leading up to the FIFA World Cup™.
Perfect for soccer fans, families, and anyone who appreciates iconic global sporting moments.
A true bucket-list experience for any football lover!
⸻
What’s Included
Two tickets to:
World Cup 26™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola!
Prize Image
Vancouver - April 11th 10 AM - 11 AM
This ticket grants you access to view the
FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy
• A memorable, photo-worthy experience tied to the world’s biggest sporting event
⸻
Estimated Value: $150–$250 CAD
Why this value works:
• Official FIFA-sanctioned experience
• Limited-time, rare global tour
• High public demand and exclusivity
• Comparable to premium sports exhibitions and ticketed experiences
• Starting Bid: $50
• Bid Increments: $10
Donated by The Urban Fight
Starting bid
AirFit™ P30i FitPack Nasal Pillow CPAP Mask
Description:
The AirFit™ P30i FitPack Nasal Pillow Mask is a modern, lightweight CPAP mask designed for comfort, freedom of movement, and a better night’s sleep.
Its innovative top-of-the-head tubing connection keeps the hose out of the way—perfect for side sleepers, active sleepers, or anyone who moves during the night. The soft nasal pillows provide a secure seal while remaining gentle and minimal on the face.
This FitPack includes multiple pillow sizes, making it easy to find your ideal fit.
Ideal for CPAP users looking for comfort, flexibility, and quiet performance.
Value: $279
Starting value: $100
Incremental bid: $10
Donated by: Snore MD
Starting bid
YAHTZEE. COPY #1
Shake up some fun with the fast-paced action of YAHTZEE. This beloved dice game gives you three rolls on each turn to rack up the best combination of numbers to maximise your score. Roll to achieve a wide assortment of goals including a full house, large straight, 3 of a kind, or the coveted 5-of-a-kind YAHTZEE.
Value: $16.99 each
Starting bid: $5.00
Bidding increment :$5.00
Donated by: Louisa Davis
Starting bid
YAHTZEE.Copy #2
Shake up some fun with the fast-paced action of YAHTZEE. This beloved dice game gives you three rolls on each turn to rack up the best combination of numbers to maximise your score. Roll to achieve a wide assortment of goals including a full house, large straight, 3 of a kind, or the coveted 5-of-a-kind YAHTZEE.
Value: $16.99 each
Starting bid: $5.00
Bidding increment :$5.00
Donated by: Louisa Davis
Starting bid
Trivia Pursuit
Ready to test your knowledge in the ultimate trivia game? In Trivial Pursuit: Classic Edition you'll go head to head against other trivia buffs. Packed with 2,400 questions, this game features questions from the 6 traditional categories, including Geography, Entertainment, History, and more. The Classic Edition includes a 1980s retro game board.
Value: $36.99
Starting bid: $15.00
Bidding increments :$5
Donated by Louisa Davis
Starting bid
Are you drinking enough water? Stay hydrated with the LARQ PureVis water bottle. The stainless steel water bottle features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep water cold for up to 24 hours. Its mercury-free UV-C LED technology purifies water and disinfects the interior, eliminating bacteria like E. coli. Smart sensors track your sips, while the LARQ app monitors your hydration patterns.
Value: $136.99 each
Donated by Louisa Davis
Starting bid
Ramp up the thrill factor of outdoor play with the Gel Blaster Piranha Gellet water blaster. With a firing speed of 150FPS and full auto capability this high-performance water blaster, blasts a cascade of eco-friendly Gellets, ensuring a safe and enjoyable gaming experience. It is powered by batteries and the water-resistant design makes it perfect for use in the pool or beach.
Dominate the playtime battlefield with the Gel Blaster STARFIRE ultimate water Gellet blaster. This unique water gun toy comes filled with water-based ammo that bursts on impact, allowing for hours of action-packed fun—with no messy clean-up. Choose from two blast modes and two barrel options to find your preferred battle style.
Value: $124.99
Starting bid: $50.00
Bidding increment: $5
Donated by Louisa Davis
Starting bid
JD Farms Gift Card – Farm Fresh Goodness
Enjoy the rich, wholesome flavors of JD Farms Specialty Turkey with this $50 gift card! Perfect for picking up fresh turkey, their famous stuffing, deli favourites, gourmet pantry items, and more.
Whether you’re planning a family dinner, holiday feast, or simply stocking up on quality farm-raised products, JD Farms offers fresh, locally sourced goodness that never disappoints.
Treat yourself — or someone special — to delicious farm-to-table flavour while supporting the District 21 Toastmasters Conference.
Bid now and bring home something delicious!
Value: $50
Starting Bid: $25
Bidding Increments: $5
Donated by JD Farms
Starting bid
Sparkle & Indulge Gift Collection
Celebrate with elegance — without the alcohol! This beautifully curated bundle brings together indulgence, flavor, and cozy ambiance.
Oddbird Sparkling Rosé (Non-Alcoholic Wine) – A refined, bubbly rosé with crisp, refreshing notes — perfect for any celebration.
Ayoub’s Dried Fruits & Nuts Selection – Premium dried fruit mix, authentic Persian delight, and a decadent chocolate & nuts goodie bag for the ultimate gourmet experience.
Voluspa Japonica 4 oz Candle – A luxurious scented candle to create a warm and relaxing atmosphere.
Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying a sophisticated night in.
Donated by: Marlow Wealth Group of TD Bank
Bid now and indulge in sparkle, sweetness, and serenity — all while supporting District 21!
Value: $100
Starting Bid: $45
Bidding Increments: $5
Starting bid
YAHTZEE #3
Shake up some fun with the fast-paced action of YAHTZEE. This beloved dice game gives you three rolls on each turn to rack up the best combination of numbers to maximise your score. Roll to achieve a wide assortment of goals including a full house, large straight, 3 of a kind, or the coveted 5-of-a-kind YAHTZEE.
Value: $16.99 each
Starting bid: $5.00
Bidding increment :$5.00
Donated by: Louisa Davis
Starting bid
YAHTZEE #4
Shake up some fun with the fast-paced action of YAHTZEE. This beloved dice game gives you three rolls on each turn to rack up the best combination of numbers to maximise your score. Roll to achieve a wide assortment of goals including a full house, large straight, 3 of a kind, or the coveted 5-of-a-kind YAHTZEE.
Value: $16.99 each
Starting bid: $5.00
Bidding increment :$5.00
Donated by: Louisa Davis
Starting bid
Are you drinking enough water? Stay hydrated with the LARQ PureVis water bottle. The stainless steel water bottle features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep water cold for up to 24 hours. Its mercury-free UV-C LED technology purifies water and disinfects the interior, eliminating bacteria like E. coli. Smart sensors track your sips, while the LARQ app monitors your hydration patterns.
Value: $136.99 each
Donated by Louisa Davis
Starting bid
Effortless Summer Style Set – Beach Ready & Beautiful
Step into sunshine with this chic and timeless summer accessory set.
This stylish collection includes:
• A beautifully woven straw tote bag – spacious, lightweight, and perfect for beach days, market strolls, or weekend getaways
• A soft, flowing sheer scarf in warm sunset tones to add elegance and versatility
• A pair of classic sunglasses for that effortless summer look
Whether you’re heading to the beach, brunch, vacation, or simply enjoying a sunny afternoon, this set brings together practicality and sophistication.
A perfect gift — or a treat for yourself — to welcome the season in style.
⸻
Estimated Value: $75
Starting Bid: $20
Bid Increments: $5
Donated by Dr. Caroline Cesar Bourquin Dental Centre
