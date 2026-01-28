Toastmasters International - District 21's Online Auction #2

Big Feet – $75 Gift Certificate





Enjoy high-quality, affordable reflexology and acupressure services generously donated by Big Feet.





Big Feet specializes in promoting natural balance and wellness through skilled techniques and professional care. Services include:

• Foot massage

• Reflexology

• Acupressure

• Deep tissue body massage

• Acupuncture





This certificate is valid toward any service at any Big feet location.





Certificate Value: $75

Bid Increment: $5





A wonderful wellness experience for relaxation and self-care.





Donated by BigFeet

