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Toastmasters International - District 21

About this event

Sales closed

[Sample] Toastmasters District 21's Silent Auction

Blue Cube item
Blue Cube
$3

Starting bid

It is a cube, it is blue like a sky.

Red Cube item
Red Cube
$4

Starting bid

This is a red cube. It reminds me of a strawberry, except that it is a cube. This is a text for testing purposes, so no need to try finding any meaning here.

Green Cube item
Green Cube
$1.50

Starting bid

This is a green cube. Make sure not to let it loose on the lawn, for it would be hard to find it there.

Orange Sphere item
Orange Sphere
$6

Starting bid

This is a sphere, it is orange and is made of rock salt. It is heavy.

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