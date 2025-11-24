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Starting bid
It is a cube, it is blue like a sky.
Starting bid
This is a red cube. It reminds me of a strawberry, except that it is a cube. This is a text for testing purposes, so no need to try finding any meaning here.
Starting bid
This is a green cube. Make sure not to let it loose on the lawn, for it would be hard to find it there.
Starting bid
This is a sphere, it is orange and is made of rock salt. It is heavy.
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